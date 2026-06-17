Yosemite's Gorgeous Mountain Retreat Offers Waterfall Views, Bike Paths, And Rustic Charm
Yosemite National Park is a top bucket list destination for many national park lovers, with its waterfalls, sprawling mountain views, and endless opportunities for adventure. While there are numerous camping and glamping options around the park, you may be surprised to learn that there are actually a few hotels, too — and Yosemite Valley Lodge is located just steps from some of the park's biggest attractions, and directly across from Yosemite Falls. In fact, it's so close to Yosemite Falls that guests can see the famous cascade from the lodge's grounds — including parts of the pool area — as well as from the walls of windows at The Mountain Room restaurant, plus a handful of sought-after rooms.
The property started out in the early 1900s as an old army barracks, but the lodge itself was constructed in the 1960s as a part of the National Park Service's Mission 66 program to update facilities. With its renovation in 1998, Yosemite Valley Lodge embraced a modern rustic theme designed to perfectly blend into its natural surroundings. Common areas feature floor to ceiling windows, vaulted ceilings, plus mountain cabin fixtures like stone fireplaces and wood beams. With 245 rooms across multiple low-rise buildings, guests are welcomed with clean, cozy accommodations. The upscale lodge offers four onsite dining options including a sleek Starbucks, a seasonal swimming pool, gift shop, and an amphitheater where park rangers give presentations. But the best part of staying here is the easy access to some of the park's most scenic waterfalls and bike paths.
Waterfalls at Yosemite
Yosemite Valley Lodge is the closest hotel to Yosemite Falls, at 2,425 feet it's the tallest waterfall in North America. Such close proximity gives guests the advantage of being the first to visit in the morning before the crowds come — and not even having to drive to get there. Stunning views from the base of Yosemite Falls are only about an eight-minute stroll from the hotel, and the Lower Yosemite Falls Trailhead is just a five-minute bike ride or ten-minute walk away.
If you're up for something a bit more robust, you can make the hike ascending the Upper Yosemite Falls Trail, which is a challenging 7.2 mile climb from the Camp 4 area. The trailhead is also walking distance from the lodge, so there's no need to hop on a bus or start up your car. Just pack up your gear and go! Along the way, you'll view famous landmarks like Columbia Rock and a stunning cliffside viewpoint of the falls.
Other waterfalls may require use of the lodge's free shuttle service. To reach the majestic Vernal Falls and the thunderous Nevada Falls, hop on the shuttle to stop number 16. From there, it's a short walk to the Mist Trail and John Muir Trail. Along the Mist Trail, one of America's most dangerous hikes, you'll ascend steep granite steps directly beside the roaring 317-foot Vernal Falls. Thanks to its dizzying heights and spray from the falls, it isn't for the faint of heart. Continuing onward (or via the slightly less steep John Muir Trail option), you can reach the impressive Nevada Falls which plunges 594 feet framed by cliffs.
Biking from Yosemite Valley Lodge
Biking is a huge part of visiting Yosemite, and fortunately you won't have to lug your wheels from home if you don't want to. Yosemite Valley Lodge offers seasonal bike rentals, and there's even a free bike share program you can access in Yosemite Village, just about a 13-minute walk from the lodge. According to the National Park Service, Yosemite has more than 12 miles of paved bike paths to enjoy, so you can bask in the lush greenery and towering mountains of Yosemite. Off-trail riding and motorized scooters are not allowed, but e-bikes are allowed on bike paths as long as the motor operates below 750 watts.
Just a three-minute bike ride from the lodge, Cook's Meadow Loop is a picturesque path to ride along, offering spectacular views of Yosemite Falls, Half Dome, Sentinel Rock, Glacier Point, and Royal Arches. This is a mile-long, multi-use path with flat terrain, so you'll probably come across pedestrians, too. Close to the lodge you can also cycle the Mirror Lake Paved Trail, a two-mile path with a bike rack to lock up your wheels and continue on foot. For other great lodging options in the Yosemite Valley, try Curry Village for a rustic, glamping experience, or the Ahwahnee Lodge for a romantic getaway.