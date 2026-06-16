Near Tacoma Is Washington's Scenic City With Lake Fun, Parks, And Mountain Views

Lake Tapps is one of the main draws to the area, and it's open year-round. This beautiful reservoir beneath the gaze of Mount Rainier's snowcapped peak presents an opportunity for a full day out on the water, boating, swimming, or fishing. Anglers often catch largemouth and smallmouth bass, tiger muskies, and crappie. The lake also has sandy beach areas and designated swimming zones for those who want to get their toes wet — the most popular access being at North Lake Tapps Park. This area has approximately 10,000 feet of sandy waterfront access, so you can put out your beach chair along the shore and enjoy the sunshine and views of Mount Rainier. You can also walk the peninsula path to a viewpoint overlooking Mount Rainier.

Two public access points include North Lake Tapps Park and Allan Yorke Park, which have paid parking options and boat launches. These launches require reservations and have fees, so check ahead with the Pierce County website to avoid any hiccups on your boating adventure. Boats and jet skis are required to follow speed limits at certain parts of the lake, and licenses are required for certain activities like fishing. Since this is one of the most popular places to swim in the area, it's recommended to come early to secure parking and amenities.

If the crowds of Lake Tapps don't sound appealing, there's another option for your lakeside adventures, though the mountain views won't be as dramatic as other options along Lake Tapps. Lake Bonney, the body of water that the city is named for, is a nice little pocket of peaceful nature. Here lies Lake Ken Simmons Park, which features a playground, a non-motorized boat launch, and a swim area with a diving board. While a bit on the smaller side when compared with Lake Tapps, this lake holds historical significance to the town since it's settled along the The Natchez Trace Trail, an indigenous Native American pathway.