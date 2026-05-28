The Most Underrated Lake Towns In The Midwest In 2026
Arguably, the most well-known lakes in the U.S. are the Great Lakes, and they truly live up to their reputation. They're bordered by eight states, mostly in the Midwest, plus Ontario, Canada. The options to see gorgeous sunsets and uninterrupted horizons, tour historic lighthouses, boat to stunning islands, and much more are veritably overflowing. While they may be the largest lakes in the region by a long shot, they're far from the only lakes in the Midwest worth checking out! From the sprawling Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri to a few of the gems of the "land of 10,000 lakes," you'll also find inviting towns dotting the whole Midwest that make great getaway spots for the whole family.
Below, explore 11 vacation destination ideas in places you might not necessarily think of right away. Where Door County in Wisconsin, for instance, is a perennially popular summertime spot for water sports, nature, and a coastal byway of unmatched views, you'll escape the crowds by hopping just a little further south to Kewaunee. And if you're starting in Chicago, you hardly have to go far at all for a little escape with big lakeside vibes. We're thinking of "underrated" as those places that might take a bit of extra effort to reach or may not be the first in the region to spring to mind.
To compile this list, I drew on my own experience living in and traveling around the Midwest, plus information published on regional tourism, government, and municipal sites. We've also consulted blogs and reviews published by visitors on Tripadvisor and Google to get a sense of what other visitors thought about their experiences at certain attractions or destinations. Read on for inspiration for your next lakeside getaway.
Nisswa, Minnesota (Gull Lake Chain)
When folks in Minnesota head to the Brainerd Lakes area for rest and relaxation, they really are talking about the whole area's lakes and small towns, for which Brainerd is a hub with everything from go-karts to golfing to pontoons. In winter, it's also a hot spot for ice fishing, snowshoeing, and cross-country skiing. And many other small communities in the area, like Nisswa, really take the cake when it comes to Upper Midwest hospitality, gorgeous lake views, and charming places to stay. Nisswa, which is wedged amid Gull, Round, and Hubert Lakes (among others), is the ultimate destination for nature activities and outdoor recreation.
The accommodation options in Nisswa are a prime reason to visit. The classic log cabin vibe of Grand View Lodge is a time-honored resort destination in the area, with hotel-style rooms, vacation homes, and cottages, plus a spa and two golf courses. You'll find several other spots, such as Sullivans Resort & Campground, Gull Lake Beach Resorts, and the upscale, contemporary Nature Link. In town, head to Meg's Cabin for gifts, grab a latte at StoneHouse Coffee & Roastery, or nab a sweet treat from The Chocolate Ox. Get a true Minnesota tavern experience at Ye Olde Pickle Factory, and experience a Midwest supper club, lakeside style, at Bar Harbor, which has been operating in neighboring Lake Shore since 1938.
Detroit Lakes, Minnesota (Detroit Lake and many more)
Minnesota is famous for its thousands upon thousands of beautiful lakes, which range in size and comprise some of the most beautiful wilderness areas in the Midwest — think the North Shore along Lake Superior or the stunning Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, where there are no roads, and you can spot tons of wildlife. The Detroit Lakes area is yet another lovely spot for a vacation, located just a little under two hours west of Nisswa and roughly halfway between Tamarack National Wildlife Refuge and Maplewood State Park.
In addition to stunning nature and access to plenty of outdoor recreation, Detroit Lakes features some wonderful arts and culture highlights. Every June, see the White Earth Treaty Day Celebration and Powwow, which has been running for more than 150 years. Then, make sure to pop by for a visit with one of the friendly — but very large — wooden trolls around town, such as one named Alexa that sits in Detroit Lakes City Park. These friendly characters are the work of artist Thomas Dambo, who has installed his troll sculptures all over the world. When you want to grab a bite, head to Fireside Supper Club & Steakhouse, where the walleye is a must-try, or grab a waterfront table at Long Bridge Bar, Grill & Marina. Zorbaz is a local staple for Tex-Mex bites and creative pizzas, like the Reuben, El Cubano, and "Zorbaz Zuper" pie.
