Kansas's 'City Of Beautiful Sunsets' Is A Lakeside Getaway With Endless Outdoor Recreation
Located on the shore of Milford Lake is a small town with a big claim to fame: Milford, otherwise known as the "City of Beautiful Sunsets." With its west-facing direction over Kansas' largest man-made lake, Milford is the best place to see epic sunsets that reflect on the water, which clearly justify its epithet. While the origins of Milford date back to 1855, this town of just 400 people was built in its current iteration in the 1960s after the construction of the 15,700-acre Milford Lake in 1967.
The foundations of Milford's original buildings are now underwater. The original town was closer to the Republican River, which was dammed to form this lake that's one of Kansas' best places to enjoy outdoor recreation and water sports. In fact, Milford Lake is known as the "Fishing Capital of Kansas," thanks to its abundance of fish like crappie, largemouth bass, and catfish. It has hosted several prestigious national fishing tournaments like the B.A.S.S. Federation National Championship, Cabela's KingKat National Catfish Championship, and Central Pro-Am Association Bass Championship.
Whether you want to head out onto the lake to toss a line, kayak, waterski, swim, or cruise to a nearby beach that's only accessible by boat, you'll find that Milford is the epitome of an under-the-radar lakeside getaway, where small-town relaxation and recreation meet excellent nature and wildlife.
Milford's recreational opportunities and surprising history
While Kansas has other artificial lakes with great fishing, with 163 miles of shoreline, Milford Lake takes the cake as one of the best. It's a year-round recreation spot with 14 public boat ramps. Milford is just a 5-minute drive from Farnum Creek Park, which has one of the lake's most protected boat ramps. Currently, it's $5 to use the ramp, and you can rent boats in this park, which is close to some of the lake's top-notch fishing spots and tubing locations.
If you're heading out on the water, perhaps you'll want to navigate to Nudie Beach just below the town. Despite the name, this sandy beach is not nudist. It's a spot that's only accessible by boat, where folks enjoy boating and drinking, so it's better-suited for adults than families. For on-land outdoor activities, drive 10 minutes south to Milford State Park. With nearly 1,100 acres of land, this park offers opportunities to camp and hike over 12 miles of trails. It's got boat and kayak launches too, including an ADA-compatible fishing dock.
Besides outdoor recreation, Milford's history sets it apart. In the 1910s, a resident named Dr. John "Goat Gland" Brinkley made a fortune conducting a bogus and sometimes deadly procedure to "cure" impotence (yes, that nickname is literal). Brinkley was Milford's benefactor, who modernized the town and increased its prosperity. He started Kansas' first radio station in 1923 and hosted one of the country's first radio talk shows. According to Time Magazine, Milford's KFKB was the world's most popular radio station, and despite being one of the nation's most infamous charlatans, Brinkley nearly won Kansas' governorship in 1930.
What to know about visiting Milford
The best time of year to visit Milford depends on your interests. November through March is bald eagle season, and generally, Milford State Park is great for birdwatching since you can see ospreys, quails, and red-tailed hawks. Lake enthusiasts can enjoy water activities from spring to early fall. If you want to get a real Milford experience and channel your inner (or outer) party animal, check out "Nudiegras," a big party at Nudie Beach that happens in July.
The best time to go fishing is from spring to early summer since it's not as hot and humid. The state's famous sunflowers bloom in late summer. For a truly special sunset show, consider going in the fall, when the colorful autumn foliage lines the lake.
Milford is under 1.5 hours from Topeka, which has a regional airport, as does the bustling, wildly underrated, and affordable Wichita, two hours away by car. The closest major airport is Kansas City International Airport, two hours and 15 minutes east of Milford, just past the border of Missouri. The artsy and historic vibes of Junction City are just 20 minutes away, so consider visiting both it and Milford during your excursion to this cozy slice of Kansas.