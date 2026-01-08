5 Restaurants In Old Quebec That Are Must-Visits For Foodies
Quebec City is sometimes described as "the most European city in North America." From the cobblestone streets to the historic squares to the prevalence of French, Quebec City feels unlike anywhere else in Canada or the United States. Nowhere is this more evident than in Old Quebec (Vieux-Québec), the 300-acre historic neighborhood that is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Here, you'll find architecture dating back several centuries, as well as Rue du Petit-Champlain, North America's oldest shopping district.
While Old Quebec's buildings feel distinctly European, the food culture is influenced by multiple culinary traditions, including French, English, and Indigenous. More recent immigration from regions such as North and Central Africa, China, and Haiti has brought even more global flavors to the city's dining scene. Of course, you'll also find plenty of Canadian classics like poutine.
Below, you'll find five of Old Quebec's best restaurants, all of which have been praised by diners and critics alike. If you're a serious foodie and want to venture outside the area, you may also want to schedule time to visit the municipality of Charlevoix, a secret gastronomic paradise about 50 miles from Quebec City.
Restaurant Le Clan
This fine dining establishment serves French and Quebecois dishes under chef Stéphane Modat, with ingredients sourced largely from local producers. Since opening in 2021, Restaurant Le Clan has earned several recognitions, including a Michelin recommendation and a Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Award. Meals cost $89 CAD (about $65 USD) for a 4-service tasting menu and $119 CAD (roughly $87 USD) for a 6-service tasting menu at the time of writing, with additional charges for wine pairings. If you're on a budget, you can save a bit by going for lunch ($59 CAD) or brunch ($39 CAD).
The restaurant has stellar reviews across different sites, with a 4.7 average on Google and a 4.6 average on Tripadvisor. Reviewers praise the cozy interior in a historic building, the warm service, and, of course, the delicious dishes, especially the seafood dishes like the smoked trout and the fish soup. "Each dish was a piece of art in itself, a candy for the eye and feast on the palate," says one Google reviewer.
Don Vegan
Yes, one of the best restaurants in Old Quebec happens to be a vegan eatery. Don Vegan, also called Le Don, became Quebec City's first fully vegan restaurant when it opened in 2019. Its menu features Mediterranean, South American, and Asian-inspired dishes that tend to win over even the most ardent carnivores. At the time of writing, entrees range from $24 to $31 CAD (approximately $18 to $23 USD) and include dishes like beet tartar, pad thai with crispy tofu, and risotto with vegan sausage. The interior decor is just as eclectic, with brick walls, neon lights, and graffiti-inspired art.
Don Vegan's reviews attest to its appeal to both vegans and non-vegans: the restaurant has a 4.6 average rating on both Tripadvisor (where it's also a Travelers' Choice winner) and Google and a 4.7 average rating on Yelp. "The food was, to put it bluntly, some of the best food (not just vegan food) I have ever tasted. My husband isn't even vegetarian and even he couldn't get enough of the food!" raves one Tripadvisor reviewer. "The only downside about this experience is that we don't live in Quebec City so cannot come back as often as we would like."
Chez Boulay
Opened in 2012, Chez Boulay-Bistro Boréal has been delighting diners for more than a decade. Located inside Hôtel Manoir Victoria, it is far more than a typical hotel restaurant, having received a Michelin recommendation and a Tripadvisor Traveler's Choice award. Chefs Jean-Luc Boulay and Arnaud Marchand draw inspiration from Nordic and boreal cuisine, showcasing regional ingredients in menu items such as braised beef cheek, seared scallops, and smoked whitefish. Prices are on the higher side, with dinner entrees ranging from $29 to $44 CAD (about $21 to $32 USD) at the time of writing.
Reviewers rave about the French onion soup, seafood, lamb dishes, and beef cheek, and the restaurant has a 4.6 average on Tripadvisor, a 4.7 average on Google reviews, and a 4.4 average on Yelp. "This was the best restaurant we've been to in Montréal and Quebec," muses one Tripadvisor reviewer. "The eggplant purée with our duck breast main course was the best eggplant I've ever eaten. Service was perfect—attentive without being intrusive. I just wish I could eat my way through their menu."
Le Bijou
The newest restaurant on this list, Le Bijou opened in 2023 inside the boutique hotel Monsieur Jean. Styled as an intimate speakeasy, its interior design is as much a draw as the food and cocktails, with lush velvet seating, intricate wallpaper, and elegant lighting. The menu includes a number of tapas plates, including oysters, caviar, burrata, and salmon gravlax, as well as two signature dishes: the avocado tartlet and the crispy rice with tuna. At the time of writing, food prices range from $5 CAD ($4 USD) for homemade milk bread with honey butter and miso to $110 CAD ($80 USD) for caviar, with most plates in the $15 to $40 CAD ($11 to $29 USD) range. Cocktails are playful and creative, such as the spicy Coeur Enflammé, with mezcal, spruce liqueur, grapefruit, lime, and chili. (At time of writing, cocktail prices range from $13 to $24.)
Reviewers love Le Bijou; it has a 4.7 average on Google and a 5.0 average on Tripadvisor. "Le Bijou is in a class of its own," claims one Google reviewer. "The experience is unique, with dedicated staff and infectious smiles. You'll find an incredible cocktail menu and delicious, refined dishes."
Restaurant Tanière³
Restaurant Tanière³ is the highest-reviewed, the longest-running, and the most expensive restaurant on this list. It's been in operation since 1977, but under chef François-Emmanuel Nicol, the restaurant earned two Michelin stars in 2025. The restaurant is housed in historic vaults, and the food is known for "pushing the boundaries of Quebec dining." The menu – or lack thereof — is intentionally kept a secret until you arrive. You can expect between 12 and 18 courses, which may include dishes like trout, guinea fowl, foie gras, and venison tartare. Prices range from $300 to $320 CAD (about $$218 to $233 USD) per person at the time of writing, with additional fees for beverage pairings.
Despite the high price point and mysterious menu, it's clear that diners love Tanière³: it has a 4.9 average on both Google and Tripadvisor. Some reviewers even say that, despite the restaurant's acclaim, it remains underrated. "Where are the 3 Michelin Stars?" asks one Tripadvisor reviewer. "The food and service at Taniere is equal to and even better than the NYC 3 Michelin Star restaurants."
Methodology
We began by reviewing "best of" lists and itineraries from various food and travel publications, including Bon Appétit, Travel + Leisure, Food + Wine, Fodor's, Eater, and Time Out, as well as the tourism site Destination Québec Cité, to create an initial list of contenders. We then confirmed that each restaurant is currently operating and located in Old Quebec.
Next, we reviewed ratings and recent comments on Google, Tripadvisor, and Yelp, and calculated an average rating for each restaurant. Finally, we used these averages as a primary factor in determining the ranking.