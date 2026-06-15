Goodbye Hiking Trips, This Outdoorsy Travel Trend Is Taking Over Vacations

In theory, hiking is one of the simplest things you can do. It's just one foot in front of the other! Humans have been moving around on foot since the dawn of time, so this should be the default means of travel, right? Yet in practice, hiking long distances is rife with stumbling blocks. Walking is slow; most of us can't expect to cover more than 10 miles per day. A backpack's weight puts stress on our spines and joints. Even getting to the trailhead often requires a lot of effort; either we have to drive to an obscure gravel lot and park our cars for days on end, or else some hapless friend has to drop us off.

People will always hike, but bicycle touring has long proven itself as a great alternative, and more travelers seem to be opting for wheels over trekking poles. The Boston-based tour company Explore Worldwide wrote about this in a year-end blog post. "Explore's Cycling program is up 20% year-on-year for 2025, and all signs point to a very strong 2026," it reported. "And these aren't only for the lycra-clad — it's the leisurely and moderate graded trips that are performing the best."

A similar company, Euro Bike Cycling Holidays, echoed this sentiment in its own post: "Cycling travel continues to be exciting in 2026. New dream destinations and a stronger focus on sustainable tours are set to define the year ahead. Increasingly, cyclists are seeking slower, nature-immersed experiences, authentic encounters, and opportunities for a real athletic challenge." If that sounds enticing, here are the best cycling destinations in Europe for bike-lovers.