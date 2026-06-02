Just Over An Hour From Eugene Is Oregon's Lesser-Known Spot For Waterfall Views And Wine Without Crowds
You don't have to travel far from Oregon's major cities to find breathtaking waterfalls. Just over an hour from Eugene is Roseburg, a lesser-known spot to view spectacular waterfalls — and sip locally produced wines — without the crowds that gravitate to more popular attractions around the state.
Located in southern Oregon's Umpqua Valley between the Coast and Cascade mountain ranges, the town of Roseburg is the starting point of the so-called "Highway of Waterfalls." The 172-mile segment of Highway 38 (also known as the Rogue Umpqua Scenic Byway) stretches east toward Crater Lake, then south to Gold Hill, featuring a series of 15 waterfalls along the way.
But you don't have to venture far from town (about 20 minutes by car) to see gorgeous cascades like Deadline Falls. The waterfalls are relatively small and don't attract a ton of visitors, but travelers can spot spawning steelhead trout and salmon leap out of the waterfall's pools between May and October.
Explore the Highway of Waterfalls near Roseburg
Continuing along the Highway of Waterfalls, you'll have the option of pulling over to see cascades like Susan Creek Falls and Steamboat Falls. Then you'll reach Toketee Falls, one of Oregon's most beloved waterfalls. (The name means "pretty" or "graceful" in the native Chinook language.) The enchanting cascades are hidden away in an old-growth forest, accessible from Highway 138 via a short hiking trail. Hikers on AllTrails said it's particularly quiet and uncrowded on weekday afternoons.
Continue on to see a major attraction along the route, Watson Falls, plunging nearly 300 feet over a basalt lava flow in a lush forest. The third-highest waterfalls in Oregon, they're easily explored on a short, steep trail with bridges that offer closer views of the rushing cascades. "The waterfall is incredible and absolutely worth the climb!" said one recent visitor on AllTrails.
There's a picnic area and pit toilets near the trailhead. To avoid crowds, consider going in spring before the popular waterfalls attract large numbers of summer tourists.
Sip wine amid Roseburg's historic vineyards
Travelers can choose to follow the scenic byway to see more waterfalls, or take the hour-long drive back to Roseburg to enjoy another of the region's highlights: Wine. Roseburg is the centerpiece of the Umpqua Valley wine region and the site of Oregon's oldest wine festival, which dates back to 1970 (as reported by the Oregon Wine Press).
There are dozens of wineries around town. An easy one to visit, since it's located downtown, is Paul O'Brien Winery, where visitors can try a glass of Syrah at Roseburg's "first urban winery," open daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Then head to the tasting room at HillCrest Vineyard, where the region's first Pinot Noir vines were planted (also open daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.). Just south of town, Abacela Winery is considered the birthplace of American Tempranillo. Visitors can go on a tour of the vineyards (currently priced at $85 per person) or linger over a wine flight on a shaded patio overlooking them. Reservations are recommended. But since the region isn't as well-known as the Willamette Valley, Oregon's premier wine region and one that has drawn comparisons to Napa Valley, it's also not as crowded.
Roseburg is about a 3.5-hour drive south of Portland International Airport, one of the most beautiful airports in America. Looking to stay in the area? Consider checking in to the luxurious Bar Run Golf and RV Resort, home to the state's largest lazy river and cute cottages you can rent for the night.