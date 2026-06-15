Between Santa Barbara And LA Is California's Once-Thriving Resort And Amusement Park That's Now A Woodland Oasis

North of downtown Los Angeles, the city gives way to the dramatic Santa Monica Mountains, which sprawl across 1,000 square miles. These lush, rugged hillsides above Malibu boast unspoiled hiking trails, stunning Pacific Ocean views, and remote ranches. One of these ranches is Peter Strauss Ranch, a scenic property that evolved from a private hideaway into a public park now operated by the National Park Service. The 64-acre ranch was first developed in the 1920s when pioneering automotive engineer Harry Miller purchased the land as his weekend retreat, anchored by a stone ranch house. In the 1930s, the property was transformed into a family-friendly resort and amusement park called Lake Enchanto, which featured a 650,000-gallon swimming pool, a man-made lake, and a tile dance floor where legendary performers such as Johnny Cash and Willie Nelson held concerts.

The ranch was later sold to Hollywood actor Peter Strauss, who lived there in the 1970s and 1980s. Since 1987, it has been owned by the National Park Service and now operates as a public park. The Woolsey Fire devastated the ranch in 2018, destroying the historic ranch house. After years of recovery work, the property reopened to the public in 2022. Today, Peter Strauss Ranch draws visitors to this woodland oasis for hiking on trails, exploring the remnants of the original ranch and the former Lake Enchanto resort, and attending summer concerts in the site's stone amphitheater.

Peter Strauss Ranch sits just off Mulholland Highway, a scenic route winding through the Santa Monica Mountains. It is about 40 miles north of Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and nearly 75 miles south of Santa Barbara Airport. Peter Strauss Ranch is open daily year-round from 8 a.m. to sunset and is free to visit.