Forget Thailand, This Vietnamese City Is An Affordable Asian Escape With Gorgeous Beaches And A Vibrant Culture
Vietnam is having a moment in the travel zeitgeist. Although the diverse, resilient Southeast Asian country has long captivated millions with its cuisine and history, its post-COVID-19 development and tourism has skyrocketed, particularly as more travelers realize what a scenic and affordable destination Vietnam is. Whether you're staying near the French-influenced northern capital of Hanoi, or Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC) in the south, one thing is for sure: Vietnam's 2,025-mile coastline (and numerous islands) are brimming with beaches. For instance, Nha Trang, a vibrant, modern coastal city nestled along the quiet Nha Trang Bay in the South China Sea, contains more than a dozen. Sometimes referred to as the country's "Riviera," it's also known for its seafood, cultural richness, and vibrant nightlife.
Nha Trang was a small fishing village until the late 19th century, when the French — who colonized Vietnam and named it Indochina — transformed it into a resort town. During the Vietnam War, Nha Trang became an operating station for U.S. naval forces. Post-war, as the country re-stabilized, Vietnam began focusing more on tourism and development. In 2003, Nha Trang was named one of the most beautiful bays in the world, gaining status as one of Vietnam's most recognized beach destinations.
Though less internationally famous than Thailand's notable beaches, tourism to Nha Trang has been on the rise within Vietnam's fast-growing tourism market. Unlike Thailand, Vietnam has beaches that serve as more of an add-on to a traveler's itinerary, not as the entire point of the trip. But Vietnam's beaches, often set against dramatic natural backdrops or contrasting cityscapes (as is the case in Nha Trang), offer a fresh aesthetic to the quintessential beach vacation. At just about a one-hour flight from HCMC, Nha Trang has straightforward access for most international travelers via Cam Ranh International Airport.
Find a beach for every vibe in Nha Trang
One of the best-known beaches along Nha Trang Bay is Tran Phu Beach. This is the central beach, walkable from much of the city center. Popular but not overcrowded, its 3.7 miles of pristine, yellow-sand beach and bright turquoise-blue waters run parallel to Tran Phu Promenade, a paved shoreline path landscaped with ornamental gardens and lined with resorts, bars, and restaurants. Visit Nha Trang's popular beachfront nightlife destinations like the legendary Sailing Club or Skylight sky deck and rooftop for food, drinks, and dancing.
Nhu Tien Beach, also called "Sleeping Fairy" or "Little Bali" has a more remote feel, surrounded by jungle and mountains. The almost-emerald water is calm, the sand is soft, and a hiking trail leads to views overlooking the city and bay. Meanwhile, the white-yellow sand of Nha Trang's Bai Dai Beach (a.k.a. "Long Beach," not to be confused with Bai Dai Beach on Phu Quoc) is a 40-minute commute to the city's south end with a more rustic vibe favored by backpackers and those seeking quieter spots. There are traditional seafood restaurants and plenty of uncrowded public access, though the area has been developed by luxurious, international resorts. Nha Trang Bay is a protected marine area, and while diving and boating are popular, the government's working to mitigate mass coral death and implement strong management policies.
Doc Let Beach is within Nha Trang, but about an hour's drive north of the city, so its location makes it an ideal off-the-beaten-path beach. Finally, one of the most unique hidden-gems is best reached by boat from Nha Trang on a day trip: Hon Noi Beach. Also called Yen Island, it is a unique "double beach" — a slender sandbar that creates a small, highly-swimmable bay.
Vietnam wins when it comes to affordability
I visited Nha Trang in 2011 on a whim. I had planned to mostly visit places like Halong Bay and Hue, an under-the-radar Vietnamese city filled with nature and unique cultural experiences, but when I landed in Hanoi to begin my journey, many locals and some other travelers advised me to visit. The beach city didn't disappoint: I ate the best banana pancakes of my life, went diving in Nha Trang Bay, met locals with great stories, and danced the nights away at beachside clubs. Since then, the city has continued to transform: Khanh Hoa Province (where Nha Trang is the capital city) welcomed 5.5 million visitors in 2025 — an estimated 1.5 million more than just 10 years earlier.
Part of Vietnam's appeal is its "flexible budget," so visitors have a lot of options at basically any spending tier. Thailand's strong currency has increased costs for international travels at all levels. Surging fuel prices, travel infrastructure, and hotspots like Koh Samui and Phuket have also contributed to premium pricing. Vietnam, however, has been called one of the most affordable travel destinations in the world. According to Numbeo's Cost of Living Calculator, Nha Trang's average restaurant prices are over 47% less than in Phuket. Even compared to other Thai beach towns like Ao Nang or Pattaya, prices are about 31% and 41% lower, respectively.
Day Trips Vietnam crunched numbers sourced from Numbeo and Budget Your Trip to conclude that lodging is also comparable — except at the budget-friendly backpacker tier, where Vietnam has cheaper options. Additionally, Vietnam has stronger bargaining power, so you can haggle your way to a heftier discount. Tours, attractions, and transportation also generally cost less, and thanks to cheaper living costs and tropical lifestyle, Vietnam's also become popular with international retirees.