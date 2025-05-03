When travelers think of Japan, a country with stunning destinations that won't break the bank, a few images might come to mind. One could be of immaculately landscaped parkland, where vibrant cherry blossoms set the scene ablaze with color. Or perhaps they might picture the frenetic city life of Tokyo, with skyscrapers, throngs of people, banks of neon, and winding alleyways combining to create a buzzing tableau of urban life. Maybe they would imagine a super-fast train hurtling through pristine countryside, a grand temple set behind an austere, minimalist temple gate, or even an iconic mountain frosted in snow. But the thought of Japanese beaches might not be an automatic choice.

And yet, this country of islands — more than 6,500 of them — is packed with beaches, strung along the nation's 34,000 kilometers (or 21,000 miles) of coastline. The islands of Japan are surrounded by the North Pacific Ocean, the Sea of Japan, the East China Sea, and the Philippine Sea. Variety is a hallmark of their existence, from cooler islands in the north near Russia, to semi-tropical ones that sit close to Taiwan, a country full of hidden hot springs. Scouring websites like Japan Guide and forums like Reddit, we've found the best of them. A note to readers, the word "hama" is Japanese for beach, and each beach's location shows the prefecture, or geographic district in the country, where it is situated.