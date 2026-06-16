Between Fort Wayne And Dayton Is A German-Inspired Village With Midwest Charm

Although Ohio and Germany are on two different continents, that doesn't mean you can't find a taste of the European country in the Buckeye State. Tucked between Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Dayton is Minster, a village that was established by German immigrants in 1832. This destination is arguably your quintessential Midwestern small town. On Niche, locals write that Minster is a "close-knit community" and a place where "everyone knows everyone." For reference, the village, which is in Ohio's Auglaize County, has a population of fewer than 4,000. Brick homes line its neighborhoods, and true to its charming vibes, Minster has a Main Street that features many of the town's amenities (this includes a handful of eateries and gas stations).

Yet, nearly two centuries after Minster's founding, traces of its German heritage remain visible. Minster, whose namesake is Münster, a city in Western Germany, is home to St. Augustine Catholic Church. Dating back to 1848, its elaborate Gothic windows and ornate steeples provide the village with Old World character. Not to mention that the structure is nestled on North Hanover Street, another nod to Minster's German roots.

One establishment you'll discover on Main Street is The Wooden Shoe Inn, a bar and restaurant with a vintage-inspired aesthetic. On the menu are German-inspired dishes like sauerkraut balls and pork schnitzel. What's more, Minster hosts an annual Oktoberfest, allowing visitors and locals alike to immerse themselves in the village's legacy.