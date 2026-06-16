Canada's Friendly Lakeside Village Is An East Coast Gem With Endless Outdoor Fun And A Scenic Boardwalk
On the eastern coast of Nova Scotia, beautiful Cape Breton Island is surrounded by the Atlantic Ocean and carved out in the middle by the Bras d'Or Lake, a UNESCO-recognized biosphere. In the center of the island, on the lake's northern shores, lies the charming village of Baddeck. This harbor town was settled in the late 18th century by European settlers. Baddeck's best-known resident was Alexander Graham Bell, the Scottish inventor of the modern telephone, who visited in 1885 and later built a grand estate across the lake. Today, the Alexander Graham Bell Historic Site sits on 25 acres in Baddeck, where visitors can peruse exhibits about his prolific inventions.
Baddeck is home to just over 800 permanent residents, who are friendly and gracious. In fact, Baddeck has a rich Scottish culture, due to the many Scottish immigrants who settled in Nova Scotia, and here you'll find echoes of the same history of hospitality found in Scotland. The petite port town brims with historic architecture and a scenic boardwalk, which offers stunning views of Bras d'Or Lake and the historic Kidston Island Lighthouse. Endless outdoor adventures beckon, from boating and swimming in the lake to cruising down the majestic Cabot Trail, an over 180-mile driving loop that encircles the northern part of Cape Breton.
The nearest airport to Baddeck is located in Sydney, Canada's vibrant college city, which is about an hour's drive away. If you're flying in from the U.S., you can fly direct into Halifax Stanfield International Airport, which is about a three-hour drive west. The best time to visit Baddeck is July and August for outdoor adventures or September and October for brilliant fall foliage.
Exploring the heart of Baddeck
Begin your visit in Baddeck with a stroll on Baddeck's Boardwalk, a short, 600-foot path that runs along the lake. The boardwalk is lined with beautifully landscaped flowers and benches, where you can soak in the views of boats bobbing past and kayakers paddling through the calm waters. You can also admire panoramas of unspoiled Kidston Island, which is flanked by the circa 1912 Kidston Lighthouse, an iconic Baddeck landmark that replaced the 1875 lighthouse.
Towards the northern end of the boardwalk, you'll see the bronze statues of Alexander Graham Bell and his wife, Mabel, sitting on a bench, which was erected in 2010. "We enjoyed taking a stroll along this most attractive walkway and even stopped to sit alongside the lovely sculpture of Mr. & Mrs. Alexander G. Bell," wrote a Tripadvisor reviewer. "The views overlooking the water and the Kidston island lighthouse were gorgeous, even on an overcast day." Next, head to the Alexander Graham Bell Historic Site. The museum showcases Bell's remarkable inventions, from the telephone to an early prototype for an airplane. Here, you can also watch science experiments based on Bell's research, participate in kite workshops, and wander the property's flourishing garden.
Afterward, visit the Telegraph House. This charming shingled hotel first opened in 1861 and has welcomed esteemed guests, including Alexander Graham Bell (on his inaugural visit) and British and Japanese royalty. You can stay in one of the 18 rooms in the main house, the 13 motel rooms, or the four standalone cabins. The Telegraph House's refined restaurant, The Cable Room, serves dinner nightly between July and October with a completely gluten-free menu that features delicious seafood specialties, such as local snow crab cakes, broiled haddock, lobster risotto, and seared scallops.
Outdoor fun in and around Baddeck
Baddeck's scenic coastline promises an endless array of outdoor adventures. The best way to see Baddeck's extraordinary aquatic geography is to head out on a boat ride. Amoeba Tours depart from downtown Baddeck for ferry rides along the Bras d'Or Lake between June and mid-October. During the 90-minute cruise, the captain will regale you with the history of Baddeck, and you'll even pass by Alexander Graham Bell's grand mansion, Beinn Bhreagh Hall, which is still privately owned by his descendants. Another special experience is watching the Captain feed two resident bald eagles, who respond to his command. You should also take a shorter (and free!) ferry ride across Baddeck's harbor to Kidston Island, where you can enjoy the island's sandy beach.
For hiking adventures, head on a 20-minute drive north of town to Uisge Bàn Falls Provincial Park, where you can embark on a mile-long forested trail to Uisge Bàn Falls, a cascading 50-foot waterfall.
Baddeck is located on the Cabot Trail, the 186-mile driving loop that wends around Cape Breton's northeastern shore, where you can sample eclectic attractions, crafts, and folk art. In the northern reaches of the Cabot Trail, you can stop for hiking in Cape Breton Highlands National Park, a dreamy national park that features coastal cliffs and moose-filled meadows. There are many trails in the park, but one of note is the Skyline Trail, a 5-mile loop where you'll admire spectacular views of Cape Breton's emerald-green bluffs tumbling into the sparkling Atlantic Ocean.