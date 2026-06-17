Southern California's 'Oldest Commercial Building' Is A Fascinating, Free-Admission Landmark With A Scenic Garden

Nestled in the northwest region of Los Angeles' San Gabriel Valley, San Marino is perhaps best known as the home of the iconic Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens. However, this city hides another noteworthy attraction within its idyllic tree-lined streets: El Molino Viejo. Blink and you might miss this 19th-century adobe with a fascinating past; it's Southern California's oldest commercial building that dates all the way back to 1816. This registered historical landmark was originally built as a mill — in fact, "El Molino Viejo" literally translates to "The Old Mill" — to provide grain to the nearby Mission San Gabriel Arcángel.

Although the structure's time in active use as a mill ended a mere seven years later in 1823, there would be much more in store for El Molino Viejo. Throughout the years, the two-story structure had been abandoned multiple times and used as a private residence by various owners. Notably, it came into the possession of the Huntingtons in the early 1900s (yes, the very same ones who founded The Huntington itself). El Molino Viejo was eventually gifted to the City of San Marino in 1962, and now, it's open to the public under the oversight of The Old Mill Foundation. It's entirely free to visit, thereby offering budget-friendly activities for locals and visitors alike who enjoy art, history, and architecture.

The 200-year-old structure isn't the only onsite highlight, though. El Molino Viejo is surrounded by a scenic garden that was originally established in the late 1920s. The Old Mill Foundation itself alludes to the garden as something of a secret, and even some locals may not realize that El Molino Viejo exists at all. One reviewer on Google claimed they "lived in SoCal for 30 years and didn't know [the] place existed." Another reviewer called the site a "hidden treasure," while another described it as a "hidden nugget of SoCal history."