Outside Eugene Is Oregon's Artificial Lake With Lovely Scenery, Fishing, And Camping
Eugene, Oregon, is one of the Pacific Northwest's true gems. Not only is this thriving college town known for its arty vibes and funky local flavor, but it's surrounded by some beautiful country with rolling hills, languid rivers, idyllic farmland, and freshwater bodies such as Cottage Grove Lake.
Situated 30 miles south of the Beaver State's second-biggest city — just outside of the town that shares its name — this man-made lake offers an escape into nature for the 178,000 residents of Eugene, as well as plenty of opportunities for outdoor recreation. Whether you come to camp, swim, fish, or just soak up the tranquil vibes, Cottage Grove is a soothing retreat in an already laid-back corner of the Beaver State.
"I cannot describe how much I love this place!" gushed one visitor on Google. Another reviewer described their experience with these words: "One of my family's favorite places to go. There is a playground, multiple public swimming areas, a few campgrounds, [and] a boat launch. It's just an awesome area to spend the day."
Take in the placid surroundings at Cottage Grove Lake
Formed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in 1942 with the completion of the Cottage Grove Dam, Cottage Grove Lake has a surface area of 106 square miles. It sits among the scenic green hills of the Willamette Valley — which is also home to Björnson Vineyard, an award-winning eco-friendly winery — and attracts visitors who flock there to take part in a variety of outdoor activities, including swimming, paddling, boating, biking, horseback riding, and hiking.
Visitors can access the lake from one of three day-use areas: Lakeside Park, Shortridge Park, and Wilson Creek Park. For those who prefer flowing water, there is also Riverside Park, which you can find just downstream from the dam. These parks offer picnic and swimming areas, playgrounds, restrooms, boat ramps, and plenty of shade, creating a family-friendly environment for a fun day at the lake.
Cottage Grove Lake's main selling point is just how pretty it is. "It's always beautiful. Rain or shine, hot or cold. It's a wonderful place to get some fresh air!" raved one fan of the lake on Google. While the scenery found at Cottage Grove Lake — which includes views of the Cascade foothills — is reason enough to travel, it's also a great place to spot wildlife. The lake is home to waterfowl, songbirds, game birds, and osprey, along with both bald and golden eagles. You're also likely to see blacktail deer in the adjacent woods and shoreline.
Camp or cast a line at Cottage Grove Lake
While many people come to Cottage Grove Lake just for the day, you can also stay overnight at the Pine Meadows Campground. Situated on the lake's eastern shore, this facility features close to 100 campsites with picnic tables and fire rings, along with flush toilets, showers, a playground, and a swimming area. "The campsite was wonderful and had a beautiful view of the water," wrote one recent visitor on Recreation.gov. "The rangers were kind and helpful. My dogs had a great time, the bathrooms were clean, and the campground was quiet." Another camper backed this up, writing, "Clean, quiet, [and] beautiful. I was only there for one night, but it was delightful."
Cottage Grove Lake is also a good place to fish. The lake holds rainbow trout, panfish, and catfish, along with some of the biggest largemouth bass in the region. Both shore and boat fishing are possible. "Pretty lake with fishing opportunities for trout and bass. I launched my kayak at Lakeside Park and limited on trout in about two hours," reported one happy angler on Google. "Solid lake. Warm with lots of fish," wrote another, while this fisher bragged, "Caught my first ever spotted bass here on a drop shot. Caught three more largemouth fishing a curly tail grub with an under spin over the top of flooded grass in late spring."
For more great angling in the region, check out the best places for fishing in the Pacific Northwest. And while you're in the area, head to Roseburg, Oregon's lesser-known spot for waterfall views and wine without crowds.