Florida's Little City Calling Itself 'The Bass Capital Of The World' Has Crystal-Clear Springs And Epic Fishing

While the Sunshine State calls itself the "Fishing Capital of the World," there are many iconic tourist destinations within Florida that have earned their own notoriety with anglers. In the Florida Keys, Islamorada is known as the "Sportfishing Capital of the World," and it's a great place to catch sailfish, marlin, swordfish, tuna, snapper, grouper, tarpon, and more. However, freshwater fishing is just as great in Florida, and anglers looking for bass may want to visit Welaka — a little city located about an hour and a half from Jacksonville. Welaka stakes its claim as being one of the most epic fishing destinations in the state, and even proclaims its title of "Bass Capital of the World" on its town seal.

Welaka's location on the banks of the St. Johns River is one of the driving forces behind its abundance of bass. You can find even more great fishing spots in areas like Lake George and Dunn's Creek. It's also worth noting that the area is home to the Welaka National Fish Hatchery. One of the many things it's involved in is the production of Atlantic striped bass for the St. Johns River. Outdoors enthusiasts also love hiking in the Welaka State Forest, and are thrilled when they stumble upon one of the forest's most dazzling features — a crystal-clear spring that empties 13,750 gallons of water per hour into the St. Johns River.