Why Drivers Are Skipping Maine's Iconic Island Loop Despite Its Enchanting National Park Views
Driving the Park Loop Road is a classic Acadia National Park experience, something road trippers have dreamed of doing since the circuit was completed in 1958. It's easy to picture: Men in fedoras driving their beaming wives and children through the piny woodlands of the famous park, as one vista after another appears beyond the windshield of their Ford Thunderbirds. Widespread car ownership and glittering new highways helped post-war Americans get outside, and the 27-mile circuit offered just the right taste of "Vacationland," as Maine is widely known. But times have changed, and these days, travelers may think twice about puttering down Park Loop Road in a motor vehicle.
Heavy traffic is common along the route, especially around midday, and parking areas quickly fill with cars as drivers desperately seek somewhere to switch off their engines. Driving has become so unpleasant that the National Park Service maintains a special section on its webpage, "Tips to Reduce Stress from Traffic Congestion." Blissful cruising, this is not, at least between June and September.
In part, the recurring gridlock is a symptom of overtourism in Acadia National Park and its de facto basecamp, the town of Bar Harbor. These are beautiful places to visit, even in the high season, and the rewards can be manifold. However, the Northeast's only sizable national park also attracts some 4 million visitors each year. The breakneck growth led to a ban on cruise ships in this vibrant vacation haven, although the controversial measure has been partially overturned. Add to these burdens some recurring construction, closures, and detours along Park Loop Road, and you've got a recipe for ornery motorists. Many will find it easier to skip this drive altogether.
How to enjoy Acadia's Loop Road
If you still dream of driving the Park Loop Road but dread the road rage that might result, consider visiting in the shoulder season. The loop is fully closed to motorists between December 1 and April 15, but that still leaves much of spring and autumn to enjoy some (comparative) solitude. NPS has several handy suggestions for the high season, such as arriving early, pre-purchasing your Entrance Pass online, and skipping busy parking areas — plus, here are some other ways to avoid Acadia National Park crowds.
Another option is to take the loop on two wheels. This road is a favorite among motorcyclists, and although you may face the same challenges as drivers — logjams, competitive legal parking — bikers are already out in the open air, and motorcycles require a smaller footprint when parking. Cyclists are also permitted to pedal around the loop, and dynamic hills and curves make for a satisfying ride. Just be aware that the Park Loop Road doesn't have shoulders at all, so cyclists may feel hemmed in.
Finally, you can forge other trails. That kind of curated drive in the country was very popular for mid-century families, but many visitors nowadays would prefer more active exploration. Acadia is famous for its carriage roads, 45 miles of historic routes that are open to hikers, runners, cyclists, and cross-country skiers. The views can be just as splendid as the Loop Road, but also more peaceful and interactive. Curious? Here's your guide to Acadia's most serene, car-free, bike-friendly route.