Canada's Third-Largest Lake In Ontario Is A Scenic Gem With Beaches, Fishing, And Island Adventures

As the third-largest lake located entirely in Ontario, it's only natural that Lake Nipissing can get overshadowed by the four Great Lakes shorelines in the province or the massive Lake Nipigon (which is often called "the sixth Great Lake"). But Lake Nipissing is a large, 321-square-mile natural destination in its own right. It offers all types of lake activities: fishing, paddling, and boating, as well as a scattering of islands to explore, parks for adventuring, beaches for relaxing afternoons in the sun, and many more visit-worthy attractions.

Ontario splits into two regions, the populated south and the remote north, and Lake Nipissing sits right at the pivot point between them. It's a large body of water in a rugged region typical of the Canadian Shield, characterized by vast swathes of northern forest and marshes, pockmarked with rivers and countless small lakes. Lake Nipissing's name comes from the Ojibwe language, meaning "big little-water lake," which may stem from its massive size (it's 50 miles long) and relative shallowness. Whatever the reasons, it's a sandy gem that's ideal for outdoor fun on the water.

It's a top fishing destination in Canada, has some of the best Ontario beaches, features provincial parks like Manitou Island, and has charming towns like North Bay. High-level, rugged beauty often takes some dedication to reach, and Lake Nipissing is no different. From Toronto, it's a reasonable 4-hour drive north, and the closest American city is Buffalo, at just under 5 hours away. But that distance is part of the appeal, making Lake Nipissing quieter and more remote, a place to disconnect from the hustle.