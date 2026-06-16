The Rare And Valuable Vintage Camping Stoves Collectors Are Thrilled To Find At Thrift Stores

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As an avid camper, I've accumulated half a garage's worth of camping equipment over the years, but none of it is as valuable as the sleeping bag I inherited from my 86-year-old uncle. The bag is from the 1970s and is the warmest, softest, most well-made sleeping bag I've ever owned. Camping equipment was made differently back then. The gear may have been heavier, but it was made to last. Plus, much of it was easy to use — no complicated tutorials, software updates, or batteries required. Camping stoves were no different.

When collectors comb through thrift stores in search of a rare or valuable vintage camping stove, they're often thrilled to find the Coleman 500 "Speedmaster," the Turm-Sport, or a vintage Svea 123, as these models are no longer in production and haven't been for decades. Depending on the model, a working vintage stove in good condition can be worth hundreds of dollars.

These camping stoves are also coveted by outdoor enthusiasts for their durable construction and performance. Today's camping stoves are generally more compact and lightweight, but they can also be more delicate as a result. Older models tend to offer more stability and consistent heat in a variety of conditions. While high-tech camping gear will likely always remain high on people's wishlists, vintage gear has its perks — plus, it allows you to feel connected to the generations of outdoor adventurers who came before you.