Between Tampa And Gainesville Is Florida's Wilderness Escape For Camping, Hiking, And Fishing

Miles of multi-use trails wind through Richloam Wildlife Management Area, the paths pleasantly shaded for horseback riding, hiking, and cycling. One to try is the Richloam Wildlife Management Area East Loop, a moderate 9-mile loop that takes about three hours to hike. Or you could venture along a section of the main 25-mile loop that runs along the banks of the Little Withlacoochee River and through cypress swamps and prairies.

All of the park's hiking loops can be accessed from the Richloam Fire Tower trailhead off State Road 50, which offers a dedicated parking area and drinking water. Whichever hike you attempt, prepare with appropriate footwear: the low-lying wilderness is damp and sometimes muddy, especially after rainfall.

If you're more interested in fishing, cast a line in the Little Withlacoochee River: you might catch a sizable largemouth bass. Other freshwater species commonly reeled in include bluegill, panfish, crappie, catfish, and chain pickerel. Conditions are good throughout the year, and especially in warmer weather, which prompts increased underwater activity. To fish in the wilderness area, you'll need a permit from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, available online. Intersted in fishing throughout the state? Learn which Florida lakes have the highest-quality freshwater fishing, according to experts and anglers.