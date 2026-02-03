The Maryland College Town Brimming With '80s 'Brat Pack' Movie Nostalgia

Anchored by the University of Maryland, College Park, Maryland, is a small but lively city of 30,000 with an unexpected Brat Pack legacy. It's hard to underestimate the cultural impact of movies starring a group of young actors in the 1980s who were called "The Brat Pack," including "St. Elmo's Fire." Starring Rob Lowe, Andrew McCarthy, Judd Nelson, and Emilio Estevez, the film follows a group of friends as they navigate friendships, romances, and financial responsibilities as young adults.

The script names their school as Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., but when the production was denied filming on location due to the Jesuit university's objections to the sex and drug use in the script, Schumacher opted for the University of Maryland (UMD)'s College Park campus just 10 miles away.

There are numerous hotel choices in College Park for fans looking to connect with "St. Elmo's Fire" filming locations. The highest-rated hotel in town is the College Park Marriott Hotel & Conference Center. It gets 4.5 stars from over 1,400 Google reviews, which cite cleanliness and easy parking across the street. Closely following with 4.4 stars from nearly 1,800 reviews is The Hotel at the University of Maryland. Guest reviews consistently mention how convenient it is to go anywhere on campus. Nightly rates at both hotels start at around $130, as of this writing.