'Orlando's Hub For Asian Eats And Shops' Is A Popular Foodie Spot With Michelin-Recognized Stalls

Orlando is a diverse city that is steeped in a history that began long before the opening of its famous theme parks. Thanks to its small but influential Asian population (per recent Census data), the city is quickly becoming a hotspot for Asian cuisine, with flavors from across the continent.

One of the most distinguished Asian eateries, Mills Market is located in the city's central Mills 50 district. In fact, it's popularly known as "Orlando's hub for Asian eats and shops." The setup is similar to a Southeast Asian hawker center, something you might find in Singapore or Malaysia, with multiple eateries, shared seating, counter-style restaurants, and a range of cuisines operating side by side. The restaurants serve everything from Japanese sushi to Cantonese barbecue to Vietnamese-inspired desserts. Several of the restaurants in Mills Market have even won Michelin awards, with a some winning multiple years in a row.

Flying directly into Orlando International Airport is the way to go, and it's only about 12 miles from the airport to Mills Market. (If you need a bite before heading out, make sure to check out the 5 Best Restaurants found in Orlando International Airport.) It takes around 30 minutes in the car from the airport to Mills Market, depending on rush hour.