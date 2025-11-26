Yosemite National Park's Romantic Lodge Is The Most Amazing Getaway, Per Couples

Spanning over 1,100 square miles in the Sierra Nevada Mountains, California's Yosemite National Park is one of the country's most fabled landscapes, an unspoiled wilderness of cascading waterfalls, rugged rocky peaks, and towering sequoia trees. Each year, millions of visitors flock to the park to embark on its famous hikes, spot a wealth of wildlife, and simply soak in the incredible vistas. While Yosemite is vast, most visitors begin in Yosemite Valley, which is considered the central hub of the national park. Here you'll find the Yosemite Valley Welcome Center, as well as Yosemite Falls, the state's tallest waterfall. Yosemite Valley is also home to another important landmark: The Ahwahnee, one of the most beautiful parkitecture hotels in the U.S. national parks system.

In the early 20th century, the first director of the National Park Service believed a five-star hotel nestled in the park would entice wealthy visitors. By 1927, The Ahwahnee had opened, an immense Arts and Crafts-style masterpiece complete with cathedral-height wooden ceilings, large-scale stone fireplaces, and scenic views overlooking the Sierra Nevada Mountains. Today, nearly a century later, The Ahwahnee continues to welcome guests for a luxurious stay immersed in Yosemite's pristine nature.

While the park draws visitors of all groups and ages, The Ahwahnee is especially suited for couples seeking a romantic, grandiose escape. Why? Tripadvisor reviews revealed that many couples selected the place for their weddings, honeymoons, birthdays, or anniversaries. The historic retreat offers the romance of a bygone era with candlelit dinners in The Ahwahnee Dining Room and overnights in historic suites and cozy cottages. The Ahwahnee is a 2.5-hour drive from Fresno Yosemite International Airport, which receives nonstop flights from major U.S. cities. The Ahwahnee is also a 4.5-hour drive east of San Francisco.