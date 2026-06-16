Situated On Staten Island Is An Underrated Wildlife Site With Woodland Hiking Trails And Interactive Exhibits
New York City's Staten Island is synonymous with the Staten Island Ferry, a free ferry that travels between Whitehall and St. George, offering incredible views of the Statue of Liberty that rival any paid tour. However, this chunk of land is also known as the "Borough of Parks" by the City of New York, thanks to the 170-plus green spaces scattered throughout the cityscape. Visitors and residents enjoy access to over 12,000 acres of grassy lawns, walking trails, and playgrounds. One hidden gem park that deserves more attention is the Greenbelt Nature Center, a community hub in the heart of the sprawling Staten Island Greenbelt.
Situated next to LaTourette Park, the nature center is a place to learn about the Greenbelt's wildlife, ecosystems, and history. Established in 1984, the Greenbelt is one of the largest parks in New York City and offers more than 35 miles of trails winding through oak forests, spacious meadows, and wetlands home to painted turtles and wood ducks. Not to be confused with the Long Pond Greenbelt Nature Center on Long Island, this 5,440-square-foot center also offers classes, workshops, guided hikes, and other events for kids and adults.
The center's architecture draws inspiration from Frank Lloyd Wright's designs (per Taste of Honey), featuring natural materials, like wood and slate, that complement the woods. Opened in 2004, the center supports the Greenbelt Conservancy's mission to help visitors through education, recreation, and conservation.
Go birdwatching and explore wooded trails near the Greenbelt Nature Center
Except for the Multi-purpose Trail, the Greenbelt trail system is reserved for foot traffic only. Visitors like using the Nature Center as a base because it has clean bathrooms and trail maps. The center also offers free guided hikes, such as the "power of birdsong hike," which you can book via Eventbrite. However, anyone can embark on several routes directly from the Nature Center or by using part of the Nature Center Trail as a connector. This 1-mile path takes walkers past a fern garden shaded by tall birch and tulip trees and a wetland popular with birders.
The Greenbelt offers successful spotting year-round, but summer is a prime time for forest bird sightings, including crested flycatchers and wood thrushes at High Rock Park. The NYC Bird Alliance recommends exploring Willowbrook Park's wetlands and streams to see wading birds like egrets. Visitors can discover this area by taking the White Trail, a moderate 6.6-mile path that winds through second-growth forests and connects to the nature center via the Nature Center Trail. Take the White Trail the other direction, and you'll encounter Bucks Hollow, home to gray treefrogs.
If you're looking for a long hike, choose the 9.3-mile Blue Trail, which leads through Bloodroot Valley's dense forests. Here, visitors might even spot an endangered peregrine falcon. Alternatively, hike the Yellow Trail to Paulo's Peak, one of New York City's largest forests and a great place for taking in views of the surrounding woodlands.
Take a class, enjoy the exbibits, and more at the Greenbelt Nature Center
Before hitting the trails, stop at the nature center to learn about another side of New York City's Staten Island neighborhood and the Greenbelt as a whole. The well-curated exhibits tell the story of land clearing and the vast forests that once covered most of the East Coast, including Staten Island. Another exhibit helps hikers track exactly which animals and plants they'll see depending on the month. Nature enthusiasts can also learn about freshwater wetlands and look at live animal specimens, including an eastern box turtle and several types of snakes.
Visitors consistently praise the center's helpful staff, availability of parking, and lush surroundings. "This center is one of the great family outdoor spots in Staten Island. From exhibits in the main building to the different size trails, its a great great family activity spot," shared a parent on Google Reviews. Despite earning high praise from visitors, the center has remained off the tourist path, collecting less than 350 reviews (and 4.7 stars) on Google Maps.
Beyond guided hikes, the center frequently sponsors events hosted by the Greenbelt Conservancy. Some offerings include a wire dragonfly crafting class, pollinator garden care, and an insect identification workshop. And, the best part? They're usually free. The visitor center is only open on weekends, and it's a good idea to check the hours before your visit. For other low-budget things to do, check out the 5 most incredible tourist attractions in New York City.