The Free Program In Florida That Rewards You For Hiking In Florida State Forests
When I decided to take a break from my go-to trails near my central Florida home, I ventured out to hike the Kolokee Trail in Little Big Econ State Forest. While I was there, I stumbled across signage for the Florida State Forest Trailwalker Program, an initiative that rewards people for hiking in Florida state forests. I enjoy hiking, and finding a way to earn prizes for what I already loved sounded like a no-brainer, so I gave it a shot.
That one decision to explore a different trail led me down a scenic path through the woods alongside the Econlockhatchee River — a pristine river between Orlando and Daytona that's called one of Florida's best-kept secrets. But it did much more than that. It also set me on a journey that would take me to forests across the state as I explored trails new to me. It's easy to get burnt out on the same scenery and crave something different. Having the inspiration and motivation to discover new places to enjoy nature was perhaps the biggest reward. Of course, the prizes don't hurt, either. Better yet, you can complete the free program at your own pace, taking as little or as much time as you need.
If you'd rather explore Florida's state forests on horseback than on foot, you can do that, too. The Florida Trailtrotter Program is a similar initiative geared toward equestrians. Many wooded natural areas, including the Etoniah Creek State Forest, allow horseback riding on designated trails, giving riders several ways to participate in the free rewards program.
How the Florida State Forest Trailwalker Program works
To get started on the Florida State Forest Trailwalker Program, you'll need to create a free account online and log your hikes as you complete them. The program also helps monitor trail conditions and collect needed feedback. As you document each walk within the portal, you'll be asked to share your thoughts on the trail, onsite facilities, signage, and other features. If something needs attention, there's a place to leave comments so that staff from Florida State Forests can address any maintenance issues on the trails.
To obtain the official "Florida State Forest Trailwalker" status, you'll need to complete 10 designed trails from the program's trail list. Some forests include multiple qualifying trails. For example, Withlacoochee State Forest — a massive Florida forest with unique ecosystems that's one of the coolest places you've probably never been – offers a total of eight trails that count toward the program. However, you'll still need to branch out. The interesting thing about this program is that it serves as an incentive to explore new areas. To attain your first level as a "Trailwalker," those 10 trails have to be in at least five different state forests.
Once you've hiked and documented 10 qualifying trails, you'll earn your first rewards. When I completed the requirement, I got to score some cool goodies, including a patch, a hiking stick medallion, and a sticker. I was also awarded a certificate declaring me an official Florida State Forest Trailwalker.
There are more prizes you can earn, too
Lately, I've been getting the itch to achieve a higher level of hiking esteem. Fortunately, the program offers opportunities to keep going. Once you've completed 20 of the trails bearing the yellow "Trailwalker" emblem at the trailhead, you can achieve "Trailblazer" status. Complete 30 trails, and you'll achieve the coveted title of "Trailmaster." Beyond that, you can work toward various levels of "Trailwarrior" by logging between 250 and 1,000 miles. Each milestone comes with additional rewards, including T-shirts, water bottles, medallions, and, of course, bragging rights.
Wildlife enthusiasts may be especially interested in learning that some of the trails in the Trailwalker and Trailtrotter programs are located in forests known as birding hotspots. One trail I recently checked off my list was the Mud Spring Trail in Welaka State Forest. Located in Welaka – Florida's little city calling itself "The Bass Capital of the World" – the trail is part of the Great Florida Birding and Wildlife Trail. Birders hoping to add new species to their life lists may also enjoy Wings Over Florida, another free program that rewards participants for spotting birds and butterflies.
While these programs are free to join, it's worth noting that some Florida state forests charge day-use fees. As of this writing, it's just $2 per person for visitors aged 7 or older. However, for just $45, you can get an annual state forest pass that lets you visit as often as you want for an entire year. The pass covers up to six people, so depending on how many trails you plan to visit and how many hiking buddies will accompany you, it may be the most cost-effective option.