Oshkosh, Wisconsin (Lake Winnebago)
Nestled along the western shore of Lake Winnebago, which spans nearly 132,000 acres, is Wisconsin's underrated city of Oshkosh with scenic lakefront quirks. A college town that merges beautiful historic architecture with lakefront views, outdoor recreation, and a thriving arts and culture scene, it's easy to drive right by if you're passing through on Interstate 41, but it's well worth a stop. Visit the beautiful Paine Art Center and Gardens, which is known for its rotating art exhibitions and a blowout Nutcracker-themed celebration at Christmas.
South of downtown, the EAA Aviation Museum is a highlight of the area. Here, you can explore the history of flight and even take an airplane ride — no need to book ahead. And the epic annual EAA AirVenture event in late July draws pilots and flight enthusiasts from around the world, if you fancy a few days of nonstop celebrations of planes!
Delicious food options abound in Oshkosh, such as Manila Resto, a Filipino restaurant serving a take on the traditional boodle fight on banana leaves. Truffle Pig brings an upscale Italian experience to the Upper Midwest, and of course, Wisconsin is renowned for its beer culture, so you'll find plenty of that here, too. Check out Fox River Brewing Company, with its huge outdoor patio where you can watch boats coming and going along its namesake waterway — or simply boat up for lunch and a brewski. Don't forget the cheese curds!
Kewaunee, Wisconsin (Lake Michigan)
In the mid-1800s, the search for gold across the U.S. hit a fever pitch and sparked huge mining boomtowns, most famously in the West. But even little Kewaunee, Wisconsin, experienced a taste of the frenzy in its early days, and although it turned out there wasn't any gold after all, it's how the town got its start on the Lake Michigan shoreline. Built on land that was once a Potowotami village and then a trading post, Kewaunee is only 12 miles down the road from Algoma, a waterfront getaway featuring art-filled streets and more Lake Michigan shoreline, making it a great place to get settled for a night or two to explore the area.
If you boat in, head to Kewaunee City Marina or one of a couple of campgrounds for a family-friendly stay. Maple View Campground sits on 30 acres and even features a small manmade lake that's stocked for fishing. Coho Motel & Suites is also a charming lodging option that doubles as the home of The Lighthouse Giftshop. If snacks are what you're after, don't miss a stop into LaFond's Fish Market, where the hardwood-smoked salmon — in numerous flavors — is a real treat. Then head to Glen Innish with its gorgeous lavender fields, which features a cabin stay and farm-fresh goods. And don't miss the opportunity to cleanse your palate with some wines from the Wisconsin Ledge AVA, including Cold Country Vines & Wines, which features a great music performance lineup throughout the summer.
Devils Lake, North Dakota (Devils Lake)
The inviting town of Devils Lake sits on the northern edge of its titular lake in eastern North Dakota, the southern shore of which is encompassed by the Spirit Lake Reservation. It's your gateway to camping or a rustic cabin stay in Grahams Island State Park, reachable by boat or via a causeway, which is also a popular fishing spot. You'll find resorts with beautiful views, such as Woodland Resort in Creel Bay or Bayview Resort with its sandy shoreline ideal for taking a dip, with cabins and RV sites.
The water is, of course, a huge draw, as the area is a haven for boaters and anglers eyeing up walleye, perch, northern pike, and more. But downtown also has plenty to offer. Head to The Ranch Steakhouse on the south side, where dinner meets local tradition in a restaurant that's been serving the area for nearly a century. Proz Sports Bar & Grille on the north end of town is a great casual alternative for comfort food favorites and shareables. And Anna's Cocina & Tequila is a go-to for a dirty horchata to accompany a sizzling fajita. Dig into local history and art at the Lake Region Heritage Center and the Lake Region Arts Center, which are only a block apart. And if you're looking to test your luck at the slots or tables, hop about 15 minutes down Highway 57 to Spirit Lake Casino & Resort, which is open 24 hours on weekends.
