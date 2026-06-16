Iowa's Dazzling Lake State Park Is A Sunny Getaway With Swimming, Fishing, And Camping

Swimming is one of the best things to do at Gull Point State Park. There are multiple beaches, and the swimming area at Gull Point — and the park itself — extends out into West Okoboji Lake, between Millers Bay and Emerson Bay. There is crystal-clear water here for swimmers to enjoy. If you're hoping to avoid the crowds, try to visit in the morning, as the beach can get busy later in the day during the summer months.

Fishing is another popular pastime at Gull Point. Per Vacation Okoboji, it's one of the top destinations for fishing in Iowa. Anglers might reel in walleye, bluegill, bass, perch, northern pike, crappies, or catfish here, and it's also possible to go ice fishing in the winter. In the summer months, aim to fish the weed beds and rocky points like Manhattan Point to improve your odds of reeling in a catch. Be sure to obtain an Iowa fishing license before casting a line (rates vary based on residency). There is a fishing dock at the state park, as well as boat ramps at Emerson Bay or North Bay for access.

Stop by Kabele's Trading Post near Big Spirit Lake for up-to-date local fishing information and gear (4.7 stars on Google), or Stan's Bait and Tackle, which is just south of West Okoboji Lake and also earned an impressive 4.7 stars on Google. If you want to bring some structure to your schedule, try booking a guided fishing trip with JTG Expeditions. Alternatively, you can rent a boat from Make-a-Wake Watersports, which is between Gull Point and North Bay, giving you direct access to the water surrounding Gull Point State Park.