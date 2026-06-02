Near The Ohio And Indiana Border Is A Cozy Village With Historic Sites And Midwestern Charm

The Fort Recovery State Museum tells the story of the two frontier battles fought here in the 1790s. The first, the Battle of the Wabash or St Clair's Defeat, was the largest-ever Native American victory over U.S. military forces. The second, the Battle of Fort Recovery, turned the tide for the Army and led to the signing of the Treaty of Greenville, which ceded land to settlers and forced the tribes west. Later, President Taft would approve a monument commemorating these battles. In the 1930s, the Works Progress Administration constructed the building that housed the town's library and a small artifacts collection, evolving into today's Fort Recovery State Museum.

Inside, the museum houses artifacts from both battles as well as the town's history through the ages. You'll see prehistoric tools, a Shawnee dictionary, portraits of the leaders of the frontier battles, and explanations for how the fort and artillery worked. Outside, the fort buildings are reconstructions, and a short 1.5-mile self-guided walking tour circles the battlefield. Guided tours are on the second Sunday of the month.

A few blocks from the museum is the Fort Recovery Monument in Monument Park. The 101-foot-tall stone obelisk was commissioned by Congress in 1908 to commemorate the battles fought here. Originally, the graves were placed in the Pioneer Cemetery, but they were then exhumed and placed beneath the monument instead. Every Memorial Day, white crosses are added to the lawn spaces of Monument Park in remembrance of the town's fallen soldiers. If you're looking for even more history and a place to stay for the evening, head to Greenville, a history lover's paradise with forts and historic landmarks. It's a 30-minute drive south and has more food, lodging, and historic sites.