5 Pacific Northwest Towns That Could Easily Pass For Europe, According To Experts

The Pacific Northwest has lots going for it. From the wave-bashed rocks that line the Oregon coast to one of the largest rainforests in the U.S., all the way to the snow-capped volcanic peaks of the Cascades, it's a chunk of the country brimming with eye-watering vistas and natural wonders. But there are also plenty of enchanting towns to be found here, many of which you'd be forgiven for thinking belong in Europe rather than the U.S.

These places in the PNW (as the region is often known) will transport you across the great Atlantic to the Old World, with architecture, festivals, food, and drink that recall the towns of Switzerland, Germany, and Norway. They are the sole focus of this guide. To compile it, we trawled through a selection of leading publications, local blogs, and visitor testimonials to discover five Pacific Northwest towns that could pass for Europe that you should consider putting on your next itinerary.

Each location has its own unique feel and history. Some are outdoors hubs nestled in the mountains, where beer gardens give way to epic forested hiking trails. Others are coastal escapes home to Nordic bakeries lining pretty main streets. Others still remain under the radar, offering a taste of Europe away from the tourist crowds, unexpected Oktoberfest celebrations, or enchanting festive markets come the wintertime.