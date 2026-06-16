Zion National Park's 8 Best Places To Stop And Soak In The Scenery

With over five million people heading to Utah's Zion National Park each year, this rugged landscape has become the second-most visited national park in the United States. It's not hard to see why. Zion is famed for its breathtaking canyon views, winding green Virgin River, bright red rocks, and streaming white waterfalls. From the heights of the Towers of the Virgin to the tight corridors of the Narrows, Zion has beauty wherever you turn.

With 90 miles of trails, this 148,016-acre national park has a lot to explore. In an area this size and with so many iconic topographical features to see, it can be hard to find just the right spot to stop and soak in the scenery. In this list, hikers of all levels will discover a range of jaw-dropping viewing locations in Zion, from the most accessible lookouts to some of America's most dangerous trails — totally worth the warnings.

Each of these were chosen because they offer a unique facet of Zion National Park or a different experience for visitors. Some were chosen because their vistas are distinct from the rest of the park. Others because they're easily accessible while offering the equivalent views as more difficult or crowded areas. Plus, all of these places have great reviews on AllTrails, Google Maps, and TripAdvisor. Before going, keep in mind that seasonal changes, trail upkeep, or bad weather can cause trails to be completely or partially closed, all of which will be posted on Zion's website. To get the best experience, check before you trek!