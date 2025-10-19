Florida's Little City Calling Itself 'The Bass Capital Of The World' Has Crystal-Clear Springs And Epic Fishing
While the Sunshine State calls itself the "Fishing Capital of the World," there are many iconic tourist destinations within Florida that have earned their own notoriety with anglers. In the Florida Keys, Islamorada is known as the "Sportfishing Capital of the World," and it's a great place to catch sailfish, marlin, swordfish, tuna, snapper, grouper, tarpon, and more. However, freshwater fishing is just as great in Florida, and anglers looking for bass may want to visit Welaka — a little city located about an hour and a half from Jacksonville. Welaka stakes its claim as being one of the most epic fishing destinations in the state, and even proclaims its title of "Bass Capital of the World" on its town seal.
Welaka's location on the banks of the St. Johns River is one of the driving forces behind its abundance of bass. You can find even more great fishing spots in areas like Lake George and Dunn's Creek. It's also worth noting that the area is home to the Welaka National Fish Hatchery. One of the many things it's involved in is the production of Atlantic striped bass for the St. Johns River. Outdoors enthusiasts also love hiking in the Welaka State Forest, and are thrilled when they stumble upon one of the forest's most dazzling features — a crystal-clear spring that empties 13,750 gallons of water per hour into the St. Johns River.
How to find the hidden spring in Welaka State Forest
Welaka State Forest is a playground for hikers, and those looking for a short trek can explore the Environmental Education Trail, which is a half-mile loop. If you're looking for a longer walk, check out the John's Landing Trail — it gives visitors options for a 3- or 4.5-mile hike. If you're looking for the sparkling spring, though, you'll want to take the 2-mile Mud Spring Trail. The loop will take you to the beautiful spring hidden within the forest. It's considered an easy hike, and it's a nice treat to find a beautiful spring hidden among the Florida wilderness. It's an even nicer treat on a hot summer day when you can take a dip in the spring and cool off.
There are more trails for those wanting to explore Welaka State Forest on two wheels or on horseback, and outdoor adventurers rave about the trails there. This Google reviewer shared his experience at Welaka State Forest and said, "Some of the best-looking forest I've seen yet. The trails are really nice and well-kept. The trails have different spots with a plaque or sign of some kind that educate people on anything from the different plant species in front of you or the wildlife that inhabits the area. It was kinda cool. I recommend this place to anyone looking for a nice place to get away from everything and enjoy some peace and quiet or a nice walk."
Planning your trip to Welaka
There are some campsites within Welaka State Forest, including an equestrian campground with horse stables. As a fishing mecca, many visitors also bring along their watercraft, and there's lodging that easily accommodates anglers as well. You can rent a cottage or RV site at the Welaka Lodge, and if you bring your boat, you can also rent a slip. If you don't have a boat, you can rent one or go out with a charter. You can also try your luck at fishing from the private on-site dock. Trailboss RV and Marina is a great spot for those coming with an RV and seeking an extended getaway, while Andersen's Lodge is another great spot if you're hoping to stay by the water. If you're looking for more hotel options, you can also stay in Palatka, one of Florida's official Trail Towns, which is about 20 minutes away.
While the fishing is great in Welaka, also make time to learn about the local fish species while you're there. This city is home to Florida's only national fish hatchery, and it also has an aquarium you can visit. This Google reviewer called it a "Wonderful free aquarium. Worth popping in to learn about local fish."
From Jacksonville International Airport (JAX), you can drive to Welaka in about an hour and a half. It's about the same distance from Orlando-Sanford International Airport (SFB) — one of Florida's most affordable airports. From Orlando International Airport (MCO), it's about a two-hour drive.