Yosemite's Wildly Underrated Mountain Hike May Be The Best Viewpoint In The National Park

Yosemite is riddled to the brim with spectacular viewpoints. Some, such as the great introduction to the Yosemite Valley that is the Tunnel View, offer up jaw-dropping sights without even asking you to leave the comfort of your car. Others demand you hoof it on backcountry trails for mile upon mile before revealing their magical vistas. The path up Mount Hoffmann is most certainly among the latter group, but it flaunts what some say are the best panoramas in the whole national park — a big statement when it comes to Yosemite!

But it's not just anyone making such a bold claim. It comes straight from the pen of the legendary founder of modern conservationism, John Muir. Apparently, Mount Hoffmann was his happy place. In his 1912 book The Yosemite, he proclaims, "For a two-day trip I would go straight to Mount Hoffman[n] ... From the summit nearly all the Yosemite Park is displayed like a map: forests, lakes, meadows, and snowy peaks." True enough, Hoffmann rises close to the very geographical midriff of this iconic Californian reserve, with views that stretch north, south, east, and west across some of its most famous ridges, valleys, and lakes.

However, you will have to work for that reward. The trail to the top of Mount Hoffmann is rated hard on AllTrails, and it has some leg-burning metrics: 5.6 miles long, with almost 2,000 feet of elevation gain between the trailhead and the summit. The starting point is at the May Lake Trailhead, located just off the stunning scenic route of the Tioga Road, roughly an hour drive out of Curry Village in the heart of Yosemite Valley. Bear in mind that Tioga Road is seasonal, meaning the Hoffmann hike is typically only accessible between late May and November.