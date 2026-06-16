Outside Eugene Is Oregon's Artificial Lake With Lovely Scenery, Fishing, And Camping

Eugene, Oregon, is one of the Pacific Northwest's true gems. Not only is this thriving college town known for its arty vibes and funky local flavor, but it's surrounded by some beautiful country with rolling hills, languid rivers, idyllic farmland, and freshwater bodies such as Cottage Grove Lake.

Situated 30 miles south of the Beaver State's second-biggest city — just outside of the town that shares its name — this man-made lake offers an escape into nature for the 178,000 residents of Eugene, as well as plenty of opportunities for outdoor recreation. Whether you come to camp, swim, fish, or just soak up the tranquil vibes, Cottage Grove is a soothing retreat in an already laid-back corner of the Beaver State.

"I cannot describe how much I love this place!" gushed one visitor on Google. Another reviewer described their experience with these words: "One of my family's favorite places to go. There is a playground, multiple public swimming areas, a few campgrounds, [and] a boat launch. It's just an awesome area to spend the day."