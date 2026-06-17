Kansas's 'City Of Beautiful Sunsets' Is A Lakeside Getaway With Endless Outdoor Recreation

Located on the shore of Milford Lake is a small town with a big claim to fame: Milford, otherwise known as the "City of Beautiful Sunsets." With its west-facing direction over Kansas' largest man-made lake, Milford is the best place to see epic sunsets that reflect on the water, which clearly justify its epithet. While the origins of Milford date back to 1855, this town of just 400 people was built in its current iteration in the 1960s after the construction of the 15,700-acre Milford Lake in 1967.

The foundations of Milford's original buildings are now underwater. The original town was closer to the Republican River, which was dammed to form this lake that's one of Kansas' best places to enjoy outdoor recreation and water sports. In fact, Milford Lake is known as the "Fishing Capital of Kansas," thanks to its abundance of fish like crappie, largemouth bass, and catfish. It has hosted several prestigious national fishing tournaments like the B.A.S.S. Federation National Championship, Cabela's KingKat National Catfish Championship, and Central Pro-Am Association Bass Championship.

Whether you want to head out onto the lake to toss a line, kayak, waterski, swim, or cruise to a nearby beach that's only accessible by boat, you'll find that Milford is the epitome of an under-the-radar lakeside getaway, where small-town relaxation and recreation meet excellent nature and wildlife.