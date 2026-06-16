Situated On Staten Island Is An Underrated Wildlife Site With Woodland Hiking Trails And Interactive Exhibits

New York City's Staten Island is synonymous with the Staten Island Ferry, a free ferry that travels between Whitehall and St. George, offering incredible views of the Statue of Liberty that rival any paid tour. However, this chunk of land is also known as the "Borough of Parks" by the City of New York, thanks to the 170-plus green spaces scattered throughout the cityscape. Visitors and residents enjoy access to over 12,000 acres of grassy lawns, walking trails, and playgrounds. One hidden gem park that deserves more attention is the Greenbelt Nature Center, a community hub in the heart of the sprawling Staten Island Greenbelt.

Situated next to LaTourette Park, the nature center is a place to learn about the Greenbelt's wildlife, ecosystems, and history. Established in 1984, the Greenbelt is one of the largest parks in New York City and offers more than 35 miles of trails winding through oak forests, spacious meadows, and wetlands home to painted turtles and wood ducks. Not to be confused with the Long Pond Greenbelt Nature Center on Long Island, this 5,440-square-foot center also offers classes, workshops, guided hikes, and other events for kids and adults.

The center's architecture draws inspiration from Frank Lloyd Wright's designs (per Taste of Honey), featuring natural materials, like wood and slate, that complement the woods. Opened in 2004, the center supports the Greenbelt Conservancy's mission to help visitors through education, recreation, and conservation.