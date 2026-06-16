The Rare And Valuable Vintage Camping Stoves Collectors Are Thrilled To Find At Thrift Stores
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As an avid camper, I've accumulated half a garage's worth of camping equipment over the years, but none of it is as valuable as the sleeping bag I inherited from my 86-year-old uncle. The bag is from the 1970s and is the warmest, softest, most well-made sleeping bag I've ever owned. Camping equipment was made differently back then. The gear may have been heavier, but it was made to last. Plus, much of it was easy to use — no complicated tutorials, software updates, or batteries required. Camping stoves were no different.
When collectors comb through thrift stores in search of a rare or valuable vintage camping stove, they're often thrilled to find the Coleman 500 "Speedmaster," the Turm-Sport, or a vintage Svea 123, as these models are no longer in production and haven't been for decades. Depending on the model, a working vintage stove in good condition can be worth hundreds of dollars.
These camping stoves are also coveted by outdoor enthusiasts for their durable construction and performance. Today's camping stoves are generally more compact and lightweight, but they can also be more delicate as a result. Older models tend to offer more stability and consistent heat in a variety of conditions. While high-tech camping gear will likely always remain high on people's wishlists, vintage gear has its perks — plus, it allows you to feel connected to the generations of outdoor adventurers who came before you.
The vintage camping stoves that collectors look for
One of the most popular vintage camping stoves to look for is the Coleman 500 Speedmaster, which was produced by the Coleman Company from the 1940s through the early 1960s. It is a favorite among collectors due to its heat output and sturdy, tank-like construction. You can identify the stove by its nickel finish, though some models feature Coleman's signature forest green paint. Some collectors on the Classic Camp Stoves forum say it is too heavy for backpacking, but is ideal for car camping. Sellers have priced the Speedmaster between $100 and $300 or more on eBay, at the time of writing.
Another popular collectors' item is the Turm-Sport alcohol stove, a mid-century European model praised for its simplicity, fast boil time, and compact design. Unlike typical bulky vintage stoves, the Turm-Sport folds up flat into a small metal case. The single-burner stove was considered lightweight for its day, though by today's standards it's "a bit heavy," according to one review on Trailspace, likely due to its brass and steel construction. The Turm-Sport uses alcohol as its fuel source and is currently being sold for about $150 to over $300 on eBay.
Perhaps one of the most iconic vintage camping stoves of all time is the Svea 123. First introduced in 1955 by the Swedish company Sievert, it's prized for its simplicity, lightweight design, and durability. One review on Ultralight and Comfortable describes it as "probably one of the best gas stoves ever made." Another article on REI Co-op calls it the "Swedish hand grenade" and compares the stove to blowtorch — which makes sense, given that the company is credited with inventing the first blowtorch in 1881. Though newer models were later released, some collectors believe the original performs better. The Svea 123 could fetch anywhere from $50 to over $200 on eBay, according to current listings.
What to know before buying a thrifted vintage stove
Whether you're hunting for old-school cooking appliances or once-popular camping gear from the 1980s, it helps to know what to look for to ensure that the item is truly valuable. You'll want to check the brand markings and the year the product was manufactured. In this example of a vintage Coleman 500 Speedmaster, the year is indicated as 47 B — the "47" is for 1947, and "B" is to signify the second half of the year, according to seasoned collectors. Be sure to keep an eye out for this brand, as some Coleman camping gear from the 1980s is now a dream find at thrift stores.
In addition to labels, it's important to check whether the stove has all of its original parts and accessories. With a little digging, you may be able to find replacement parts online. Assess the stove for rust, surface damage, leaks, and anything that could affect its safety or usability. Safety tests are essential before putting the stove to use. If you plan to take it with you on your next camping trip, you'll want to consider your comfort level with the fuel types commonly used in older stoves. For example, alcohol stoves like the Turm-Sport can become a fire hazard if you're not careful.