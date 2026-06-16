Between Baltimore And D.C. Is A Central Suburb With A NASA Space Center, Charming Parks, And Shops

When visiting Greenbelt, you'll likely want to start your adventure in the Historic District. This is where most of the action is, as far as restaurants and attractions go. For example, there's the Greenbelt Cinema, which opened in 1938 and retains its Art Deco facade. Or, if you prefer live shows, you can head next door to check out the Greenbelt Arts Center. This area is also where the city hosts many festivals and events, such as the Greenbelt Jazz Festival in June or the Greenbelt Farmer's Market, which is held almost every Sunday.

When it comes to dining, eateries in this area include the New Deal Cafe, which features live music and a variety of American food, including breakfast dishes and sandwiches. There's also the SunRise Caribbean Restaurant, which showcases Trinidadian cuisine, and Cedars of Lebanon, which offers an extensive Lebanese and Middle Eastern menu. Finally, on the western side of town, you can get a retro diner experience at Silver Diner.

As far as shopping goes, the best place to go is the Beltway Plaza Mall. Here, you can find practically anything you need, from clothing and accessories to beauty supplies to jewelry. The mall also features various multicultural stores and restaurants, such as Anarkali Bazaar for groceries and essentials, and Import Cottage, which features various unique items from around the world. Overall, the mall is a blend of standard big-name stores and local joints, making it a one-of-a-kind shopping experience, especially compared to more contemporary malls. Not quite one of America's best shopping malls, but one that ticks plenty of boxes nonetheless.