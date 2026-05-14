10 Unwritten Rules You Should Know Before Getting On A Public Bus Like Greyhound

Getting around the United States by plane is the primary method of long-haul travel today. However, decades before flying became affordable for the average American in the 1950s, buses largely dominated the industry, and passenger etiquette has evolved a lot over the years.

The modern bus service appeared just over 100 years ago when Carl Wickman noticed that miners were suffering a 2-mile walk to their jobs in Hibbing, Minnesota. Wickman developed an affordable ride service to escort them, and this burst of inspiration would flower into Greyhound Lines, a nationally recognized public bus company that's still one of the biggies a century later. Just as the enterprise of bus transit has progressed, so too have the unspoken rules for being a passenger.

We decided to dig deeper into these quiet expectations by scouring the official bus company websites and sourcing real opinions from users on Reddit and other forums to figure out which on-bus behaviors rub them the wrong way. If you're taking a trip on a public bus like Greyhound any time in the near future, you're going to want to adhere to these essential unwritten rules.