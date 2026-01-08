5 Restaurants In Old Quebec That Are Must-Visits For Foodies

Quebec City is sometimes described as "the most European city in North America." From the cobblestone streets to the historic squares to the prevalence of French, Quebec City feels unlike anywhere else in Canada or the United States. Nowhere is this more evident than in Old Quebec (Vieux-Québec), the 300-acre historic neighborhood that is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Here, you'll find architecture dating back several centuries, as well as Rue du Petit-Champlain, North America's oldest shopping district.

While Old Quebec's buildings feel distinctly European, the food culture is influenced by multiple culinary traditions, including French, English, and Indigenous. More recent immigration from regions such as North and Central Africa, China, and Haiti has brought even more global flavors to the city's dining scene. Of course, you'll also find plenty of Canadian classics like poutine.

Below, you'll find five of Old Quebec's best restaurants, all of which have been praised by diners and critics alike. If you're a serious foodie and want to venture outside the area, you may also want to schedule time to visit the municipality of Charlevoix, a secret gastronomic paradise about 50 miles from Quebec City.