East Texas' Scenic State Park Is A Lovely Lake Escape With Campsites, Fishing, And Paddling
With dense pine forests, abundant lakes, and Southern culture, East Texas can surprise travelers with what it has in store. Contrasting with the deep canyons and vast desert landscapes of West Texas, this region of the Lone Star State defies stereotypes with lush destinations. One place in particular, not too far from the Louisiana border, is a Rusk County state park with waterfront activities and overnight stays. Consisting of 286.9 acres of pine and hardwood forests is Martin Creek Lake State Park. This peaceful retreat is best known for its year-round great fishing due to the nearby power plant warming the lake. While anglers search for their daily catch, others like to kayak, boat, and swim in the water. As one person described it: "No bells and whistles here, just lovely scenery in a very laid-back area."
Before becoming a state park in 1976, this area was home to the Caddo Nation, as well as Cherokee and Shawnee. When the Texas Utilities Generating Company built Martin Creek Lake, they named it after settler Daniel Martin, who established a community here in the 19th century. Eventually, the state park was named after the 4,981-acre reservoir. Nowadays, people plan lakeside escapes to take part in a wide range of activities, be it fishing excursions, serene paddling trips, or wildlife watching.
Several visitors have mentioned catching scenic sunsets at Martin Creek Lake State Park, so don't head back yet before the day is over. With several cabins and more than 60 campsites, book a spot to have more outdoor fun the following day. You can reach the state park from Dallas by driving east for a little over two hours. Beaumont and Waco are farther away at three hours. You can also make the drive from Shreveport, Louisiana, located just an hour away.
Try camping at Martin Creek Lake State Park
Many previous visitors recommend staying overnight at Martin Creek Lake State Park. One person said that "this is one of our favorite places to camp," while another wrote that they had "a very pleasant camping experience!" If you're interested in experiencing the park after dark, you can choose between primitive and electric hookup sites.
There's a total of 62 campsites at the state park, all accommodating a maximum of eight campers. From the total, six sites are primitive and are somewhat secluded from the rest of the campsites, with a wooden bridge providing access to the spots. These only have a picnic table, fire ring, and lantern post. Meanwhile, there are 50 campsites with water and 30-amp electric service. Boasting basic amenities — a picnic table, fire ring, and lantern post — these sites also come with barbecue grills. Thirteen of them are situated by the lake, which are perfect if you're after scenic views. There are also six sites with 50-amp hookups.
You'll find cabin rentals, too. Two are wheelchair-friendly with room for four guests across two double beds — two more people can join as long as you have extra bedding. Equipped with a bathtub, shower, toilet, and kitchen, these come with heating and air-conditioning, ideal for year-round bookings. Two more rustic cottages are available with just the essentials, both with enough space for up to four people. Although electricity and an outdoor grill are provided, you have to walk to the restroom and shower facilities. To extend your adventure, consider visiting more of the best lake camping spots in Texas, like Tyler State Park and Lake Livingston State Park.
Embrace waterfront fun at Martin Creek Lake State Park
Martin Creek Lake State Park has warm waters even during the colder months because of the power plant. Thanks to this, the lake fish are active all year. Expect to catch catfish varieties like yellow and channel. Crappie and sunfish are common, too, as are tilapia and largemouth bass — the latter is best caught in winter and spring. Head over to the cleaning station when you are ready to process your fish. What's more, no fishing license is required if you set your rod on the shore or pier. You can even plan your getaway around the fishing tournaments that take place here.
There's a boat launch, too, so you can fish from your vessel (in this case, you'll need a license). With 4,981 acres of surface, there's enough room for both anglers and paddlers to share the water. The lake is calm, perfect for beginners to try their hand at kayaking, canoeing, and paddleboarding. Whether you bring your own canoe or rent one from the premises, previous visitors highly suggest paddling on the lake. Motorized boating is allowed as well, with water-skiers carving the waves. While Martin Creek Lake has a designated swimming area, there are no lifeguards on duty, so swimming is at your own risk.
Besides lakeside fun, you can enjoy hiking and biking along the 4-mile trail system — you might encounter traces of the Harmony Hill settlement. Recreation-wise, the Lone Star State may conjure images of horses and dude ranches. But with cascading waterfalls and hidden swimming holes, some of the best-reviewed Texas state parks might just blow you away. While you're in the area, consider visiting more of the best Texas lakes for slow-paced fishing, from Lake Travis to Canyon Lake.