Okoboji, Iowa (Okoboji Lake)
Iowa has its own set of "Great Lakes" even though they're not connected to the biggies we're usually referring to when we use that moniker. Okoboji Lake — a wildly underrated beach and theme park getaway – is one of these Hawkeye State gems. The area is an outdoor enthusiast's playground, with wildlife management areas, nature preserves, state parks, and recreation areas all within an easy drive. Pikes Point State Park, for one, is located on the northeastern shore of West Okoboji Lake, which makes a perfect day use spot for picnicking, paddling, boating, and fishing for walleye, crappie, and more. And you'll also find trails connecting to the broader Dickinson County Recreational Trails system, which comprises a whopping 60 miles of biking and walking paths.
Across the lake is Gull Point State Park, which features a very popular campground — which is to say, reservations are not only recommended but required! If you've rolled in with an RV, you have plenty of additional options, such as Ranch RV Park or Cenla Campground right on the lake, or Camp Boji, which is a short walk from the water. There are also numerous resorts and vacation rentals located all around the lakes. Once you've gotten settled, haul the kids to Arnolds Park Amusement Park or Boji Splash Indoor Waterpark at Bridges Bay Resort to work off some energy. For something a bit more calm and relaxed, head to Pearson Lakes Art Center to take in visual arts exhibitions or a show in the theater.
Osage Beach, Missouri (Lake of the Ozarks)
About a 1.5-hour drive north of Springfield, Missouri, the expansive, serpentine reservoir of Lake of the Ozarks is a unique Midwestern destination with a range of attractions along its 1,150 miles of shoreline. Osage Beach, which sits on the eastern end of the lake, is something of the heart of Lake of the Ozarks with its fine cuisine and dreamy beauty. The city is situated just north of the expansive Lake of the Ozarks State Park, which features tree-crested limestone bluffs that are lovely to paddle around, plus multi-use trails, two swimming beaches, watercraft rentals and launches, and camping and cabins for overnight stays that are available year-round.
Back in town, grab the whole fam and head to Miner Mike's Fun Center, which brims with arcade games and entertainment for all ages, or choose your own adventure at Lake Escape, which features escape rooms and axe throwing. When it's time to refuel, head to the iconic Wobbly Boots for excellent barbecue and fish, or get into the lakefront party spirit at Backwater Jack's, where you can boat in and dock on the waterside, swim in the pool, listen to live music, and even stay for a while in one of their cotton candy-colored contemporary vacation rentals. It's a destination unto itself. Alternatively, just across the way, take a more reserved approach for dinner — literally — at 1932 Reserve, featuring upscale bites and craft cocktails.
Alpena, Michigan (Lake Huron)
Michigan is a state defined by lakes, as its boundaries are defined by Lakes Huron, Michigan, and Superior, plus small parts of Lake St. Clair and Lake Erie. With so much waterfront, it's no wonder that the state is home to some of the best Midwest beaches and inviting towns, parks, and attractions to boot. Alpena, located on Thunder Bay along northeastern Michigan's Lake Huron shoreline, is a great stop if you're heading out on a Great Lakes road trip.
Alpena is home to the Great Lakes Maritime Heritage Center, which accompanies the Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary — a totally unique area that preserves more than 200 shipwrecks in an area spanning 4,300 square miles. The heritage center features life-size reproductions and hands-on exhibits that illustrate what's sitting below the water's surface, and you can even book a glass-bottomed boat tour to see some of them in-person. Tours run daily throughout the summer.
For the nature-lovers among us, head to Alpena Wildlife Sanctuary and the watery Island Park, which is ideal for putting in the kayak or exploring on the interpretive trail. Then, when you're ready to head back downtown, keep an eye out for vibrant murals that are part of the "Fresh Waves" public art project. Then, hop on over to Hopside Brewery to try a good burger and a flight of locally brewed hoppy beverages on a pleasant outdoor patio.
