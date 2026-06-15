'Orlando's Hub For Asian Eats And Shops' Is A Popular Foodie Spot With Michelin-Recognized Stalls
Orlando is a diverse city that is steeped in a history that began long before the opening of its famous theme parks. Thanks to its small but influential Asian population (per recent Census data), the city is quickly becoming a hotspot for Asian cuisine, with flavors from across the continent.
One of the most distinguished Asian eateries, Mills Market is located in the city's central Mills 50 district. In fact, it's popularly known as "Orlando's hub for Asian eats and shops." The setup is similar to a Southeast Asian hawker center, something you might find in Singapore or Malaysia, with multiple eateries, shared seating, counter-style restaurants, and a range of cuisines operating side by side. The restaurants serve everything from Japanese sushi to Cantonese barbecue to Vietnamese-inspired desserts. Several of the restaurants in Mills Market have even won Michelin awards, with a some winning multiple years in a row.
Flying directly into Orlando International Airport is the way to go, and it's only about 12 miles from the airport to Mills Market. (If you need a bite before heading out, make sure to check out the 5 Best Restaurants found in Orlando International Airport.) It takes around 30 minutes in the car from the airport to Mills Market, depending on rush hour.
The history behind the award-winning hawker-style stalls at Mills Market
Today, the vibrant Mill 50 neighborhood is filled with street art and Michelin-recognized eats. Back in the 1970s, it was known as "Little Saigon," after Vietnamese refugees came to the city following the Vietnam War. This group included the grandparents of Mills Market owner Johnny Tung, whose grandparents created the original Vietnamese Tien Hung market in 1986.
Tung described the market as his version of the American dream: "So now, fast-forwarding 30 years: here we are. It's still a family business. Ownership has stayed within the family, many of whom work at the market to this day." He continued: "It's special because I still have guests coming here from back in 1986 that knew my grandparents. Now, what I find that's beautiful with this new generation, is that we're making new memories."
In 2024, the family transformed the original store into what it is today. The original grocery store had everything from a jewelry counter to a small shop selling bánh mì, a savory Vietnamese sandwich. In fact, the first restaurant to open up was Bánh Mì Boy, which is managed by Hung Huynh, the Season 3 winner of "Top Chef." Today, it remains one of the busiest counters, so it comes as no surprise that it's been awarded a Michelin Bib Gourmand for two years in a row in 2025 and 2026.
Dig into the Michelin-Awarded restaurants inside Mills Market
Among the Mills Market eateries, Zaru has won the most awards, with a Michelin Bib Gourmand recognition from 2024 through 2026. The Japanese restaurant's specialty is its udon dishes, served hot or cold, made with noodles that are sourced from wheat straight from Japan. These hand-pulled noodles are the highlight, with a thick, chewy texture that keeps people coming back to try different options or customize their bowls with add-ons.
For a great take-away food, try the Michelin-awarded UniGirl that sells onigiri, a rice ball filled with ingredients like tuna mayo, fried chicken, or salmon, then wrapped in roasted seaweed. Mills Market's newest pop-up-style addition is Okonomi, a small sushi counter with only 10 seats. The menu here is mainly made up of nigiri sushi, with some of its rare types of seafood flown in from Japan.
Kai Kai BBQ and Dumplings, which received a shoutout in Michelin's Florida guide for 2026, focuses on dim sum and Cantonese barbecue specialties like crispy pork and roast duck. One Google Maps reviewer, Dean B, raved about the quality of the food: "Passing through Orlando and wife found this hub for Asian Eats thru TikTok! Was a bit busy/crowded but well worth the wait. ... Food was delish and would come back here next time in town! Highly recommend!"
For more exquisite eats in the Sunshine State, check out our list of these 5 outstanding Florida restaurants run by former "Top Chef" contestants.