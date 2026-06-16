Near Minneapolis Is A Charming Lakefront Midwest City With Local Eats, Scenic Trails, And Fun Festivals

It's rare that an under-the-radar destination would be a great holiday for families, couples, and solo adventurers alike, but Mound, Minnesota, really ticks all those boxes. It is surrounded by scenic beauty with hiking, biking, and water sports. Plus, there's a lovely local atmosphere with yummy eats and unique festivals where you can either meet like-minded spirits or have fun with the whole family.

Mound was founded in 1912, but if you're wondering where it got its unique name from, it has a history that dates back to at least 300 B.C. Burial mounds from between then and A.D. 100 were found when the town was settled, giving it its name and beginning a storied history that is still being written today.

One of the most convenient things about visiting Mound is its proximity to Minneapolis, the vibrant Midwestern Twin City with one of America's best park systems. Mound is just half an hour away by car or accessible by public transport. You can get to Minneapolis from across the country and globe via the international airport, or take an Amtrak train or Greyhound bus.