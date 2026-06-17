Nestled Between Chicago And Fort Wayne Is Indiana's Lovely Beach On Lake Michigan With City Skyline Views

With the temperatures quickly rising, all you can think about is cooling off this summer. So it's time to finally start planning your first beach trip of the year. Whihala Beach is a picturesque beach along Lake Michigan – and it also has stunning views of Chicago. Is your beach bag packed yet?

Whihala Beach is in Whiting, a walkable beach city with retro charm. The small city, in both population (roughly 4,500 people) and size (about 3 square miles), is in Lake County, Indiana, which borders both Illinois and the southern shore of Lake Michigan, the second largest of the Great Lakes. It's also tucked in between two large Midwest cities: Fort Wayne and Chicago. Fort Wayne, an affordable Indiana city with a walkable downtown, shops, and museums, sits 145 miles to the southeast, while Chicago is less than 20 miles to the northwest.

Whiting was built as a railroad stop by the Michigan Southern Railroad in the 1850s and grew with the Standard Oil Company's refinery in the late 1880s before the town was officially established in 1895. As Whiting grew into a little city, parks were created along the edge of Lake Michigan, and its sandy beaches became popular spots in which to relax. Adjacent Whiting Lakefront Park and Whihala Beach Park were built in the early 1900s. The parks — along with a lot of summer events — helped Whiting become known as the "Little City by the Lake." The impressive, panoramic views certainly don't hurt either.