Charlevoix, Michigan (Lake Michigan and Lake Charlevoix)
Located up in the beautiful northwest region of the Lower Peninsula of Michigan, Charlevoix is a "twofer" kind of experience, with Lake Michigan on its west side, Lake Charlevoix on the east, and the small Round Lake right in the middle of it all. It's a great spot to kick off an exploration around Grand Traverse Bay, and Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore is about a 1.5-hour drive to the southwest. Visit Fishermans Island State Park for beach walks along 6 miles of natural shoreline, rustic camping amid birch and cedar trees, and a couple of miles of trails.
In town, take a self-guided tour of what are known as the "mushroom houses," a set of unique, artistic homes designed by Earl Young. These are private homes and can't be visited inside, but you can take a look at their unusual roofs and stonework from the street. Then, continue along with your camera in hand to the Charlevoix South Pier Light Station, a charmingly bright red lighthouse established in 1914. It's right next to Michigan Beach Park, which offers a sandy spot ideal for swimming, playing volleyball or basketball, or letting the kids work off some extra energy on the accessible playground. And when you're ready for a bite, head to Bridge Street, which is lined with shops and eateries. The Villager Pub is decked out in 1950s decor, and Weathervane Restaurant, just north of Round Lake Channel, specializes in upscale seafood bites and chops.
Munising, Michigan (Lake Superior)
Heading to the remarkable northern shoreline of Michigan's Upper Peninsula, you'll find yourself in the realm of the vast Lake Superior and Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore. One of the best gateways to this area is Munising, a lovely coastal city with the state's prettiest fall foliage, making it an excellent spot to head even if summer is on its way out. The town is nestled along South Bay, north of which is the beautiful Grand Island and its national recreation area. Here, explore unspoiled beaches, dramatic bluffs, rustic camping, and overlooks along a network of trails.
Munising is your go-to if you plan to catch a scenic cruise around Pictured Rocks or Grand Island from an outfit like Pictured Rocks Cruises or Glass Bottom Shipwreck Tours. This is also an eminently popular destination for paddling, whether you bring your own or book a guided kayak tour. Grab some grub at Earl E. Byrds, which is a go-to for breakfast and locally sourced ingredients, or the iconic Dogpatch Restaurant, featuring family-friendly favorites. Once you're fueled up, learn more about the region's history, especially its marine industries, at the Pictured Rocks Interpretive Center, which also features a gift shop. And if you're looking for yet another woodsy escape that's perfect for a photo op, head just two miles south of downtown to Wagner Falls Scenic Site, where hikers can link up with the immensely long North Country Trail – the view of this lovely cascade is worth a snapshot.
Highland Park, Illinois (Lake Michigan)
When we think of lake towns and cities in the Midwest, our imaginations might leap to smaller places set amid natural beauty that may require a few hours' drive. But to not include one of Chicago's easy-to-reach suburbs would be doing a disservice to the Lake Michigan frontage that Illinois also enjoys! For a great staycation option or day trip from downtown Chicago, Highland Park is a great destination about 25 miles to the north for lakefront access. Find beaches at Millard Park, adjacent to the striking 1893 log-style Sylvester Millard House, or Moraine Park and Beach, which is dog-friendly and features a beautiful boardwalk through a ravine.
Downtown Highland Park boasts a number of inviting places to dine. Tap into your hip side at Madame Zuzu's, which is owned by the Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan and his wife and revolves around an artistic hub for live music, poetry readings, and more, with a huge selection of tea, plus a built-in music store emphasizing vinyl records. When you're craving something brunchy, head to That Little French Guy, a bakery and cafe with excellent coffees and patisserie. And for a good place to walk off those extra well-earned calories, head to The Art Center Highland Park for art exhibitions highlighting a range of regional artists' styles and techniques.