This Underrated Scenic Spot In Yosemite National Park Offers Breathtaking Mountain Views

Yosemite National Park isn't short on views, and it's not short on tourists either, with over 4 million visitors coming to the area in 2025. If you want to avoid the crowds, finding lesser-known places to explore is key, but that doesn't mean you have to compromise on the scenery. Indeed, some of Yosemite's most spectacular scenery is found at viewpoints often overlooked in the dash to check out the park's more famous sights. Olmsted Point, located in the north of Yosemite, fits the bill perfectly.

This underrated overlook might not have the adrenaline-pumping cable climb up Half Dome, the iconic panorama from Tunnel View, or the dramatic appeal of Glacier Point, but when it comes to breathtaking scenery, Olmsted Point doesn't disappoint. As one AllTrails user remarked, there's a "magnificent vista of Cloud's Rest and the cables-side of Half Dome" from here. It's more peaceful and less crowded than Yosemite's better-known vistas down in the valley, with another AllTrails reviewer reporting that "we ended up having the best viewpoint completely to ourselves."

The overlook — which gets its name from landscape architects and park conservation supporters Frederick Olmsted and Frederick Olmsted Jr. — provides a unique perspective of Yosemite's scenic high country. Even if you don't make it further than the parking lot, the views are striking, but it's worth walking down to the overlook, which is just a quarter of a mile from the road. AllTrails suggests allowing up to an hour for the roundtrip hike, giving you plenty of time for taking photos and admiring the scenery.