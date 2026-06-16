Canada's Remote Lake Oasis Is A Gorgeous Park Perfect For Canoeing, Camping, And Wildlife Watching

Mesmerizing mountain vistas opening on sprawling alpine lakes are often associated with British Columbia. With a roster of more than 1,000 parks and protected areas, as well as over 20,000 lakes, Canada's westernmost province is a haven for outdoor activities like hiking, camping, and paddling. While its neighboring province of Alberta gets plenty of attention for Banff National Park, Canada's most popular park by both numbers and fame, there are plenty of gorgeous, remote areas that make B.C. an ideal nature playground — and without the crowds you'd expect from popular spots like Banff.

As a network of interlinked lakes spanning 72 miles with plenty of opportunities for you to pitch a tent in postcard-perfect spots, Bowron Lake Park is a popular pick for those who enjoy high-skill canoeing and wilderness camping. Thanks to its remote location, it offers great wildlife viewing conditions for animals like ospreys, bald eagles, black bears, and grizzly bears. But despite being tucked away, it does still offer essential amenities, including bathrooms and emergency cabins. There's one general store in the area, Bear River Mercantile, that you can find just over half a mile away from the Bowron Lake drive-in campground (but keep in mind they only take cash).

Park visitors have access to six major lakes throughout the park, as well as many smaller bodies of water, that are ideal for water sports like canoeing, kayaking, swimming, and fishing. There are plenty of scenic campsite locations where you can keep enjoying the lakeside after having set down your paddles. The Bowron Lake Park campground is located about 20 miles northeast of the mountain town of Wells, and it's nearly 70 miles away from Quesnel, the nearest major town over. To access the park's main entrance starting from Quesnel, drivers must first go north on Highway 97, then take Highway 26 through Wells until finally turning left on Bowron Lake Road, which leads to the park's campgrounds.