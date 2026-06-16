Canada's Third-Largest Lake In Ontario Is A Scenic Gem With Beaches, Fishing, And Island Adventures
As the third-largest lake located entirely in Ontario, it's only natural that Lake Nipissing can get overshadowed by the four Great Lakes shorelines in the province or the massive Lake Nipigon (which is often called "the sixth Great Lake"). But Lake Nipissing is a large, 321-square-mile natural destination in its own right. It offers all types of lake activities: fishing, paddling, and boating, as well as a scattering of islands to explore, parks for adventuring, beaches for relaxing afternoons in the sun, and many more visit-worthy attractions.
Ontario splits into two regions, the populated south and the remote north, and Lake Nipissing sits right at the pivot point between them. It's a large body of water in a rugged region typical of the Canadian Shield, characterized by vast swathes of northern forest and marshes, pockmarked with rivers and countless small lakes. Lake Nipissing's name comes from the Ojibwe language, meaning "big little-water lake," which may stem from its massive size (it's 50 miles long) and relative shallowness. Whatever the reasons, it's a sandy gem that's ideal for outdoor fun on the water.
It's a top fishing destination in Canada, has some of the best Ontario beaches, features provincial parks like Manitou Island, and has charming towns like North Bay. High-level, rugged beauty often takes some dedication to reach, and Lake Nipissing is no different. From Toronto, it's a reasonable 4-hour drive north, and the closest American city is Buffalo, at just under 5 hours away. But that distance is part of the appeal, making Lake Nipissing quieter and more remote, a place to disconnect from the hustle.
Fishing and enjoying the beaches on Lake Nipissing
A major reason to visit this lake is the opportunity to reel in some of the 40 species of fish that swim below the surface, including walleye, perch, northern pike, and bass. Lake Nipissing is such a quality spot for anglers that Fishing Booker ranked it the number-one fishing destination in Canada in 2023 (quite a feat in such a vast, outdoorsy nation). Whether fishing from a boat in the warmer months or ice fishing in winter, the lake has everything one needs for an angler's getaway.
Much of the infrastructure on the lake is located around the town of North Bay. There are launches, marinas, and waterfront accommodation ideal for anglers, like Fish Bay Marina, which offers a launch, docking, cabins, and boat rentals. Take fishing gear that can go on vacation and figure it out on your own, or stay at a spot like Bear Creek Cottages and have one of their guides take you out.
Lake Nipissing isn't only a top fishing destination, but it also has some of the best swimming beaches in the province. The favorite is Shabogesic Beach (pictured above), located on the waterfront next to North Bay. It's a wide strip of white sand and is an easy place to spend a summer day, with shallow water perfect for kids and amenities galore within walking distance, including a carousel and pier with an ice cream stand. There are a few more beaches along that stretch of waterfront near the town, like Kinsman Beach to the north or Sunset Park Beach to the south. For more seclusion, Links Beach on the southern shore is sure to offer more peace.
Adventures and charming towns on Lake Nipissing
A great way to get a feel for Lake Nipissing is by paddling along the shore. There are lodges that offer canoes and kayaks, or rental spots like Cranberry Canoes that allow visitors to explore the many islands and channels of this crazily-shaped body of water. Out in the center, 6 miles from shore, lies Manitou Islands Provincial Park. The four tree-covered islands of this preserve are an important oasis for migrating birds, including great blue herons. To preserve its wild integrity, there are no facilities, and visitors aren't allowed to stay the night, but are welcome to boat out for the day and enjoy the sandy beach.
As far as towns on the shores of Lake Nipissing go, North Bay is Canada's "Gateway To The North" and a scenic lake paradise with many of the aforementioned beaches nearby. It's also located between two lakes, meaning there are water-filled adventures to be had in all directions. It has a population of 63,000, so it's a larger town around this remote lake and is a good home base for exploring, with chain hotels and solid restaurants. One well-liked spot is Syl's Neighborhood Kitchen, with a wide-ranging menu featuring highly regarded fish dishes. The dozens of other quality restaurants in town make any visit to Lake Nipissing a well-fed excursion.
Outside of North Bay, there are lakeside rentals all around the lake, and smaller communities like Sturgeon Falls that can be reliable options for a Lake Nipissing vacation. For further adventures, Sudbury is an artsy city surrounded by lakes and Ontario beauty.