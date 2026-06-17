Between Omaha And Kansas City Is The 'City Of Beautiful Maples' With A Walkable Downtown And Friendly Vibes

As much as people may wish to cling to the hot weather, summer vacations eventually have to make way for fall holidays. This doesn't mean the end of your travel for another year. While you may no longer be looking at America's coastlines for your travel inspiration, there are numerous cities and towns throughout the country best experienced during this vibrant season. One such place is Hiawatha, Kansas, which consistently wins over locals and visitors with its fall foliage each year, earning it the nickname, the "City of Beautiful Maples."

Hiawatha is a city located just off Highway 36 (if you're coming from the east or west) or Highway 73 (north or south). This picturesque fall destination is 120 miles south of Omaha and 95 miles north of Kansas City. With around 3,200 residents, Hiawatha's community feels more tight-knit than its neighboring metropolises, which both exceed 480,000 people. This small community is also very welcoming, embracing the many visitors who come to see the colorful fall scenery. In fact, World Atlas recently named Hiawatha one of Kansas' seven friendliest towns.

You'll likely notice this friendly and welcoming atmosphere as you wander along Oregon Street through the city's downtown. Named after the Oregon Trail, it's a short and walkable stretch of local boutiques, restaurants, and attractions. The entire downtown, from 9th Street to 4th Street, takes about 10 minutes to walk without stopping. You'll likely spend much longer, though, as you browse stores, wander down maple tree-lined side streets, and admire historic sites, such as the central Brown County Courthouse built in the 1920s. The varied architectural styles of Hiawatha's buildings add to its charming aesthetic. But a big part of downtown's allure is that you'll rarely have to stretch your legs much to see it all.