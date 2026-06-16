Japan's Picturesque Coastal Getaway Is Known For Warm Beaches, Dramatic Ocean Views, And Hot Springs

Punctuated by hot and humid spells, summers in Japan are best spent in either the cool embrace of the north or enveloped in the enticingly warm waters of the south. And if your summer persona skews toward the latter, head to Shimoda. The historically significant city on the southern tip of the Izu Peninsula and witness to Japan's mid-19th-century opening up to the world delivers a trifecta of coastal charm: warm beaches, dramatic ocean views, and a slew of hot springs.

Facing the Pacific Ocean, Shimoda's rugged coastline appeases both sun loungers and water adventurers with a choice of beaches and coves. Hike any given trail — or hop aboard a gondola — and be rewarded with views of the ocean and even glimpses of the Izu Islands on the horizon, weather permitting. Small and compact, Shimoda itself is easily navigated on foot — it has a high score of 90 on Walk Score, after all. Most visitors make a stop at Perry Road, a tree-lined, canal-adjacent lane lined with traditional buildings. Shimoda sits within the Izu Peninsula's UNESCO Global Geopark, and its volcanic geology leaves vacationers spoiled for choice when it comes to onsens — the perfect nightcap to all that sightseeing.

Tempted to go? You'll be surprised at how accessible it is: the Odoriko limited express train whisks passengers between Tokyo and Shimoda in roughly 2.5 hours, making a weekend beach getaway a reality for many Tokyoites and tourists. Beyond beaches that are perfect for a summer day, there's the journey itself: as Alastair Donnelly, director of tour company Inside Japan, notes, "the train rides to and from historic Shimoda are some of the most scenic in the country."