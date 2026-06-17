Between Omaha And Kansas City Is The 'City Of Beautiful Maples' With A Walkable Downtown And Friendly Vibes
As much as people may wish to cling to the hot weather, summer vacations eventually have to make way for fall holidays. This doesn't mean the end of your travel for another year. While you may no longer be looking at America's coastlines for your travel inspiration, there are numerous cities and towns throughout the country best experienced during this vibrant season. One such place is Hiawatha, Kansas, which consistently wins over locals and visitors with its fall foliage each year, earning it the nickname, the "City of Beautiful Maples."
Hiawatha is a city located just off Highway 36 (if you're coming from the east or west) or Highway 73 (north or south). This picturesque fall destination is 120 miles south of Omaha and 95 miles north of Kansas City. With around 3,200 residents, Hiawatha's community feels more tight-knit than its neighboring metropolises, which both exceed 480,000 people. This small community is also very welcoming, embracing the many visitors who come to see the colorful fall scenery. In fact, World Atlas recently named Hiawatha one of Kansas' seven friendliest towns.
You'll likely notice this friendly and welcoming atmosphere as you wander along Oregon Street through the city's downtown. Named after the Oregon Trail, it's a short and walkable stretch of local boutiques, restaurants, and attractions. The entire downtown, from 9th Street to 4th Street, takes about 10 minutes to walk without stopping. You'll likely spend much longer, though, as you browse stores, wander down maple tree-lined side streets, and admire historic sites, such as the central Brown County Courthouse built in the 1920s. The varied architectural styles of Hiawatha's buildings add to its charming aesthetic. But a big part of downtown's allure is that you'll rarely have to stretch your legs much to see it all.
Downtown strolls to shops and dining in Hiawatha
One of the most popular stores to visit in Downtown Hiawatha is the Mainstreet Flower Shoppe. Housed in an 1890s building, this florist offers a variety of beautifully arranged bouquets and indoor or outdoor plants. But it doesn't rest on the laurels of its flowers. It also contains unique items ideal for small gifts, such as scented candles, fruit baskets, stuffed animals, spices, serving dishes, and lotions. Don't forget to browse the fresh fudge here, too. "If you need flowers or a great gift, this is the place to go," one person said in a Google review.
Sarah Kathryn's Quilts is a few minutes' walk away and sells a range of fabrics, tools, and other supplies for people who love quilting. You can find a lot of quilting necessities here, such as pins, rulers, scissors, threads, and informative books. It also sells kitchenware, photo frames, and pre-cut quilts in different sizes, colors, and patterns. Anyone interested in the spiritual realm should wander down 6th Street to Blue Moon. It sells beautiful crystals and gemstone jewelry, as well as loose leaf tea and witches' balls and brooms. People also love coming here for the selection of iced teas.
If you need a little pick-me-up while exploring downtown, pop into Jackrabbit Coffee. You can choose from a range of coffee beans from places like Japan, Honduras, Colombia, Costa Rica, and El Salvador. The coffee here is the main event, but it pairs well with the fresh iced cinnamon rolls, croissants, and pre-made salad bowls. Another great spot for a break, especially on warmer days, is The Hiawatha Creamery. This highly rated ice cream parlor has an impressive list of flavors, from praline pecan and Zanzibar chocolate to cotton candy and bourbon-spiked espresso (also known as the "Exhausted Parent").
Hiawatha's storied past and welcoming present
Learn more about the city's past at the Davis Memorial, located just minutes east of downtown along Iowa Street. This historic memorial stands out amongst the graves and mausoleums within Mount Hope Cemetery, most notably for its elaborate and expensive features. John Davis, a former Kansas settler and Hiawatha local, made it for his late wife, Sarah, during the 1930s and '40s. It includes life-sized statues of the Davis family members made from imported Italian marble, including Sarah praying as a winged angel. Featured by Ripley's Believe it or Not and Newsweek, the memorial enraged Hiawatha's community when it was built during the Great Depression, but it remains one of its most prominent attractions today.
While Davis ostracized himself from the community by building this memorial, you'll feel much more welcomed today, especially during the various events and festivals here. The city's annual Maple Leaf Festival features around 80 food and craft vendors, live music, a car show, kids' activities, and a petting zoo around downtown. The event is typically held in September, celebrating the fall colors and vibes with fun community spirit. This is when Hiawatha can compete with even Harvard Square's wonderland of fall festivals and flavors. The Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau also organizes events year-round for locals and visitors. Keep an eye out for various gatherings, fireworks, art workshops, and even community water fights.
Hiawatha is about 1.5 hours' drive from Kansas City or two hours from Omaha. You can stay at a handful of budget-friendly hotels and motels around the city. If you're staying in Kansas City, base yourself in West Plaza, an historic and highly walkable neighborhood. If you're coming from Omaha, stop at Brownville along the way. It's dripping in history with charming inns and museums along the Missouri River.