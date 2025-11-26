Yosemite National Park's Romantic Lodge Is The Most Amazing Getaway, Per Couples
Spanning over 1,100 square miles in the Sierra Nevada Mountains, California's Yosemite National Park is one of the country's most fabled landscapes, an unspoiled wilderness of cascading waterfalls, rugged rocky peaks, and towering sequoia trees. Each year, millions of visitors flock to the park to embark on its famous hikes, spot a wealth of wildlife, and simply soak in the incredible vistas. While Yosemite is vast, most visitors begin in Yosemite Valley, which is considered the central hub of the national park. Here you'll find the Yosemite Valley Welcome Center, as well as Yosemite Falls, the state's tallest waterfall. Yosemite Valley is also home to another important landmark: The Ahwahnee, one of the most beautiful parkitecture hotels in the U.S. national parks system.
In the early 20th century, the first director of the National Park Service believed a five-star hotel nestled in the park would entice wealthy visitors. By 1927, The Ahwahnee had opened, an immense Arts and Crafts-style masterpiece complete with cathedral-height wooden ceilings, large-scale stone fireplaces, and scenic views overlooking the Sierra Nevada Mountains. Today, nearly a century later, The Ahwahnee continues to welcome guests for a luxurious stay immersed in Yosemite's pristine nature.
While the park draws visitors of all groups and ages, The Ahwahnee is especially suited for couples seeking a romantic, grandiose escape. Why? Tripadvisor reviews revealed that many couples selected the place for their weddings, honeymoons, birthdays, or anniversaries. The historic retreat offers the romance of a bygone era with candlelit dinners in The Ahwahnee Dining Room and overnights in historic suites and cozy cottages. The Ahwahnee is a 2.5-hour drive from Fresno Yosemite International Airport, which receives nonstop flights from major U.S. cities. The Ahwahnee is also a 4.5-hour drive east of San Francisco.
Staying and dining at The Ahwahnee
The Ahwahnee is classified as a National Historic Landmark, and its palatial yet welcoming interiors never fail to impress. In fact, it's considered among the most romantic national park lodges in America. The main lodge houses 97 rooms and suites, which feature a warm, natural color palette and large windows that frame Yosemite's majesty. Some even overlook Half Dome, one of the world's most iconic natural wonders.
Honeymooners can sleep like royalty, literally, in the Queen's Room suite, where Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip stayed during their 1983 visit to Yosemite National Park. Couples will also adore the 24 standalone cottages, which are cozy and private cocoons tucked into the property's forest, and some even boast real fireplaces. Many couples return again and again. "We hope to be celebrating more anniversaries in the future at The Ahwahnee just like the couple who shared our balcony celebrating their 25th after having been for their honeymoon," wrote a Tripadvisor reviewer.
Dining is a grand affair at The Ahwahnee. The Ahwahnee Dining Room is a wonder to behold, with its 34-foot-tall ceilings, large chandeliers, stained-glass windows, and stone walls. While breakfast and lunch are casual, be sure to pack appropriate attire for dinner. With white tablecloths, tapered candles, and floral centerpieces, the Dining Room offers the perfect setting for a romantic evening. Sophisticated plates are on the menu, such as Dungeness crab Louie or tuna Nicoise to start, followed by main entrees of prime rib with Yorkshire pudding or steak au poivre, accompanied by fine wines."Beautiful dining room ... romantic ... even for a couple that has been married 53 years," raved another previous guest. Other couples recommend room service for an intimate meal in your cottage or room.
Adventures in Yosemite National Park
Though The Ahwahnee is certainly a cosseting retreat, adventurous couples will want to head out into Yosemite's breathtaking nature. The lodge is open year-round, but the best times to visit are summer and fall for outdoor activities. Thankfully, the lodge is ideally located near many of Yosemite Valley's endless attractions.
About a 6-minute drive from The Ahwahnee lies the trailhead for one of Yosemite National Park's most dangerous hikes, an ambitious 7.2-mile loop to the top of Upper Yosemite Falls, a thundering 2,245-foot-tall waterfall that is one of the largest in North America. For a less strenuous viewpoint, Lower Yosemite Falls can be seen up close on an easy mile-long walk, with the trailhead beginning just a 4-minute drive from The Ahwahnee. The Merced River also flows right near the lodge, where guests can embark on fishing, rafting, kayaking, and other riverine adventures. The park's seemingly endless wilderness ensures there are always pockets of quiet to escape from the crowds and admire Yosemite's spectacular vistas. You can even pack a picnic for a romantic meal surrounded by nature.
The Ahwahnee is a luxe haven to retreat to after a day of activity and exploration. Soak in the outdoor heated swimming pool, open year-round and towered over by centuries-old trees. Afterwards, enjoy the afternoon tea service exclusive to hotel guests, or head for a drink at The Ahwahnee Bar, which serves creative craft cocktails such as the Ahwahnee Manhattan or Campfire Coffee. As night falls and candles are lit in the Ahwahnee Dining Room, escape outside to contemplate the unpolluted night sky awash with stars. Yosemite National Park boasts incredible stargazing with the Milky Way visible during certain summer and fall months.