Forget Florida, Retire To This Affordable Indiana City With A Walkable Downtown, Shops, And Museums
Retirees who settle in Florida can immerse themselves in the Sunshine State's tropical and beach-town lifestyle. But let's face it, spending your golden years there can come with a hefty price tag. According to Florida TaxWatch, Florida is now the 18th most expensive state in the country. Housing costs have surged since 2020, and the state's hurricane risk could also negatively impact finances. One place where retirees won't have to worry about hurricanes is Indiana. Enter the Hoosier State's second-largest city, Fort Wayne. Located in northeast Indiana, Fort Wayne offers several perks for retirees.
For starters, Fort Wayne is known for its affordability. It also has a sizable yet walkable downtown filled with local shops, museums, restaurants, and more. As one user on Reddit explained, the city has "lots of walking trails, farmers markets, and activities for seniors." Put simply, Midwestern charm abounds in Fort Wayne, and living there may not strain a retirement budget. The city has previously been recognized as having one of the lowest costs of living in America. For reference, the Economic Research Institute states Fort Wayne's cost of living is 9% below the national average.
Another advantage for retirees looking to stretch their dollars: The city provides low-cost programming through its Community Center downtown. The Fun After 50 program offers art workshops, excursions, and classes. Fort Wayne's amenities — both economical and cultural – are especially appealing in and around downtown.
Dine, stroll, and shop in downtown Fort Wayne, Indiana
A tip for retirees: Downtown Fort Wayne's Community Center, nestled on West Main Street, is within walking distance of the area's attractions, including eateries, green spaces, and public art. For an inexpensive and nostalgic meal, there's Fort Wayne's Famous Coney Island, also on West Main Street. This hot dog stand with retro charm is said to be the oldest in the country and has been around since 1914. Just around the corner is Pontiac Street, one of several vibrant murals that dot the city. For retirees who prefer a splurge-worthy dinner and drinks, Copper Spoon is nearby. Serving elevated steakhouse dishes, this is one restaurant that you have to try on your next trip to Fort Wayne.
A post-meal stroll can be enjoyed at Promenade Park along the St. Marys River. The 4-acre site includes a treetop canopy trail, with a Google reviewer saying that it "offers great views of the city." If you need a quick respite, waterfront amphitheater-style seating is also available. Additionally, retirees will find a variety of shops in Downtown Fort Wayne, such as Creative Women of the World, a highly rated boutique filled with artisan goods from across the globe, with proceeds benefiting the non-profit's charitable initiatives.
Just a few feet away is Poptique. If you need a unique gift for the grandkids, Poptique's aisles are stocked with popcorn that comes in zany flavors like dill pickle and cotton candy. However, for those who want to indulge in even more retail therapy, Fort Wayne has two malls. Jefferson Pointe is under a 10-minute drive away from downtown and is home to discount retailers like Burlington and Marshalls.
Visit these budget-friendly attractions in Fort Wayne, Indiana
Retirees can easily spend plenty of time in downtown Fort Wayne, especially since many of the city's museums are located there. Several offer discounted admission for visitors 65 and older, another budget-friendly perk for retirees. The Fort Wayne Museum of Art is a sleek brick structure specializing in American pieces. Exhibits are changed frequently and typically highlight different media like glasswork and fashion. While you're there, consider stopping by Paradigm Gallery, a shop that sells locally made items.
For history enthusiasts, there's the Fort Wayne Firefighters Museum, housed in an old station dating back to 1893. "We spent about an hour and a half walking around vintage fire trucks and equipment," wrote a visitor on Google. Other visitors note that the museum is especially family-friendly for those traveling with grandchildren. The same goes for Science Central, a historic power plant that is now a Fort Wayne favorite for the whole family. Ranked as the best museum in Fort Wayne on Tripadvisor, highlights include a planetarium and educational demonstrations.
For retirees who love to travel and explore, Fort Wayne is easily accessible from other destinations in the Hoosier State and the Midwest (Toledo, Ohio, for example, is less than two hours away and is one of the best day trips from Fort Wayne). Likewise, the city's Fort Wayne International Airport (FWA) offers nonstop flights to cities like Phoenix and Tampa, making winter getaways convenient during the city's snowy season.