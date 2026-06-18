This Underrated Scenic Spot In Yosemite National Park Offers Breathtaking Mountain Views
Yosemite National Park isn't short on views, and it's not short on tourists either, with over 4 million visitors coming to the area in 2025. If you want to avoid the crowds, finding lesser-known places to explore is key, but that doesn't mean you have to compromise on the scenery. Indeed, some of Yosemite's most spectacular scenery is found at viewpoints often overlooked in the dash to check out the park's more famous sights. Olmsted Point, located in the north of Yosemite, fits the bill perfectly.
This underrated overlook might not have the adrenaline-pumping cable climb up Half Dome, the iconic panorama from Tunnel View, or the dramatic appeal of Glacier Point, but when it comes to breathtaking scenery, Olmsted Point doesn't disappoint. As one AllTrails user remarked, there's a "magnificent vista of Cloud's Rest and the cables-side of Half Dome" from here. It's more peaceful and less crowded than Yosemite's better-known vistas down in the valley, with another AllTrails reviewer reporting that "we ended up having the best viewpoint completely to ourselves."
The overlook — which gets its name from landscape architects and park conservation supporters Frederick Olmsted and Frederick Olmsted Jr. — provides a unique perspective of Yosemite's scenic high country. Even if you don't make it further than the parking lot, the views are striking, but it's worth walking down to the overlook, which is just a quarter of a mile from the road. AllTrails suggests allowing up to an hour for the roundtrip hike, giving you plenty of time for taking photos and admiring the scenery.
Scenic views of Half Dome and Clouds Rest
The panoramas from Olmsted Point are far-reaching, giving a different perspective of icons like Half Dome and Clouds Rest, another underrated summit in Yosemite with panoramic views. From the overlook, you'll see the park's wild landscape stretching for miles, with Half Dome in the distance. Evergreen forests carpet the mountainous slopes, while the valley below is strewn with granite boulders left behind by the last Ice Age.
Half Dome is possibly the most photographed peak in Yosemite National Park, thanks to its distinctive shape. Most images you'll see show the mountain from the front, which is what makes Olmsted Point so unique. From here, you get to admire the back side of Half Dome, and if you have binoculars, you can watch climbers ascending the rocky summit using the notorious cable ladder. In the foreground, you'll get to gaze at the narrow ridgeline of Clouds Rest — a fitting name for a peak that's even taller than Half Dome. The views don't end there, and if you head to the eastern end of the parking area, you'll also spot the blue waters of Tenaya Lake.
To reach Olmsted Point, follow Tioga Road 18 miles west from the park entrance at Tioga Pass. If you're driving up from Yosemite Valley, it's almost 30 miles along Tioga Road from Crane Flat Gas Station. The Tioga Road closes over winter due to snowfall, so Olmsted Point is usually accessible between the end of May and November, depending on the weather conditions. According to one Tripadvisor reviewer, "There is plenty of parking," which makes this a great spot to escape the crowds down in Yosemite Valley. For more overlooked Yosemite spots, check out this underrated Yosemite mountain hike with a scenic viewpoint.