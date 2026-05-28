The Most Underrated Lake Towns In The Midwest In 2026

Arguably, the most well-known lakes in the U.S. are the Great Lakes, and they truly live up to their reputation. They're bordered by eight states, mostly in the Midwest, plus Ontario, Canada. The options to see gorgeous sunsets and uninterrupted horizons, tour historic lighthouses, boat to stunning islands, and much more are veritably overflowing. While they may be the largest lakes in the region by a long shot, they're far from the only lakes in the Midwest worth checking out! From the sprawling Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri to a few of the gems of the "land of 10,000 lakes," you'll also find inviting towns dotting the whole Midwest that make great getaway spots for the whole family.

Below, explore 11 vacation destination ideas in places you might not necessarily think of right away. Where Door County in Wisconsin, for instance, is a perennially popular summertime spot for water sports, nature, and a coastal byway of unmatched views, you'll escape the crowds by hopping just a little further south to Kewaunee. And if you're starting in Chicago, you hardly have to go far at all for a little escape with big lakeside vibes. We're thinking of "underrated" as those places that might take a bit of extra effort to reach or may not be the first in the region to spring to mind.

To compile this list, I drew on my own experience living in and traveling around the Midwest, plus information published on regional tourism, government, and municipal sites. We've also consulted blogs and reviews published by visitors on Tripadvisor and Google to get a sense of what other visitors thought about their experiences at certain attractions or destinations. Read on for inspiration for your next lakeside getaway.