This Walkable Baltimore Neighborhood Filled With Art, Tasty Bites, And Entertainment Is A 'Walker's Paradise'
Visiting big city destinations doesn't mean you have to solely visit the top sights. Mixed in with iconic spots, you might discover some hidden gems that make the city much more than just its tourist traps. In Baltimore, there's a ton of opportunities for you to go exploring and discover underrated sights. With more than a dozen neighborhoods, you're spoiled for choice on where to explore. From Hampden, a "hipster haven" neighborhood ,to Little Italy, a neighborhood found on Baltimore's beautiful waterfront, Charm City has something for everyone. One of the many neighborhoods that give Baltimore its unique character is Mount Vernon, often considered to be the city's cultural center.
Nestled in the heart of the cozy metropolis, the Mount Vernon area is one of Baltimore's oldest neighborhoods, best known for housing the Washington Monument. Though that's the centerpiece of the area, its nickname as the cultural center stems from its mix of art galleries, live performance venues, and historical museums and libraries. More than that, the area's architecture features elegant mansions, which stemmed from 19th-century industrialists.
Its central location puts Mount Vernon close to downtown, which is 10 minutes away by car. There are also nearby public transit options, like Charles Center Station and Baltimore – Penn Station. The Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) is less than a 30-minute drive from Mount Vernon, depending on traffic. But once you're in the neighborhood, you won't have to worry about getting around, as Mount Vernon has also earned the designation of being a "Walker's Paradise" from Walk Score. With a rating of 98, it ranks as the most walkable neighborhood in Baltimore.
What to do in Mount Vernon, Baltimore
Start your day with a visit to the Washington Monument, the first monument in the country to George Washington. Simply head to the Mount Vernon Place Historic District, a National Historic Landmark composed of four parks that form a square, with the monument in the heart of it all. The Square, as it's referred to by locals, hosts programs like their Summer in the Squares for concert, film, and fitness events. At the monument itself, there are two areas that you can explore: the Gallery and the Stair Tower and Lookout. You can climb to the top of the monument for an admission fee of $6 for adults and $4 for children (as of this writing). Prepare to climb the 227 steps that will take you to the Lookout, rewarding you with overlooking views of the city on all four sides.
On the Square, art lovers will want to visit the Walters Art Museum, which has five buildings and 36,000 art objects to explore. Their displays range from 19th-century paintings to religious artifacts, among others. If you'd like to catch a play, Baltimore Center Stage is a 10-minute walk away. The official State Theater of Maryland hosts a 99-seat venue and, in addition to putting on a variety of productions, offers behind-the-scenes and architectural tours. If you're more of a music aficionado, the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra performs both classical and pop concerts at the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall, where they've played since 1982. For more Baltimore art, Remington, an underrated artsy Baltimore neighborhood, is just 10 minutes north of Mount Vernon.
Where to eat and stay in Mount Vernon, Baltimore
Aside from the galleries and museums, Mount Vernon also boasts a wide array of dining options. If you want something a bit fancy, The Owl Bar delivers with the ambiance and even more with its history. Housed in The Belvedere, the restaurant and bar has been serving customers since 1903, when it was the spot for socializing with the rich and famous. Think of The Owl Bar as a more upscale pub where you can hang out for brunch or dinner or have drinks at the end of the day. Cafe Fili, with a 4.4 rating on Yelp, is recommended for their Mediterranean-style breakfast and menu. For something more casual, Dooby's, popular with the city's students, is a local cafe that integrates Korean flavors in their dishes.
For accommodation, there are a couple of hotels you might want to consider for a different experience. Visit Baltimore describes Hotel Revival as one of the best hotels in the city for art lovers. Some of the rooms feature patterned wallpapers and colorful curtains, with framed art dotted on the walls. Revival also boasts views of the Washington Monument from its rooftop restaurant (and some of the rooms!), as they're just on the outskirts of the Mount Vernon Place square. Another boutique hotel to look out for is Hotel Ulysses, located a quick 5-minute walk from the Washington Monument. Their rooms are also beautifully maintained, decorated with quilted bedding and tiled bathrooms, with some rooms also featuring canopy beds.