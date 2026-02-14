This Walkable Baltimore Neighborhood Filled With Art, Tasty Bites, And Entertainment Is A 'Walker's Paradise'

Visiting big city destinations doesn't mean you have to solely visit the top sights. Mixed in with iconic spots, you might discover some hidden gems that make the city much more than just its tourist traps. In Baltimore, there's a ton of opportunities for you to go exploring and discover underrated sights. With more than a dozen neighborhoods, you're spoiled for choice on where to explore. From Hampden, a "hipster haven" neighborhood ,to Little Italy, a neighborhood found on Baltimore's beautiful waterfront, Charm City has something for everyone. One of the many neighborhoods that give Baltimore its unique character is Mount Vernon, often considered to be the city's cultural center.

Nestled in the heart of the cozy metropolis, the Mount Vernon area is one of Baltimore's oldest neighborhoods, best known for housing the Washington Monument. Though that's the centerpiece of the area, its nickname as the cultural center stems from its mix of art galleries, live performance venues, and historical museums and libraries. More than that, the area's architecture features elegant mansions, which stemmed from 19th-century industrialists.

Its central location puts Mount Vernon close to downtown, which is 10 minutes away by car. There are also nearby public transit options, like Charles Center Station and Baltimore – Penn Station. The Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) is less than a 30-minute drive from Mount Vernon, depending on traffic. But once you're in the neighborhood, you won't have to worry about getting around, as Mount Vernon has also earned the designation of being a "Walker's Paradise" from Walk Score. With a rating of 98, it ranks as the most walkable neighborhood in Baltimore.