Forget Thailand, This Vietnamese City Is An Affordable Asian Escape With Gorgeous Beaches And A Vibrant Culture

Vietnam is having a moment in the travel zeitgeist. Although the diverse, resilient Southeast Asian country has long captivated millions with its cuisine and history, its post-COVID-19 development and tourism has skyrocketed, particularly as more travelers realize what a scenic and affordable destination Vietnam is. Whether you're staying near the French-influenced northern capital of Hanoi, or Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC) in the south, one thing is for sure: Vietnam's 2,025-mile coastline (and numerous islands) are brimming with beaches. For instance, Nha Trang, a vibrant, modern coastal city nestled along the quiet Nha Trang Bay in the South China Sea, contains more than a dozen. Sometimes referred to as the country's "Riviera," it's also known for its seafood, cultural richness, and vibrant nightlife.

Nha Trang was a small fishing village until the late 19th century, when the French — who colonized Vietnam and named it Indochina — transformed it into a resort town. During the Vietnam War, Nha Trang became an operating station for U.S. naval forces. Post-war, as the country re-stabilized, Vietnam began focusing more on tourism and development. In 2003, Nha Trang was named one of the most beautiful bays in the world, gaining status as one of Vietnam's most recognized beach destinations.

Though less internationally famous than Thailand's notable beaches, tourism to Nha Trang has been on the rise within Vietnam's fast-growing tourism market. Unlike Thailand, Vietnam has beaches that serve as more of an add-on to a traveler's itinerary, not as the entire point of the trip. But Vietnam's beaches, often set against dramatic natural backdrops or contrasting cityscapes (as is the case in Nha Trang), offer a fresh aesthetic to the quintessential beach vacation. At just about a one-hour flight from HCMC, Nha Trang has straightforward access for most international travelers via Cam Ranh International Airport.