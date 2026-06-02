Forget Florida, Retire To This Affordable Indiana City With A Walkable Downtown, Shops, And Museums

Retirees who settle in Florida can immerse themselves in the Sunshine State's tropical and beach-town lifestyle. But let's face it, spending your golden years there can come with a hefty price tag. According to Florida TaxWatch, Florida is now the 18th most expensive state in the country. Housing costs have surged since 2020, and the state's hurricane risk could also negatively impact finances. One place where retirees won't have to worry about hurricanes is Indiana. Enter the Hoosier State's second-largest city, Fort Wayne. Located in northeast Indiana, Fort Wayne offers several perks for retirees.

For starters, Fort Wayne is known for its affordability. It also has a sizable yet walkable downtown filled with local shops, museums, restaurants, and more. As one user on Reddit explained, the city has "lots of walking trails, farmers markets, and activities for seniors." Put simply, Midwestern charm abounds in Fort Wayne, and living there may not strain a retirement budget. The city has previously been recognized as having one of the lowest costs of living in America. For reference, the Economic Research Institute states Fort Wayne's cost of living is 9% below the national average.

Another advantage for retirees looking to stretch their dollars: The city provides low-cost programming through its Community Center downtown. The Fun After 50 program offers art workshops, excursions, and classes. Fort Wayne's amenities — both economical and cultural – are especially appealing in and around downtown.