Iowa's Dazzling Lake State Park Is A Sunny Getaway With Swimming, Fishing, And Camping
With eight different lakes in Iowa's Great Lakes region around Okoboji, there are lots of opportunities for outdoor adventures. One destination to experience a lakeside getaway is Gull Point State Park, located on West Okoboji Lake. The park was founded in 1933 and is home to the biggest Civilian Conservation Corps-era lodge in Iowa's park system, but the lake and water access are really the central focus here. It's a popular spot for swimming, fishing, and camping.
West Okoboji Lake has sparkling, clear blue water and a maximum depth of 135 feet, making it the deepest natural lake in Iowa. Boating is a great way to explore the lake: try power boating, jet skiing, waterskiing, sailing, canoeing, and kayaking. The beach offers a prime opportunity for sunbathing, and one Google reviewer noted that the trees near the beach offered shade from the sun. It's also possible to enjoy a spectacular sunrise across the beautiful lake, so consider waking up early to start your day with a picturesque view. Okoboji has an average high of 81 degrees Fahrenheit in the summer — mid-May to September is the best time of year to visit the area and soak up the sunshine.
Outdoor lake fun at Gull Point State Park
Swimming is one of the best things to do at Gull Point State Park. There are multiple beaches, and the swimming area at Gull Point — and the park itself — extends out into West Okoboji Lake, between Millers Bay and Emerson Bay. There is crystal-clear water here for swimmers to enjoy. If you're hoping to avoid the crowds, try to visit in the morning, as the beach can get busy later in the day during the summer months.
Fishing is another popular pastime at Gull Point. Per Vacation Okoboji, it's one of the top destinations for fishing in Iowa. Anglers might reel in walleye, bluegill, bass, perch, northern pike, crappies, or catfish here, and it's also possible to go ice fishing in the winter. In the summer months, aim to fish the weed beds and rocky points like Manhattan Point to improve your odds of reeling in a catch. Be sure to obtain an Iowa fishing license before casting a line (rates vary based on residency). There is a fishing dock at the state park, as well as boat ramps at Emerson Bay or North Bay for access.
Stop by Kabele's Trading Post near Big Spirit Lake for up-to-date local fishing information and gear (4.7 stars on Google), or Stan's Bait and Tackle, which is just south of West Okoboji Lake and also earned an impressive 4.7 stars on Google. If you want to bring some structure to your schedule, try booking a guided fishing trip with JTG Expeditions. Alternatively, you can rent a boat from Make-a-Wake Watersports, which is between Gull Point and North Bay, giving you direct access to the water surrounding Gull Point State Park.
Planning your trip to Gull Point State Park
Gull Point State Park has one of the most popular campgrounds in the Great Lakes area, according to Iowa State Parks. There are 112 campsites here, which are wooded and shady — there are both electric and non-electric sites, but no water hookups, as water spigots are located throughout the campground. The campground has modern bathroom facilities, including a shower block, but several Google reviews mention bugs, so be sure to bring bug spray. One Google reviewer offered a nice summary of their experience, saying, "Gorgeous views, beautiful campsites and trails. Appears to have a rentable venue overlooking the water. Was very quiet and relaxing on a Sunday morning with an abundance of wildlife sightings. I will be back!"
Gull Point State Park is about a 15-minute drive from the vacation destination of Okoboji in northwest Iowa, which is one of the most underrated lake towns in the Midwest. Sioux Falls Regional Airport in South Dakota is the closest major airport to the park — it's about a 1.5-hour drive away. To experience more of the Iowa Great Lakes area, visit Arnolds Park, one of Iowa's oldest amusement parks.