The 'Sports Capital Of Minnesota' Is A Twin Cities Suburb With Championship Golf And A World-Class Complex

There are over 100 suburbs around the Twin Cities, the metropolitan area of Minneapolis and St. Paul in Minnesota. If you're looking for a sports-filled destination, travel north to the suburb of Blaine, which is one of the fastest-growing cities in the state. Originally part of the city of Anoka, Blaine was established in 1877 and today is known for its outstanding National Sports Center, championship golf, and parks.

Blaine is becoming a major hub for sports of all ages in the North Star State. In an interview with MinneapoliMedia, Sara Soli, spokesperson for the National Sports Center, shared her belief that "Blaine is really shaping up to be the sports capital of Minnesota," while local news station KARE 11 reported that "sports are the backbone to the city of Blaine."

The National Sports Center is a major highlight, with construction underway for an exciting sports and entertainment complex nearby that includes a minor league baseball stadium. The Four Seasons Curling Club is also located in Blaine — it's the training site for the United States Curling Association, as well as the U.S. Olympic curling training center.