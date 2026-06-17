Nestled Between Chicago And Fort Wayne Is Indiana's Lovely Beach On Lake Michigan With City Skyline Views
With the temperatures quickly rising, all you can think about is cooling off this summer. So it's time to finally start planning your first beach trip of the year. Whihala Beach is a picturesque beach along Lake Michigan – and it also has stunning views of Chicago. Is your beach bag packed yet?
Whihala Beach is in Whiting, a walkable beach city with retro charm. The small city, in both population (roughly 4,500 people) and size (about 3 square miles), is in Lake County, Indiana, which borders both Illinois and the southern shore of Lake Michigan, the second largest of the Great Lakes. It's also tucked in between two large Midwest cities: Fort Wayne and Chicago. Fort Wayne, an affordable Indiana city with a walkable downtown, shops, and museums, sits 145 miles to the southeast, while Chicago is less than 20 miles to the northwest.
Whiting was built as a railroad stop by the Michigan Southern Railroad in the 1850s and grew with the Standard Oil Company's refinery in the late 1880s before the town was officially established in 1895. As Whiting grew into a little city, parks were created along the edge of Lake Michigan, and its sandy beaches became popular spots in which to relax. Adjacent Whiting Lakefront Park and Whihala Beach Park were built in the early 1900s. The parks — along with a lot of summer events — helped Whiting become known as the "Little City by the Lake." The impressive, panoramic views certainly don't hurt either.
Spend the day at Whihala Beach
Whihala Beach is considered one of the best beaches in Indiana. It's a long, nearly 1.5-mile stretch of golden sand that covers more than 20 acres and is bordered by sand dunes on one side and Lake Michigan's turquoise water on the other.
When you arrive at Whihala Beach, you'll find families spread out on the sand, kids splashing in the gentle waves, and lifeguards scanning the water. There are also two public boat ramps and a fishing pier, where you can cast for freshwater fish if you have an Indiana fishing license, jutting into the water. On dry land, you'll find a beachside trail, picnic areas, and playgrounds. There are public bathrooms, too. All of this comes with a view of Chicago's skyscrapers, which feel so close, yet so far away.
Whihala Beach is also home to WhoaZone. The floating water park features the Wibit Aqua Park, an inflatable obstacle course with bridges, slides, and jumping platforms. One Google reviewer says, "It is a fantastic way to burn off some energy on a hot summer day." Then, on the sand, you can rent a shaded seating area, which includes lounge chairs and an umbrella, or upgrade to a larger cabana. Plus SnackZone Concessions & Beach Store sells everything from drinks and food to sand toys. Though Whihala Beach is free to visit, you must pay for both admission to WhoaZone and parking (by the hour or the day).
Walk over to Whiting Lakefront Park
After soaking up the sun on Whihala Beach, you should follow the Whihala Beach Trail over to Whiting Lakefront Park while visiting Whiting. The nearly 3-mile, out-and-back trail passes the back side of the beach as it connects the park with Horseshoe Hammond, a casino at the end of the beach. People use the popular lakefront trail for biking, running, and walking.
As you then stroll through the 15-acre park, you'll find flower gardens, a fishing pond, and sports facilities, including a baseball field, sand volleyball courts, and tennis courts. It has boardwalks, trails, and a waterfront gazebo. It's also a spectacular spot to watch the sunset. No wonder another Google reviewer calls the park, "a hidden gem along Lake Michigan!" Since the park and beach are quite literally adjacent to each other, it only makes sense to check out both while in town.
The closest airport to Whiting — and its lovely beach — is, not surprisingly, in Chicago. Chicago Midway International Airport (MDW), one of America's most convenient airports, is less than 20 miles away, though with traffic, the drive can take almost an hour. The Windy City's second-largest airport receives nonstop flights from cities all over the United States, Mexico, and the Caribbean. From Chicago, you can also ride Amtrak's Wolverine line. You'll arrive at the Hammond-Whiting Station, the first stop after the train departs from Union Station, in less than 30 minutes. The beach is then right near the train station. This may be your first trip to Whihala Beach, but since it's so easy to reach, it could quickly become your go-to beach spot.