Zion National Park's 8 Best Places To Stop And Soak In The Scenery
With over five million people heading to Utah's Zion National Park each year, this rugged landscape has become the second-most visited national park in the United States. It's not hard to see why. Zion is famed for its breathtaking canyon views, winding green Virgin River, bright red rocks, and streaming white waterfalls. From the heights of the Towers of the Virgin to the tight corridors of the Narrows, Zion has beauty wherever you turn.
With 90 miles of trails, this 148,016-acre national park has a lot to explore. In an area this size and with so many iconic topographical features to see, it can be hard to find just the right spot to stop and soak in the scenery. In this list, hikers of all levels will discover a range of jaw-dropping viewing locations in Zion, from the most accessible lookouts to some of America's most dangerous trails — totally worth the warnings.
Each of these were chosen because they offer a unique facet of Zion National Park or a different experience for visitors. Some were chosen because their vistas are distinct from the rest of the park. Others because they're easily accessible while offering the equivalent views as more difficult or crowded areas. Plus, all of these places have great reviews on AllTrails, Google Maps, and TripAdvisor. Before going, keep in mind that seasonal changes, trail upkeep, or bad weather can cause trails to be completely or partially closed, all of which will be posted on Zion's website. To get the best experience, check before you trek!
The Pa'rus Trail
Named in the Paiute language after the waters of the Virgin River, the Pa'rus Trail is the perfect place for hikers to soak in Zion's stunning scenery. The 3.3 mile, out-and-back route is an easy one, with paved paths and a flat terrain, making it a good option for hikers of all abilities. Wheelchair accessible with a trailhead at the Zion Canyon Visitor Center, it's one of the best trails in America for wheelchair users. While exploring, hikers will enjoy gorgeous views of Zion Canyon, the nearby Virgin River, and the South Campground.
Observation Point
Observation Point, accessible by the 7-mile, out-and-back Observation Point via East Mesa Trail, is one of the best places to see spectacular views of Zion Canyon. Although it's long, many report the trek is actually easy. It's largely flat, with an incline at the end that takes hikers through a pine forest, culminating in a sweeping lookout spot. It's great for hikers of all ages, including children. Located near the famed Angels Landing, Observation Point offers similar views without the stressful and dangerous climb. Take the private shuttle from Zion Ponderosa Ranch Resort directly to the trailhead, as parking is limited.
Kolob Canyons
While most of Zion National Park's iconic views are near Zion Canyon, the park has another entrance in the north that's less traveled. Kolob Canyons, Zion's uncrowded "other" entrance offers the same breathtaking views of red rocks and big blue sky but with a quieter, more peaceful atmosphere. To see the vistas here, Timber Creek Overlook Trail is a great choice, with parking at the trailhead near the Visitor Center. The 1.2 mile, out-and-back trail offers hikers the chance to see Navaho sandstone canyon walls, mountains, and the eponymous creek.
Canyon Overlook
For those who want to soak in the spectacular views of Zion without the hassle of a long or difficult hike, Canyon Overlook is the place to go. At only one mile long, Zion Canyon Overlook Trail culminates in some of the park's best views. The Towers of the Virgin, Zion Canyon, and the Streaked Wall are all on full display here. From here, hikers might even be able to see some of Zion's fauna: Bighorn sheep have been spotted here before. Be warned, trailhead parking is very limited, so arrive early.
Lava Point Overlook
Located in the northern part of the park, Lava Point Overlook is another Zion hidden gem. Accessed by an hour drive from the park's main entrance, this area is way less crowded than other areas, and the overlook is just a few minutes walk from the parking lot and picnic area. Rather than the red-rock canyons that make Zion so iconic, Lava Point offers views of endless pine forests, hills, and the distant rim of the Narrows. It's equally as beautiful, though, just in a different way, offering visitors a different face of the park.
Temple of Sinawava
Dubbed a "natural amphitheater," the Temple of Sinawava is the perfect place for hikers to soak in Zion's incredible scenery. Towering cliffs rise up from the banks of the Virgin River, allowing travelers to see the splendor of Zion Canyon from the ground. Be sure to look out for the river rapids that can be seen here. That's not the only thing to look out for: Some have even spotted wildlife here. This spot is easy-to-get to, located right off a Zion Canyon Shuttle stop, and like the Pa'rus Trail, it's wheelchair accessible.
Many Pools Trail
For unique views of Zion, the unmarked 2.1-mile out-and-back Many Pools Trail is the place to go. Towering views of canyon walls rich with red and orange stratigraphic layers are on full display here. What really makes this area unique, though, are the eponymous circular pools that line this tricky to navigate trail, and are the beginnings of a new slot canyon. As a bonus, this area is really remote: There aren't a lot of tourists here. Parking is just a roadside turnoff, and you'll want to download the trail map before heading out.
Angels Landing
Despite its heavenly name, Angels Landing is actually one of the most devilishly dangerous tourist attractions in America. Narrow paths and rocky terrain paired with stomach-dropping heights make this 4.8-mile out-and-back trail not for the faint of heart. To protect the public, the park requires a permit to hike here. Although it's ranked "strenuous" on AllTrails, hikers still flock to Angels Landing for its epic views: You can see panoramic vistas of Zion Canyon and the green valley of the Virgin River. Park at Zion Canyon Visitor Center to catch the shuttle from here or from Springdale.