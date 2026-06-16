Canada's Friendly Lakeside Village Is An East Coast Gem With Endless Outdoor Fun And A Scenic Boardwalk

On the eastern coast of Nova Scotia, beautiful Cape Breton Island is surrounded by the Atlantic Ocean and carved out in the middle by the Bras d'Or Lake, a UNESCO-recognized biosphere. In the center of the island, on the lake's northern shores, lies the charming village of Baddeck. This harbor town was settled in the late 18th century by European settlers. Baddeck's best-known resident was Alexander Graham Bell, the Scottish inventor of the modern telephone, who visited in 1885 and later built a grand estate across the lake. Today, the Alexander Graham Bell Historic Site sits on 25 acres in Baddeck, where visitors can peruse exhibits about his prolific inventions.

Baddeck is home to just over 800 permanent residents, who are friendly and gracious. In fact, Baddeck has a rich Scottish culture, due to the many Scottish immigrants who settled in Nova Scotia, and here you'll find echoes of the same history of hospitality found in Scotland. The petite port town brims with historic architecture and a scenic boardwalk, which offers stunning views of Bras d'Or Lake and the historic Kidston Island Lighthouse. Endless outdoor adventures beckon, from boating and swimming in the lake to cruising down the majestic Cabot Trail, an over 180-mile driving loop that encircles the northern part of Cape Breton.

The nearest airport to Baddeck is located in Sydney, Canada's vibrant college city, which is about an hour's drive away. If you're flying in from the U.S., you can fly direct into Halifax Stanfield International Airport, which is about a three-hour drive west. The best time to visit Baddeck is July and August for outdoor adventures or September and October for brilliant fall foliage.