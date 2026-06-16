Near Minneapolis Is A Charming Lakefront Midwest City With Local Eats, Scenic Trails, And Fun Festivals
It's rare that an under-the-radar destination would be a great holiday for families, couples, and solo adventurers alike, but Mound, Minnesota, really ticks all those boxes. It is surrounded by scenic beauty with hiking, biking, and water sports. Plus, there's a lovely local atmosphere with yummy eats and unique festivals where you can either meet like-minded spirits or have fun with the whole family.
Mound was founded in 1912, but if you're wondering where it got its unique name from, it has a history that dates back to at least 300 B.C. Burial mounds from between then and A.D. 100 were found when the town was settled, giving it its name and beginning a storied history that is still being written today.
One of the most convenient things about visiting Mound is its proximity to Minneapolis, the vibrant Midwestern Twin City with one of America's best park systems. Mound is just half an hour away by car or accessible by public transport. You can get to Minneapolis from across the country and globe via the international airport, or take an Amtrak train or Greyhound bus.
Venture around Lake Minnetonka and try some delicious treats
Being situated on the shores of the stunning Lake Minnetonka, as well as having its own smaller body of water, Langdon Lake, there are more trails than you can shake a stick at in Mound. One of the most famous is the Dakota Regional Rail Trail. This 13.5-mile trail stretches east-west with Mound right at the center, so you can explore in either direction. It is paved and sits along the old Dakota Rail Corridor, making it a relaxed and gentle walk or bike ride past the stunning lake. Hire an e-bike from Electric Trails (they even have a date-night discount) and head along the scenic trail to quaint neighboring towns like Wayzata, a retirement destination with boutique shops and scenic beauty.
Back in town, there are plenty of local restaurants ready to serve up some big plates to tired hikers. Locally owned Mi Pueblo creates no-frills Mexican cuisine, and Surfside Bar and Grill is also a local, family-owned institution with all of the fun you'd expect from a small-town bar and grill. They have outdoor seating by Langdon Lake, burgers, and 60-inch TVs for sports fixtures. You'd better come hungry to Mound.
Have fun at Mound's many festivals
No matter the time of year, there is fun to be had in Mound. From May to October, there's a quaint farmers market full of fresh local produce, and in June the fire department holds a fish fry. Dotted in between these fun-filled events are a selection of festivals that will thrill the whole family. July marks the Spirit of the Lakes Festival, which is a weekend of live music, fireworks, and food. Kids can get involved with crafts, facepainting, and yoga, there's usually a parade, and an annual wake-surfing competition. Plus, if you've been ticking charming drive-in movie theaters off your American travel bucket list, you'll be thrilled to learn of the boat-in movie.
Later in the year, there's the Our Lady of the Lake Incredible Festival in September, another event full of family fun, put on by the local Catholic community. There's a bean bag tournament, raffle, and carnival rides. If the adults have had their summer's fill of family fun by November, then the Tonka Brew Fest is the place to go. This one-day event is packed with live music, barbecue, and Minnesota local craft brews. You can kick back, put your feet up, and relax with a pint, surrounded by the beauty of Mound.