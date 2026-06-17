Yosemite's Gorgeous Mountain Retreat Offers Waterfall Views, Bike Paths, And Rustic Charm

Yosemite Valley Lodge is the closest hotel to Yosemite Falls, at 2,425 feet it's the tallest waterfall in North America. Such close proximity gives guests the advantage of being the first to visit in the morning before the crowds come — and not even having to drive to get there. Stunning views from the base of Yosemite Falls are only about an eight-minute stroll from the hotel, and the Lower Yosemite Falls Trailhead is just a five-minute bike ride or ten-minute walk away.

If you're up for something a bit more robust, you can make the hike ascending the Upper Yosemite Falls Trail, which is a challenging 7.2 mile climb from the Camp 4 area. The trailhead is also walking distance from the lodge, so there's no need to hop on a bus or start up your car. Just pack up your gear and go! Along the way, you'll view famous landmarks like Columbia Rock and a stunning cliffside viewpoint of the falls.

Other waterfalls may require use of the lodge's free shuttle service. To reach the majestic Vernal Falls and the thunderous Nevada Falls, hop on the shuttle to stop number 16. From there, it's a short walk to the Mist Trail and John Muir Trail. Along the Mist Trail, one of America's most dangerous hikes, you'll ascend steep granite steps directly beside the roaring 317-foot Vernal Falls. Thanks to its dizzying heights and spray from the falls, it isn't for the faint of heart. Continuing onward (or via the slightly less steep John Muir Trail option), you can reach the impressive Nevada Falls which plunges 594 feet framed by cliffs.