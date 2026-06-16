Between Baltimore And D.C. Is A Central Suburb With A NASA Space Center, Charming Parks, And Shops
If you're thinking of making a trip to Maryland, you might be interested in big cities and attractions like Baltimore, Washington, D.C., or even Annapolis and the Chesapeake Bay. However, at the center of it all is the small suburb of Greenbelt. Situated about 30 minutes northeast of DC and 40 minutes from Baltimore (traffic dependent), this town can be easy to overlook. However, you'd be doing yourself a disservice by ignoring it, especially if you like beautiful city parks, shopping districts, or space travel.
If that last part seemed out of place, it isn't. Greenbelt is home to the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center. While you can't tour the campus itself, there is a visitor center next to it that offers insights into different scientific fields, and best of all, it's free to enter, making it a great, cost-effective attraction that appeals to all ages. From launching homemade rockets to touring the Solarium, the Goddard Space Center visitor center has a lot to offer. However, it's just one of the reasons to add Greenbelt to your travel list, so let's discover what else you can do during your visit.
What to expect from Greenbelt, Maryland
When visiting Greenbelt, you'll likely want to start your adventure in the Historic District. This is where most of the action is, as far as restaurants and attractions go. For example, there's the Greenbelt Cinema, which opened in 1938 and retains its Art Deco facade. Or, if you prefer live shows, you can head next door to check out the Greenbelt Arts Center. This area is also where the city hosts many festivals and events, such as the Greenbelt Jazz Festival in June or the Greenbelt Farmer's Market, which is held almost every Sunday.
When it comes to dining, eateries in this area include the New Deal Cafe, which features live music and a variety of American food, including breakfast dishes and sandwiches. There's also the SunRise Caribbean Restaurant, which showcases Trinidadian cuisine, and Cedars of Lebanon, which offers an extensive Lebanese and Middle Eastern menu. Finally, on the western side of town, you can get a retro diner experience at Silver Diner.
As far as shopping goes, the best place to go is the Beltway Plaza Mall. Here, you can find practically anything you need, from clothing and accessories to beauty supplies to jewelry. The mall also features various multicultural stores and restaurants, such as Anarkali Bazaar for groceries and essentials, and Import Cottage, which features various unique items from around the world. Overall, the mall is a blend of standard big-name stores and local joints, making it a one-of-a-kind shopping experience, especially compared to more contemporary malls. Not quite one of America's best shopping malls, but one that ticks plenty of boxes nonetheless.
Planning a Maryland vacation to Greenbelt
The easiest way to reach Greenbelt is to fly into Baltimore, one of the best cities for a layover. From the airport, it's less than half an hour to the heart of Greenbelt, making it pretty convenient to visit. Once you're in town, there are a few hotel options, including a Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, or Sonesta Select. You can also choose from multiple vacation rentals, depending on how many people you're traveling with and what kind of trip you're hoping to have.
While the NASA Goddard Center is a main attraction of Greenbelt, the city also features some incredible parks. The largest is Greenbelt Park, which is actually managed by the National Park Service and features 9 miles of hiking trails and plenty of camping opportunities. There is also Buddy Attick Lake Park, which features a playground, walking trails, and a 23-acre lake. While you can fish from the shore (with a Maryland Fishing License), canoes and kayaks are only allowed by permit to Greenbelt residents, and swimming is prohibited. However, if you really want to swim, head over to the Greenbelt Aquatic and Fitness Center, which has multiple pools and a hot tub.
The other great thing about visiting Greenbelt is its central location to so many other cities and small towns. Again, while big metro areas are less than an hour away, you can also check out options like College Park next door, which is brimming with '80s "Brat Pack" movie nostalgia.