7 Best Places To Go Fishing In The Pacific Northwest
When it comes to fishing, the Pacific Northwest is widely considered a mecca, and it's easy to understand why. Between the beautiful glacial-fed rivers, glistening lakes, and captivating coastlines, the Pacific Northwest is a perfect place to cast a line and enjoy a day (or two) of great fishing. Plus, there are different types of fishing throughout the region to suit any interest, from river fly fishing to dockside saltwater fishing. It's also home to some of the best fishing species. In Washington state alone, there are five native species of salmon, and in Idaho, there is some of the best trout fishing anywhere in the world.
With such a large and diverse area, it can be challenging to decide where to spend your time. We've put together a list of the seven best places to go fishing in the Pacific Northwest to help get you started. To compile this list, we considered each area's accessibility, natural beauty, and the quantity and variety of fish available to catch. We also made sure to pick areas with unique features and diverse fishing environments, such as rivers, lakes, and coastal locations.
Salmon River in Salmon, Idaho
This aptly named river is renowned for its incredible fishing and gorgeous, remote landscapes. Here, you'll have the opportunity to not only catch wild salmon and steelhead, but also catch the massive and prehistoric white sturgeon, which can grow to over 10 feet long! The city of Salmon is a great jumping-off point to fish this river, where you can even join guided fishing trips. This river is easily accessible by public paved roads, or you can get way out into the remote wilderness, depending on what kind of trip you are hoping for.
CJ Strike Reservoir, Mountain Home, Idaho
Not too far from Idaho's Mountain Home Air Force Base lies a huge reservoir of the Snake River in the midst of the high desert. CJ Strike is a family-friendly reservoir and state park with great recreation opportunities in addition to fishing, including watersports and camping. This lake is known for species such as crappie, rainbow trout, and smallmouth bass, as well as those giant white sturgeon. This area is easily accessible by road, about half an hour outside of the city of Mountain Home — while still feeling somewhat remote.
Boise River, Idaho
If you're looking for a great place to fish that's within city limits, look no further than the Boise River in Boise, Idaho. There are many spots along the local greenbelt, which stretches nearly 30 miles through town and beyond. Here, you can catch great fish such as steelhead, smallmouth bass, mountain whitefish, and rainbow and brown trout. Because of its central location and proximity to the downtown area, you can spend the day catching trout, then walk a few steps away to the local food truck park and get some food and drinks. This is one of the more accessible fishing areas, even without a car, via public transit.
Columbia River Gorge, Oregon-Washington border
The Columbia River is a massive river that starts in British Columbia and goes on to span a major part of the border between Washington and Oregon. It's an important run for steelhead and several salmon species. One of the best places along this river is the Columbia River Gorge, a National Scenic Area, and one of Oregon's most scenic destinations, that stretches about 80 miles from the Portland Metro area in the west to the Deschutes River on the east side. There is a wide range of species to catch along the Columbia River, from sockeye, Chinook, and chum salmon to pikeminnow, smelt, and shad.
Wallowa Lake, Joseph, Oregon
For those seeking solitude during their fishing trip, look no further than one of America's most peaceful lakes for swimming, fishing, and boating: Wallowa Lake in Joseph, Oregon. This gorgeous lake draws anglers with species including kokanee, mackinaw, rainbow trout, steelhead, and smallmouth bass. Despite the lake's remote feel, it's relatively easy to access from Wallowa Lake State Park, which offers parking, day use areas, boat launches, a marina with boat rentals, and even camping if you want to spend more than one day here, and who could blame you?
Depoe Bay, Oregon
If you're looking for a great spot for saltwater fishing, this ruggedly charming Pacific Northwest city is a premier destination. Whether you want to head dockside and fish in the world's smallest harbor, grab a boat and head out to the nearshore reef, or hire a guide for deep-sea fishing, there's something for everyone. Fishing out of Depoe Bay, you can target halibut, rockfish, lingcod, and Chinook and coho salmon. The town of Depoe Bay is right on Highway 101, with plenty of parking, making it an accessible spot for seaside adventures.
Ocean Shores, Washington
For those in search of a little bit of everything, Ocean Shores, Washington, delivers. Here, you'll find surf and jetty fishing, as well as freshwater fishing in the nearby canals and lakes. You can even charter a boat and do some deep-sea fishing. There's a wide variety of fish species to catch, including redtail surfperch, coho and chinook salmon, rainbow trout, rockfish, and lingcod. There are plenty of easy-to-access areas to fish here that suit any type of fishing you're looking for.