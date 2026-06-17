Washington's Wildly Underrated City Has Scrumptious Farm-Fresh Feasts, Art, And Old-School Dutch Charm
In the far reaches of Washington, about 4 miles from Canada, lies a city that actually resembles a country much further away. Lynden, Washington, was first settled in the mid-19th century, but an influx of Dutch immigrants — beginning in the 1890s — has left a lasting influence on this charming hub. Lynden is anchored by Front Street, a bustling thoroughfare marked by an iconic 72-foot windmill. Along Front Street, which is lined by historic buildings (many of which were designed with Dutch-inspired architecture), visitors can explore the local art scene at the Jansen Art Center or see a treasure trove of artifacts at the Lynden Heritage Museum, where the town's history is on display.
Like its motherland, Lynden also has a strong agricultural history, and it is best known for its dairy and fruit farms. In fact, no visit to Lynden is complete without a visit to a nearby farm to pick fruit, sample fresh produce, and enjoy the bucolic landscapes. The weekly summer farmers market showcases Lynden's agricultural bounty, while the annual Northwest Raspberry Festival celebrates Lynden's most prolific export. Other nearby destinations may beckon, such as Washington's San Juan Islands, but Lynden is one of the most wildly underrated cities to visit in Washington, according to WorldAtlas. Here, visitors are transported to the Netherlands without crossing any borders.
Lynden, Washington is a 2-hour drive north of Seattle and a 1.5-hour drive south of Vancouver. If you're flying in, the closest international airport is about a 30-minute drive away in Bellingham, Washington. The best time to visit is between June and September, when high temperatures hover between 69 and 75 degrees Fahrenheit, and the city brims with festivals, farmers markets, and berry harvests.
Exploring downtown Lynden, Washington
Strolling down Front Street in Lynden, you'll see why this Pacific Northwest town could easily pass for Europe. Many of the buildings reflect old-school Dutch charm with their gable roofs and long windows that resemble the canal houses in Amsterdam. At the eastern end of the street rises a large-scale windmill that dates to 1987 and is actually functional. To learn more about Lynden's history, visit the Lynden Heritage Museum, which recounts the city's fascinating past. Through period-specific displays and over 20,000 historic objects, you'll discover how this town evolved into a charming Dutch stronghold in Washington's far northern reaches. Art lovers can head a block away to the Jansen Art Center, an impressive historic building that became an art community center in 2012. Here, artists work in dedicated studios, focusing on mediums from painting and ceramics to jewelry and textiles, and exhibit their works in free-to-visit galleries. Aspiring artists can also sign up for a range of art and music classes or attend live music performances as well.
Once you've worked up an appetite, stop in at the Lynden Dutch Bakery, a century-old institution known for its almond buttercakes and cinnamon rolls, as well as other sweet specialties. For more substantial meals, head to The Mill at Seventh, located beneath Lynden's famous windmill. The menu features comfort food such as classic Canadian poutine, flatbread pizzas, French dip, cottage pie, and burgers. The best base for staying in Lynden is The Inn at Lynden, a historic department store that has been transformed into a chic boutique hotel on Front Street with 35 rooms and suites.
Sampling Lynden's farm-fresh products
Lynden's rich agricultural tradition has endured, and there is plenty of farm-fresh food to enjoy on your stay. The Lynden Farmers Market, held every Saturday between June and September, reveals the area's delicious farm products, from fresh fruits and flowers to local artisanal crafts. Another beloved summer event is the annual Northwest Raspberry Festival, a mid-July weekend celebration that boasts plenty of raspberries and raspberry treats, live music, farm tours, kid-friendly games, and an exhibit of classic cars.
In the fall, head to Bellewood Farms, which is one of the 5 best apple orchards on the West Coast. The farm is open year-round, and nearly 2 million pounds of apples are harvested here annually. In September and October, you can explore the ripe orchards and pick your own apples. The farm's apples and pears are also used at the on-site distillery, where you can sample the resulting brandy, gin, and vodka, while the cafe serves up fresh fruit pies, apple cider, and hearty sandwiches.
To try some of Lynden's classic dairy products, visit the Edaleen Dairy, a local family-owned farm that's been in business since 1975. There are a number of stores in and around Lynden, but the original is about 5 miles north of downtown Lynden. Here, you can purchase scoops of homemade ice cream and other dairy products, such as fresh milk and cheese. After your visit to Lynden, drive about 45 minutes north to Mission, Canada's underrated city with lakes, a historic downtown, and forest parks.