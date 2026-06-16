West Virginia's Abandoned Castle Is Now A Graffiti-Covered Gem With A Historic Cemetery And Ohio River Views

A castle in West Virginia? Not as unfathomable as it sounds. Thanks to one eccentric doctor with grandiose ambitions, there's what appears to be a castle — now completely swathed in graffiti — perched on a hill overlooking Wheeling, West Virginia. This castle, called the Mount Wood Overlook, was never actually completed. Its construction was halted when the enterprising doctor was arrested for some under-the-table medication trafficking, and the castle-to-be was subsequently abandoned. But, for the curious visitor, it remains a local oddity with a stellar vantage over the city of Wheeling.

Visitors to the Mount Wood Overlook get treated to another haunting relic of Wheeling history just across the road from the castle: the Mt. Wood Cemetery. Sharing its hilltop promontory with the abandoned structure, it's Wheeling's oldest surviving cemetery, according to Wheeling Heritage. It was created in the mid-1800s, during a time when cemeteries were designed to incorporate beautiful, natural settings into their grounds. As such, the Mt. Wood Cemetery is a scenic destination as much as it is a historic one, with views over the Ohio River and valley.