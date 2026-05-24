10 Most Bike-Friendly Cities Around The World For Easy, Stress-Free Travel

Nothing quite beats exploring a city by bike: no packed subway cars, no waiting for buses, no hailing taxis in the rain — just open lanes and the freedom to stop whenever something catches your eye. However, the experience isn't always easy and stress-free. Poor or absent bike lane infrastructure, heavy traffic and aggressive drivers, extreme heat and pollution, hilly terrain, bike theft, confusing rental systems, unsafe neighborhoods... the list of potential pitfalls is endless.

The world's best cycling cities have invested heavily in making exactly these experiences a thing of the past. To find those that have cracked it, we turned to the Copenhagenize Index — the gold standard for bicycle-friendly city ranking. But its top-ranked cities are all European. While this is understandable, given that Europe has many outstanding cycling destinations and is streets ahead in cycling culture and infrastructure, our list tries to go further.

Using the index as a base, we identified standout cycling cities from other continents, too. We weighed up the quality and uniqueness of their riding experiences, how accessible and stress-free they are for visitors, and how much travel appeal each of them holds. While this still leaves us with a list of mostly European cities, there are other locales to entice intrepid bikers. These 10 bicycle-friendly cities across the world are ones that cyclists everywhere might want to add to their bucket lists.