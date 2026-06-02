Just Over An Hour From Eugene Is Oregon's Lesser-Known Spot For Waterfall Views And Wine Without Crowds

You don't have to travel far from Oregon's major cities to find breathtaking waterfalls. Just over an hour from Eugene is Roseburg, a lesser-known spot to view spectacular waterfalls — and sip locally produced wines — without the crowds that gravitate to more popular attractions around the state.

Located in southern Oregon's Umpqua Valley between the Coast and Cascade mountain ranges, the town of Roseburg is the starting point of the so-called "Highway of Waterfalls." The 172-mile segment of Highway 38 (also known as the Rogue Umpqua Scenic Byway) stretches east toward Crater Lake, then south to Gold Hill, featuring a series of 15 waterfalls along the way.

But you don't have to venture far from town (about 20 minutes by car) to see gorgeous cascades like Deadline Falls. The waterfalls are relatively small and don't attract a ton of visitors, but travelers can spot spawning steelhead trout and salmon leap out of the waterfall's pools between May and October.