Louisiana's Rapidly-Growing City In The Heart Of Cajun Country Has Local Delicacies And A Charming Downtown
While many small towns across the American South are still struggling with economic stagnation and low wages, a historic enclave just about 8 miles southeast of Lafayette is experiencing a major renaissance. This place is Broussard, Louisiana. Despite still being relatively small, the city is expanding at an impressive rate, jumping from around 13,500 residents in 2020 to over 16,200 in 2026 — a surge of just over 20% in six years, or about 3% annually. Today, there are over 1,700 commercial ventures in and around town, and local institutions are actively fostering a dynamic and sustainable business environment. Rating platform Niche has even ranked it as the best place to live in the Lafayette area.
What's even more impressive is how this Acadian city has managed to sustain a major commercial boom – World Population Review recently ranked it among the fastest-growing cities in Louisiana – while preserving its deep-rooted Cajun culture and historical heritage. The downtown corridor centered on Main Street includes buildings listed in the National Register of Historic Places and is becoming more bike- and pedestrian-friendly. Couple that with a wide array of traditional culinary spots, and you have a destination that appeals to many types of visitors.
Families can take advantage of a wide range of attractions, including Zoosiana, home to more than 1,000 animals from more than 125 species. The award-winning Parish Brewing Company is a haven for beer lovers, while the over 120 acres of the new Broussard Sports Complex at St. Julien Park features some of the region's premier athletic facilities. Broussard is also quite easy to reach. It's strategically positioned along the U.S. Highway 90 corridor, connecting Lafayette to New Orleans, and is just a short drive to Lafayette Regional Airport, which operates several domestic routes.
A walk through Broussard's historic downtown
The history of Broussard begins with the establishment of the settlement of Côte Gelée, French for "Frozen Hill," a name inspired by the unusually harsh winter of 1784. The town was incorporated in 1884 and named after Valsin Broussard, a local merchant and civic leader. Today, much of the historic core lies along Main Street, which coincides with a segment of the Old Spanish Trail, the early transcontinental highway route built in the 1920s to connect the coastal gem of St. Augustine in Florida, America's oldest city full of beaches and historic charm, to San Diego on the Southern California coast. Near the city center once stood an impressive sugar mill that ranked among the largest in Louisiana during its era.
Walking through downtown, you can find about 15 properties listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The most prominent and best-preserved is the Valsin Broussard House on West Main Street. Constructed in the late 19th century, this quintessential Creole cottage now serves as a civic welcome hub to orient incoming tourists. Just a short five-minute walk down the town's main artery is the Sacred Heart of Jesus church. The parish traces its roots to 1870, when Valsin Broussard and his wife, Emma, donated land for the church. While a fire burned down the original structure in 1886, the current mid-1950s building remains a beloved community gathering spot.
The historic downtown is also home to several picturesque late-19th-century Queen Anne Revival houses with ornate façades, along with classic Acadian raised cottages. Both styles typically feature expansive front porches designed to catch the late afternoon southern breeze — after all, the Pelican State is famous for the so-called "art of porching."
The real taste of Cajun country in Broussard
Don't leave Broussard before sampling its legendary kitchens, many of which continue to serve authentic Cajun flavors (here is the road trip trail through Louisiana's sweet small towns, steeped in Cajun culture and sumptuous seafood). Start your culinary journey in the heart of downtown at Billeaud's Meat and Grocery. This family-owned business has been operating in town for almost 140 years and is now in its fourth generation. Its signature specialty is handmade boudin, the beloved regional sausage made with pork or crawfish, mixed with diced onions and secret spices, all stuffed into a natural casing. Also worth trying are cracklins, seasoned pork rind pieces fried in animal fat until they shatter with a distinctive crunch.
For a more traditional sit-down dinner, opt for places like Nash's Restaurant. It offers a blend of Italian and Creole culinary traditions served inside a historic, century-old Victorian mansion. The menu features a wide variety of dishes, including baked oysters & crabmeat D'Italia, fish beignets marinated in a special hot sauce and paired with garlic aioli, and veal marsala accompanied by garlic mashed potatoes.
Fezzo's Seafood, Steakhouse & Oyster Bar is another local favorite, serving grilled oysters, fried alligator, and gumbo, the quintessential Cajun stew made with pork and chicken, veggies, and a dark roux. Meanwhile, Morvant's Bar and Grill has served old-school Cajun burgers for over a century in the Lafayette area, an underrated Louisiana town with New Orleans vibes. It's a reliable choice for an unfussy, comforting meal.