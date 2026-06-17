Forget Italy, This European Alternative Is One Of The World's Best Places For A Foodie Escape In 2026

For decades, travelers planning food-focused trips to Europe typically started with iconic destinations in Italy, France, and Spain. But in 2026, Czechia is becoming part of the conversation after both Michelin and National Geographic highlighted the country as one of the world's top destinations for food lovers. This recognition builds on the momentum that has been growing for years. Michelin's first nationwide guide for Czechia debuted in 2025, expanding beyond Prague and recognizing restaurants across the country. Currently, the guide includes 79 restaurants, including nine starred restaurants and 18 Bib Gourmand selections. Gault & Millau also expanded their ratings guide to include Czechia last year.

Czechia's highest-ranking restaurant is currently Papilio, the country's only two-Michelin-star restaurant, with a score of 17.5/20 from Gault & Millau. Now is the time to visit, as reservations may be easier to obtain and menu prices haven't skyrocketed — yet. A 10-course chef's menu at Papilio costs 6,500 CZK, just over $300 using current exchange rates at the time of this writing.

Travelers wanting to experience Czechia's everyday dishes should also be prepared to come hungry. The country is known for hearty cuisine, with many dishes featuring roasted meats, dumplings, and creamy sauces. One of Czechia's most famous dishes is Svíčková, a slow-cooked beef dish served with a rich cream sauce made from root vegetables, alongside bread dumplings, cranberry sauce, and a slice of lemon. While Svíčková is commonly served at celebratory events, such as weddings, it's also available at restaurants all over the country and offers a taste of what visitors can expect.