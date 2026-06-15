Between Santa Barbara And LA Is California's Once-Thriving Resort And Amusement Park That's Now A Woodland Oasis
North of downtown Los Angeles, the city gives way to the dramatic Santa Monica Mountains, which sprawl across 1,000 square miles. These lush, rugged hillsides above Malibu boast unspoiled hiking trails, stunning Pacific Ocean views, and remote ranches. One of these ranches is Peter Strauss Ranch, a scenic property that evolved from a private hideaway into a public park now operated by the National Park Service. The 64-acre ranch was first developed in the 1920s when pioneering automotive engineer Harry Miller purchased the land as his weekend retreat, anchored by a stone ranch house. In the 1930s, the property was transformed into a family-friendly resort and amusement park called Lake Enchanto, which featured a 650,000-gallon swimming pool, a man-made lake, and a tile dance floor where legendary performers such as Johnny Cash and Willie Nelson held concerts.
The ranch was later sold to Hollywood actor Peter Strauss, who lived there in the 1970s and 1980s. Since 1987, it has been owned by the National Park Service and now operates as a public park. The Woolsey Fire devastated the ranch in 2018, destroying the historic ranch house. After years of recovery work, the property reopened to the public in 2022. Today, Peter Strauss Ranch draws visitors to this woodland oasis for hiking on trails, exploring the remnants of the original ranch and the former Lake Enchanto resort, and attending summer concerts in the site's stone amphitheater.
Peter Strauss Ranch sits just off Mulholland Highway, a scenic route winding through the Santa Monica Mountains. It is about 40 miles north of Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and nearly 75 miles south of Santa Barbara Airport. Peter Strauss Ranch is open daily year-round from 8 a.m. to sunset and is free to visit.
Exploring the historic Peter Strauss Ranch
Peter Strauss Ranch is located in Agoura Hills, California's former "Picture City" that's a hub for live music legends, hidden canyon trails, and film sets. This hidden gem is especially appealing to hikers, music fans, and history buffs. As you drive along the sweeping Mulholland Highway, you'll turn into the ranch's parking lot. If you're coming on foot, a circa 1920s stone tower presides over the pedestrian entrance. To get the lay of the land and sense of the ranch's history, wander around the central heart of the property, which runs along its northern corners. This is where Harry Miller's ranch house stood for nearly a century before its destruction in the 2018 fire. While only the footprint of the house remains today, you can still see Miller's Radio House, where he listened to the radio, as well as his aviary. You can also see the cactus garden, which Strauss planted with native California varieties.
Dating from the ranch's past as Lake Enchanto amusement park is the enormous swimming pool, which once accommodated 3,000 people. Today, it is fully drained and surrounded by a fence, but still visible. Another vestige of the ranch's amusement park days is the original Italian-tile dance floor,where concerts and dances were held. The ranch still honors its history as an entertainment destination and hosts concerts between May and August, organized by Tiny Porch Concerts. Here you can listen to live music in the historic stone amphitheater surrounded by a beautiful woodland setting.
Hiking at Peter Strauss Ranch
To explore more of the property, head out on the Peter Strauss Trail, a 0.6-mile loop leading through the woodland landscape. You'll bypass ancient oak trees, local flower plants, and Triunfo Creek, which flows through the property. For those who want a longer hike, this trail connects to the Malibou Lake Connector Trail, a more challenging 2-mile out-and-back route. "Such a magical place to hike," raved a Google reviewer. "Beautiful trails! Learning about the history of the ranch is fascinating!" By the Ranch House, you'll find the park's facilities, including bathrooms and water fountains, and there are picnic tables scattered throughout for an alfresco meal.
If you've worked up an appetite, head across the highway from Peter Strauss Ranch to the Old Place, a historic outdoor restaurant with a fun, festive Wild West vibe. A former country store and post office converted into a restaurant in 1970, The Old Place serves a no-frills menu of classics such as sirloin and ribeye cuts with baked potatoes, chicken potpie, and beef stew. Another option less than a mile from the ranch is The Rock Store, a popular restaurant that has drawn motorcyclists for decades. Only open from Friday through Sunday, it offers a unique LA experience where you never know if you may spot a famous face amid the crowd of bikers as you dig into simple American fare, from omelets and pancakes for breakfast to burgers and chili for lunch. To explore another ranch nearby, head down Mulholland Highway to Paramount Ranch, an abandoned California recreation site that doubles as a wildly famous film location.