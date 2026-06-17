America's Largest Free Outdoor Arts Festival Is A Baltimore Jewel With Exhibits, Performances, And Affordable Art

Baltimore is an East Coast epicenter of arts and culture, and Artscape — one of the city's most beloved festivals — is the perfect way to immerse yourself in its creative energy. A local tradition for more than four decades, Artscape has grown to become not only one of Baltimore's biggest festivals, but also the largest free outdoor arts festival in the country. Complete with musical performances, art exhibitions, vendors, and activities, the beloved annual event draws thousands to downtown Baltimore for an action-packed weekend.

The festival first launched in July 1982, with a musical lineup featuring Ray Charles, the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, and Ethel Ennis, reports Baltimore Magazine. Over the next few decades, Artscape established itself as a Baltimore staple, with performances from headliners like Aretha Franklin and Wyclef Jean, as well as local groups from various genres, including hip-hop, techno, and jazz. At the most recent Artscape festival held in May 2026, dozens of musical artists performed across three different stages, including Grammy award winners The Roots and Stephanie Mills. The festivities continued until midnight with "Artscape After Dark," featuring even more musical performances, DJ sets, and art installations.