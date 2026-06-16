Near Tacoma Is Washington's Scenic City With Lake Fun, Parks, And Mountain Views
The Pacific Northwest is full of scenic mountain escapes, but one spot in particular delivers the perfect mix of lakefront relaxation and jaw-dropping mountain views: Bonney Lake. This quiet Washington community sits about 16 miles east of Tacoma and 38 miles south of Seattle, making it an easy day trip or weekend getaway in the Puget Sound region. With crystal clear lakes, forested shorelines, and plenty of scenic parks, this area has a nature-focused feel perfect for those wanting to experience a fun-filled lake getaway with glorious mountain views.
The city of Bonney Lake rests along Mather Memorial Parkway, also known as SR 410, which offers stunning views of snow-capped Mount Rainier and the Cascade Range. The area itself doesn't have a huge downtown, but, there are a few highly rated restaurants and bars clustered in a walkable city center, including La'Art Coffee Roasters, Glow Martini Lounge, and George's Bonney Lake Tavern. While there aren't any hotels directly in Bonney Lake, vacation rental platforms list lakefront cabins with gorgeous sunrise and sunset views around Lake Tapps. Overall, Bonney Lake, Washington embraces nature for the perfect lakeside escape.
Water activities in Bonney Lake, Washington
Lake Tapps is one of the main draws to the area, and it's open year-round. This beautiful reservoir beneath the gaze of Mount Rainier's snowcapped peak presents an opportunity for a full day out on the water, boating, swimming, or fishing. Anglers often catch largemouth and smallmouth bass, tiger muskies, and crappie. The lake also has sandy beach areas and designated swimming zones for those who want to get their toes wet — the most popular access being at North Lake Tapps Park. This area has approximately 10,000 feet of sandy waterfront access, so you can put out your beach chair along the shore and enjoy the sunshine and views of Mount Rainier. You can also walk the peninsula path to a viewpoint overlooking Mount Rainier.
Two public access points include North Lake Tapps Park and Allan Yorke Park, which have paid parking options and boat launches. These launches require reservations and have fees, so check ahead with the Pierce County website to avoid any hiccups on your boating adventure. Boats and jet skis are required to follow speed limits at certain parts of the lake, and licenses are required for certain activities like fishing. Since this is one of the most popular places to swim in the area, it's recommended to come early to secure parking and amenities.
If the crowds of Lake Tapps don't sound appealing, there's another option for your lakeside adventures, though the mountain views won't be as dramatic as other options along Lake Tapps. Lake Bonney, the body of water that the city is named for, is a nice little pocket of peaceful nature. Here lies Lake Ken Simmons Park, which features a playground, a non-motorized boat launch, and a swim area with a diving board. While a bit on the smaller side when compared with Lake Tapps, this lake holds historical significance to the town since it's settled along the The Natchez Trace Trail, an indigenous Native American pathway.
More parks and trails in Bonney Lake, Washington
Allan Yorke Park is one of the best parks in the area to both view Mount Rainier and have a fun-filled day out on the water. Spanning 45 acres with direct access to Lake Tapps, this park offers swimming and boating in the lake with some of the best mountain vistas around. There are also a ton of sports facilities including tennis and volleyball, as well as a skate park and playground. In the southeast corner of the park, visitors can also hike the Allen Yorke Park Loop, which is a dirt path just under a mile long that's surrounded by the broad, oval leaves of an alder grove and has two bridges that go over a creek.
Unfortunately, the trail to Bonney Lake's 70-foot tall waterfall has been closed by the town until further notice. However, you can still see the falls plummet down a stomach-dropping canyon from a fenced-off viewpoint at the Victor Falls City Park parking lot. The park itself may not be much, offering just a handful of picnic tables and open grassy spaces. But it's a pitstop where you can enjoy a snack while soaking in the fresh mountain air and soothing roar of the falls.
If you want to visit a local park in town, Midtown Park is a great option. Formerly known as the WSU Forest, this 40-acre park is located right in the heart of Bonney Lake. Since it's densely wooded, there aren't any mountain views here, but you'll be treated to a peaceful, shady escape surrounded by tall trees and carpeted with ferns. The entrance is a little unconventional, requiring visitors to park at a shopping center nearby, but the good news is that Midtown Park is dog-friendly. If you're looking for even more outdoor adventure near Tacoma, try dipping your toes into Alder Lake, where visitors can hike and camp to their heart's content. Or, consider Federal Way for its scenic gardens and tasty eats.