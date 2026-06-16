Why Drivers Are Skipping Maine's Iconic Island Loop Despite Its Enchanting National Park Views

Driving the Park Loop Road is a classic Acadia National Park experience, something road trippers have dreamed of doing since the circuit was completed in 1958. It's easy to picture: Men in fedoras driving their beaming wives and children through the piny woodlands of the famous park, as one vista after another appears beyond the windshield of their Ford Thunderbirds. Widespread car ownership and glittering new highways helped post-war Americans get outside, and the 27-mile circuit offered just the right taste of "Vacationland," as Maine is widely known. But times have changed, and these days, travelers may think twice about puttering down Park Loop Road in a motor vehicle.

Heavy traffic is common along the route, especially around midday, and parking areas quickly fill with cars as drivers desperately seek somewhere to switch off their engines. Driving has become so unpleasant that the National Park Service maintains a special section on its webpage, "Tips to Reduce Stress from Traffic Congestion." Blissful cruising, this is not, at least between June and September.

In part, the recurring gridlock is a symptom of overtourism in Acadia National Park and its de facto basecamp, the town of Bar Harbor. These are beautiful places to visit, even in the high season, and the rewards can be manifold. However, the Northeast's only sizable national park also attracts some 4 million visitors each year. The breakneck growth led to a ban on cruise ships in this vibrant vacation haven, although the controversial measure has been partially overturned. Add to these burdens some recurring construction, closures, and detours along Park Loop Road, and you've got a recipe for ornery motorists. Many will find it easier to skip this drive altogether.