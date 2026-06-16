Rick Steves Says This Tourist Trap In The Netherlands Is A Mix Of 'Killarney With Coney Island'

High-pointed women's bonnets. A dike lined with colorful houses. Giant wheels of Gouda cheese. These are some of the images we equate with traditional Dutch-ness, and they're among the cultural clichés compressed into the small village of Volendam, about 20 minutes north of Amsterdam by bus. While travel expert Rick Steves has touted the neighboring city of Edam as one of the best day trips from Amsterdam, his attitude towards Volendam is a little less favorable. He ranked the entire city on his list of "Top 10 European Tourist Traps," calling the town a mix of "Killarney with Coney Island" for its kitschy character and one particular museum.

Steves' gripe with Volendam, as it turns out, has a lot to do with this museum, the Volendam Museum. In another blog post about the broader region, Steves also singled out the museum, calling it "hokey yet charming" with a "sour-looking Statue of Liberty" made of cigars in its attached cigar-band house.

As much as Steves is a lodestar for all things European travel, one less-impressive museum and a heavy tourist presence don't necessarily paint the whole picture of Volendam. We looked at what past visitors have said online on Google Reviews and blogs, and probed some historical context, to see whether there are spots in Volendam that make it worth a visit and which truly are commercialized tourist spectacles. While it's widely agreed that tourism abounds in Volendam, it does have some local gems and playful appeal that could make this town on the northern coast of the Netherlands an attractive destination.