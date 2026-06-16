Louisiana's Rapidly-Growing City In The Heart Of Cajun Country Has Local Delicacies And A Charming Downtown

While many small towns across the American South are still struggling with economic stagnation and low wages, a historic enclave just about 8 miles southeast of Lafayette is experiencing a major renaissance. This place is Broussard, Louisiana. Despite still being relatively small, the city is expanding at an impressive rate, jumping from around 13,500 residents in 2020 to over 16,200 in 2026 — a surge of just over 20% in six years, or about 3% annually. Today, there are over 1,700 commercial ventures in and around town, and local institutions are actively fostering a dynamic and sustainable business environment. Rating platform Niche has even ranked it as the best place to live in the Lafayette area.

What's even more impressive is how this Acadian city has managed to sustain a major commercial boom – World Population Review recently ranked it among the fastest-growing cities in Louisiana – while preserving its deep-rooted Cajun culture and historical heritage. The downtown corridor centered on Main Street includes buildings listed in the National Register of Historic Places and is becoming more bike- and pedestrian-friendly. Couple that with a wide array of traditional culinary spots, and you have a destination that appeals to many types of visitors.

Families can take advantage of a wide range of attractions, including Zoosiana, home to more than 1,000 animals from more than 125 species. The award-winning Parish Brewing Company is a haven for beer lovers, while the over 120 acres of the new Broussard Sports Complex at St. Julien Park features some of the region's premier athletic facilities. Broussard is also quite easy to reach. It's strategically positioned along the U.S. Highway 90 corridor, connecting Lafayette to New Orleans, and is just a short drive to Lafayette Regional Airport, which operates several domestic routes.