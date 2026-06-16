East Texas' Scenic State Park Is A Lovely Lake Escape With Campsites, Fishing, And Paddling

With dense pine forests, abundant lakes, and Southern culture, East Texas can surprise travelers with what it has in store. Contrasting with the deep canyons and vast desert landscapes of West Texas, this region of the Lone Star State defies stereotypes with lush destinations. One place in particular, not too far from the Louisiana border, is a Rusk County state park with waterfront activities and overnight stays. Consisting of 286.9 acres of pine and hardwood forests is Martin Creek Lake State Park. This peaceful retreat is best known for its year-round great fishing due to the nearby power plant warming the lake. While anglers search for their daily catch, others like to kayak, boat, and swim in the water. As one person described it: "No bells and whistles here, just lovely scenery in a very laid-back area."

Before becoming a state park in 1976, this area was home to the Caddo Nation, as well as Cherokee and Shawnee. When the Texas Utilities Generating Company built Martin Creek Lake, they named it after settler Daniel Martin, who established a community here in the 19th century. Eventually, the state park was named after the 4,981-acre reservoir. Nowadays, people plan lakeside escapes to take part in a wide range of activities, be it fishing excursions, serene paddling trips, or wildlife watching.

Several visitors have mentioned catching scenic sunsets at Martin Creek Lake State Park, so don't head back yet before the day is over. With several cabins and more than 60 campsites, book a spot to have more outdoor fun the following day. You can reach the state park from Dallas by driving east for a little over two hours. Beaumont and Waco are farther away at three hours. You can also make the drive from Shreveport, Louisiana, located just an hour away.