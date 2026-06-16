The Free Program In Florida That Rewards You For Hiking In Florida State Forests

When I decided to take a break from my go-to trails near my central Florida home, I ventured out to hike the Kolokee Trail in Little Big Econ State Forest. While I was there, I stumbled across signage for the Florida State Forest Trailwalker Program, an initiative that rewards people for hiking in Florida state forests. I enjoy hiking, and finding a way to earn prizes for what I already loved sounded like a no-brainer, so I gave it a shot.

That one decision to explore a different trail led me down a scenic path through the woods alongside the Econlockhatchee River — a pristine river between Orlando and Daytona that's called one of Florida's best-kept secrets. But it did much more than that. It also set me on a journey that would take me to forests across the state as I explored trails new to me. It's easy to get burnt out on the same scenery and crave something different. Having the inspiration and motivation to discover new places to enjoy nature was perhaps the biggest reward. Of course, the prizes don't hurt, either. Better yet, you can complete the free program at your own pace, taking as little or as much time as you need.

If you'd rather explore Florida's state forests on horseback than on foot, you can do that, too. The Florida Trailtrotter Program is a similar initiative geared toward equestrians. Many wooded natural areas, including the Etoniah Creek State Forest, allow horseback riding on designated trails, giving riders several ways to participate in the free rewards program.