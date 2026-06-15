6 Caribbean All-Inclusive Resorts Travelers May Want To Avoid
If you're dreaming of a vacation to the Caribbean, an all-inclusive resort may fit the bill. These convenient properties bundle rooms, meals, and entertainment into a single price, often with luxurious amenities. But the fantasy isn't always the reality. Sometimes, the food is lackluster, the activities are sparse, and the accommodations don't hold the same grandeur that they did in online photos. To save you the strife of an unimpressive resort, we've compiled a list of six all-inclusive properties in the Caribbean that consistently receive low ratings and complaints from unsatisfied travelers.
With issues ranging from lackluster food to poorly maintained accommodations, we share real-life reports from Tripadvisor and Google Reviews. Our research led us to some discoveries that may make you think twice about booking one of these unsavory all-inclusive resorts. Hopefully this list will help you avoid being stuck on an unsatisfactory property for the length of your stay, or scrambling to arrange dinners and activities off site at an additional cost. Both scenarios can potentially put a damper on your tropical vacation.
Grand Oasis Cancun, Mexico
The Grand Oasis Cancun sits on the popular resort strip, offering ultimate convenience. However, its 3.6 rating on Google Reviews tells another story, with 77% of guest reviews citing cleanliness being unfavorable, and 71% of those mentioning service registering as negative.
Dining is also a common sore spot with visitors, with 71% of travelers who specifically discuss food rating it poorly — with mention that there are very few all-inclusive restaurants on site. While the resort's atmosphere and beach access still receive overall positive reviews, guests may want to look elsewhere if they want a spotless room and a wide range of included dining options.
Whala!bávaro, Punta Cana
Dominican Republic's Whala!bávaro resort stays start at $91 per night, which is a financially savvy choice in an island country with affordable all-inclusive resorts. But the property isn't a top choice for visitors, with a 3.6 overall rating on Tripadvisor. On Google Reviews, visitors weigh in with more negative than positive mentions on cleanliness, air conditioning, and Wi-Fi issues. While Google reviewers positively rate the resort's location and onsite pool, it may not be the best fit for foodies, with some sharing that there isn't enough menu rotation and that the options are very basic.
Carina Bay Boutique Resort & Casino, St. Croix
St. Croix is worth a visit, with one of the best snorkeling spots in the U.S. Virgin Islands. But Carina Bay Boutique Resort & Casino gets an overall rating of 3.6 on Tripadvisor, mostly due to one major pain point – large amounts of unmanaged algae. Travelers also struggled with their internet, with a 91% unfavorable rating when it came to Wifi on Google Reviews. Despite these issues, the resort is well-rated for its atmosphere, with a 71% approval rate for couples and a 73% approval rate for families via Google. So it may be a good option for those who want to unplug and don't mind an unmanicured beachfront.
Jolly Beach Resort & Spa, Antigua
Antigua's Jolly Beach Resort gets an overall 3.6 rating on Tripadvisor. Meanwhile, 71% of Google reviewers have a negative perception when discussing the hotel's bathrooms and 64% of guests who mention their sleep experience sharing unfavorable opinions. One Google reviewer also discussed maintenance issues and mentioned that they "lost power 4 times during our stay, 3 days we lost water and I had to purchase water to use the toilet." However, the review categories of service, the surrounding nature, and the beach are all favorably reviewed on Google, so you'll have to weigh the ambiance with the rooms to decide if it's the right fit for you.
Viva Fortuna Beach by Wyndham, Bahamas
Grand Bahama Island is one of the most budget-friendly getaways for Americans, but Viva Fortuna Beach Resort, perched on the island's south side, is a contentious choice. The property has a 3.7 overall rating on Google Reviews and 80% of visitors who write about its bathrooms have an unfavorable opinion. Additionally, of reviews noting sleep, 75% are negative, and of guests who mention cleanliness issues, 58% have complaints. One Tripadvisor review mentioned that when they got to the room, it was "like they had made the bed after the last person left and done nothing more."
Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun, Mexico
Royalton Splash Riviera Cancun resort is well-visited, with over 6,000 reviews on Tripadvisor and a respectable overall rating of 4.3 on Google Reviews. However, when it comes to reviews mentioning safety, the resort garners comments that are 78% unfavorable. Nearly 50 complaints mention food sanitation and food poisoning issues specifically. One Google review from a group of travelers noted that "5 of us became very sick with what appeared to be severe food poisoning. ... I also overheard members of an entire wedding party discussing how many of them had gotten sick as well."