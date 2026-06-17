Washington's Wildly Underrated City Has Scrumptious Farm-Fresh Feasts, Art, And Old-School Dutch Charm

In the far reaches of Washington, about 4 miles from Canada, lies a city that actually resembles a country much further away. Lynden, Washington, was first settled in the mid-19th century, but an influx of Dutch immigrants — beginning in the 1890s — has left a lasting influence on this charming hub. Lynden is anchored by Front Street, a bustling thoroughfare marked by an iconic 72-foot windmill. Along Front Street, which is lined by historic buildings (many of which were designed with Dutch-inspired architecture), visitors can explore the local art scene at the Jansen Art Center or see a treasure trove of artifacts at the Lynden Heritage Museum, where the town's history is on display.

Like its motherland, Lynden also has a strong agricultural history, and it is best known for its dairy and fruit farms. In fact, no visit to Lynden is complete without a visit to a nearby farm to pick fruit, sample fresh produce, and enjoy the bucolic landscapes. The weekly summer farmers market showcases Lynden's agricultural bounty, while the annual Northwest Raspberry Festival celebrates Lynden's most prolific export. Other nearby destinations may beckon, such as Washington's San Juan Islands, but Lynden is one of the most wildly underrated cities to visit in Washington, according to WorldAtlas. Here, visitors are transported to the Netherlands without crossing any borders.

Lynden, Washington is a 2-hour drive north of Seattle and a 1.5-hour drive south of Vancouver. If you're flying in, the closest international airport is about a 30-minute drive away in Bellingham, Washington. The best time to visit is between June and September, when high temperatures hover between 69 and 75 degrees Fahrenheit, and the city brims with festivals, farmers markets, and berry harvests.