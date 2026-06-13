7 Best Places To Go Fishing In The Pacific Northwest

When it comes to fishing, the Pacific Northwest is widely considered a mecca, and it's easy to understand why. Between the beautiful glacial-fed rivers, glistening lakes, and captivating coastlines, the Pacific Northwest is a perfect place to cast a line and enjoy a day (or two) of great fishing. Plus, there are different types of fishing throughout the region to suit any interest, from river fly fishing to dockside saltwater fishing. It's also home to some of the best fishing species. In Washington state alone, there are five native species of salmon, and in Idaho, there is some of the best trout fishing anywhere in the world.

With such a large and diverse area, it can be challenging to decide where to spend your time. We've put together a list of the seven best places to go fishing in the Pacific Northwest to help get you started. To compile this list, we considered each area's accessibility, natural beauty, and the quantity and variety of fish available to catch. We also made sure to pick areas with unique features and diverse fishing environments, such as rivers, lakes, and coastal locations.